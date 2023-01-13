Read full article on original website
Jake Paul reacts to KSI knockout win: ‘I’m shivering with fear’
Social media influencer, KSI, lived up to his billing with a first-round knockout win earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at Misfits Boxing Series 004 live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, but Jake Paul still remains unimpressed. KSI, who was originally expected to...
Brendan Schaub Believes Francis Ngannou Struggled With UFC Negotiations: ‘They Will Eat You Alive’
Brendan Schaub thinks Francis Ngannou had no chance of negotiating with the UFC by himself. ‘The Predator’ last fought in January 2021, securing his sixth consecutive win by defeating Ciryl Gane. In the aftermath of UFC 270, Ngannou had knee surgery, leaving him unable to fight in 2022. During his inactivity, the former UFC heavyweight champion was negotiating with the UFC for more money, which ended up going poorly.
Ciryl Gane Questions Jon Jones’ Path To Victory: ‘I Don’t Know What Is A Good Way To Win Against Me’
Ciryl Gane doesn’t see how Jon Jones can beat him at UFC 285. On Saturday, it was announced that the former UFC interim heavyweight champion will have yet another shot at undisputed gold. And no, it won’t be a rematch against champ Francis Ngannou, who has since departed from the UFC. Instead, Gane will welcome the legendary ‘Bones’ to the heavyweight division and he’s more than thrilled for the challenge.
Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic reacts to Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane booking
If you thought Stipe Miocic would bow out of the UFC Heavyweight Title picture, think again. The UFC heavyweight division was set on its ear when Francis Ngannou, who had been the reigning champion, was released. UFC President Dana White told reporters during a UFC Vegas 67 post-fight scrum that Ngannou turned down the biggest contract offer for a UFC heavyweight.
Jon Jones advisor Richard Schaefer: Francis Ngannou ‘made a mistake’ by not re-signing with UFC
Richard Schaefer doesn’t agree with Francis Ngannou’s decision to part ways with the UFC. Over the weekend, UFC President Dana White revealed the promotion was unable to come to terms with heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and would be cutting ties with “The Predator.” Instead, former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will now fight former interim champion Ciryl Gane for the now-vacant heavyweight strap at UFC 285. As Jones’ current career advisor, Schaefer, the the longtime boxing promoter and former CEO of Golden Boy Promotions, spoke about the recent turn of events, suggesting that Ngannou made a mistake by not re-signing with the UFC.
Jon Jones’ New Contract Makes Him Second Highest Paid Fighter In The UFC, Per Manager
The manager of Jon Jones, Richard Schaefer, details the new contract Jones signed and his upcoming heavyweight debut. The time many MMA fans have been waiting for has become a reality, Jon Jones is set to make his heavyweight debut. Over two years ago, Jones decided to relinquish the light heavyweight title and set his sights on heavyweight. There was a long transition period in which Jones needed to take care of himself physically and add enough weight to compete in the higher-weight class. There were also negotiation issues going on but all have been resolved and he is set to fight for the heavyweight title in March.
Ex-UFC star Nate Diaz brutally mocks Jake Paul’s family after encounter with his father
Nate Diaz and Jake Paul’s feud has been ongoing for several months now. Despite Jake’s efforts to capitalize on the dispute situation by taking it to the boxing ring, it never made it there. Although in a renewed attack on Paul, he uploaded a video of himself meeting Paul’s father Greg, which went viral immediately.
Chael Sonnen predicts Islam Makhachev will retire from MMA after his bout vs Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284
Chael Sonnen made a bold prediction before the anticipated match between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski. Although the prediction was about the end of Makhachev’s career, he then briefly explained the reasons behind it. The current lightweight champion of the UFC is eager to defend his title against one of the best fighters in the game, Volkanovski soon at UFC 284 in February.
Curtis Blaydes offers response to Ciryl Gane vs. Jon Jones news: “I get why Gane got the shot and it wasn’t based off meritocracy”
Top five-ranked UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes has reacted to the Ciryl Gane vs. Jon Jones news. Francis Ngannou, who was the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion, has been released after failed negotiations. Gane and Jones will be sharing the Octagon at UFC 285 on March 4. The winner will be crowned the new UFC Heavyweight Champion.
Dana White announces Francis Ngannou has been released, Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane will fight for vacant heavyweight title at UFC 285
Francis Ngannou has been released from the UFC. Following UFC Vegas 67 on Saturday, Dana White spoke to the media and confirmed the reports that Jon Jones will face Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight title. Along with that, he announced Ngannou has been released from the UFC as ‘The Predator’ turned down a new contract.
Former UFC champion Chuck Liddell open to fighting Jake Paul if offered enough money: “He’s got no chance”
Former UFC star Chuck Liddell has admitted he would be willing to fight Jake Paul if he received the right kind of offer. It was announced earlier this month that Jake Paul has signed a deal to fight with PFL. He will head up their new Super Fight division, although it has yet to be seen who he will make his debut against.
De La Hoya On Tank Davis-Ryan Garcia: I Have No Contract; Deadline Monday Or Moving On
Oscar De La Hoya publicly issued an ultimatum early Sunday morning. Ryan Garcia’s promoter stated through his Twitter account that he has not yet received Garcia’s contract for his pay-per-view showdown with Gervonta Davis. According to De La Hoya, if they don’t get a contract from Davis’ handlers by Monday, he will begin looking for another opponent for Garcia’s next fight.
Tony Bellew warns former UFC Heavyweight Champion not to crossover into boxing: “He will not survive”
Former boxing world champion Tony Bellew doesn’t believe Francis Ngannou has much of a shot if he shares the ring with Tyson Fury. Ngannou, who was the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion, is now a free agent. Negotiations with the UFC didn’t pan out, and now the UFC Heavyweight Championship is vacant. Ciryl Gane and Jon Jones will clash to determine the new heavyweight kingpin at UFC 285 on March 4.
Bisping shades UFC vet for wanting to box to resolve a beef with Jake Shields
UFC vet Mike Jackson has been slammed by Michael Bisping for wanting to box Jake Shields. Jackson wants to have a boxing match with the MMA veteran, to settle the score. The two have been feuding ever since Jackson branded Shields as a racist. After heated exchanges on social media,...
Report: Jake Paul Vs. Tommy Fury Is A Done Deal For February 25, Twitter Reacts
The long-awaited matchup between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is apparently a done deal for this upcoming February. Over the past few years, Paul, the young YouTube star, has established himself as one of the biggest stars in boxing today. He has amassed an undefeated 6-0 record as a professional with most of his victories coming over fellow YouTubers and former mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters.
Dana White confirms Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 for UFC 286 and announces lightweight co-main event
Leon Edwards will get to defend his welterweight title on home turf. After Edwards became the UFC’s new welterweight champion back in August with a fifth-round KO over Kamaru Usman, White was adamant about having ‘Rocky’ defend the strap in England. The promotion then officially made UFC 286 in London, England but speculation began that Usman was dealing with a hand injury and he wouldn’t be able to fight on March 18.
Coach explains that Francis Ngannou refused to be a “sellout” in UFC negotiations: “He’s not scared of anybody”
Xtreme Couture coach Eric Nicksick has hit back at UFC president Dana White following his claims regarding Francis Ngannou’s release. The news that Francis Ngannou was gone from the Ultimate Fighting Championship hit hard for the MMA community. The former UFC heavyweight champion is now set to explore other options outside of the promotion, and perhaps even outside of mixed martial arts.
