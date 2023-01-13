ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

Shots fired at 2 Georgetown County homes, deputies say

By Caleb McCusker
 4 days ago

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two incidents of shots being fired at houses on Friday, according to a news release.

Shots were fired at a house on Fair Lane with two people inside at about 2:30 a.m., and more shots were fired minutes later at a house with several people in it on Lot Drive, striking a vehicle in the front yard, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

No other information was immediately available. Anyone with information about these incidents is being asked to call 843-546-5102.

WBTW News13

North Carolina murder suspect arrested in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted in North Carolina was arrested in Horry County in connection with a shooting that killed a 31-year-old, according to a news release from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. Xavier Thomas, 21, of Tabor City, North Carolina, was arrested on Monday by the CCSO and Horry County Police […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Man accused of robbing 2 vape stores in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Police have arrested a man who they say is suspected of robbing two vape stores in Florence in the past week. Daniel Hires Jr., 38, allegedly jumped over a counter and got into a fight on Saturday while robbing the 101 Vape Tobacco and Vape on Pamplico Highway, Florence police said. […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Man arrested on outstanding warrant for murder in Florence, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Monday in Florence in connection with the shooting death of Tony Michael Smoot, according to the City of Florence Police Department. Va’Deljima Roy Smoot was arrested on outstanding warrants for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, police said. It happened on Jan. 8 […]
FLORENCE, SC
live5news.com

Troopers on scene of injury crash near Bonneau

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Berkeley County Monday night. The crash happened on Black Oak Road near Theomar Lane, just before 8:30 p.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol dispatch. The crash is listed with injuries. Troopers with the...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies looking for leads in unsolved murder of Antwan Green

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Sunday marked seven years since a 26-year-old Charleston man was shot and killed at a West Ashley barbershop. On the morning of Jan. 15, 2016, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies responded to Marvin’s Barbershop on Savage Road in reference to a shooting. Authorities said Antwan LaMar Green was sitting on a […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Crews battle brush fire in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire in the area of Cedar Street and 3rd Avenue South. A Myrtle Beach Fire Department spokesman said the fire is behind a building but that it has not spread to any structures. Cedar Street is between 3rd Avenue South […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Murrells Inlet woman pleads guilty to obstruction of justice in 2019 death of husband, solicitor’s office says

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Murrells Inlet woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges relating to the death of her husband, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Irene Killen Clodfelter, 78, pleaded guilty to two counts of obstruction of justice on Tuesday, the solicitor’s office said. The charges originate from […]
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WBTW News13

Car recovered from creek Saturday night in South Carolina

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) — Multiple crews worked to recover a vehicle from the water Saturday night following a crash. According to C&B Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash that left a car submerged in the water in Ladson.  Officials confirmed that the incident happened in the area of Farmington Road. At […]
LADSON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Teen injured in shooting incident in Andrews

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating after a 15-year-old was left struck by gunfire in his Andrews home Saturday morning.  According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting on Myrtle Street just before 6 a.m. Reports say a resident heard someone enter his house through a window around 4:30 a.m. […]
ANDREWS, SC
live5news.com

Missing 14-year-old found

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a missing 14-year-old boy was located. He was reported missing from Chadwick Drive on Saturday and found safe, according to police.
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

101K+
Followers
10K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

