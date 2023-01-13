ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Tuesday Weather: Light winds bring hazy conditions and afternoon clouds

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Light winds will create hazy conditions across the islands as vog lingers. Expect mostly sunny skies in the morning becoming mostly cloudy by afternoon. Isolated afternoon showers over interior sections. Highs 80 to 85. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy and hazy. Isolated showers....
KITV.com

Monday Weather: Vog and haze, large surf, box jelly fish

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Light southeasterly winds will allow vog from Kilauea to spread statewide. Expect hazy conditions through the day, partly cloudy skies and isolated afternoon showers. Highs 79 to 84. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy and hazy. Isolated to scattered showers. Lows 60 to 65....
KITV.com

Sunday Morning Weather - Light to Moderate Winds, Slight Break from the Vog Today

HONOLULU (KITV4) Rather dry conditions will continue through Tuesday, with showers limited primarily to windward slopes and coasts at night and interior and leeward areas each afternoon. Light to moderate trades will hold through Monday morning, with sea and land breezes becoming common in most areas from Monday afternoon through late in the work week as the trades ease.
KITV.com

Injuries delay end of Da Hui Backdoor Shootout surfing competition

It was a busy weekend for Oahu lifeguards, rescuing dozens in the ocean. It wasn't just the inexperienced who needed help, several rescues even changed the ending of a North Shore surf contest. Along with surfers dropping into big barrels at Pipeline, there were wipeouts and nearly back-to-back injuries to...
KITV.com

Popular Maui shave ice chain expanding to Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A popular Maui shave ice chain is getting back to its roots by opening its first Oahu location on Friday near Waikiki. Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice, whose founders grew up on Oahu but reside on Maui, plan to open in the retail strip center at 909 Kaphulu Avenue.
KITV.com

Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. and Hawaii's Diversity

HONOLULU-- Honolulu's Martin Luther King Day parade winded down Kalakaua Ave. after kicking off from Magic Island. It's not just for black people, it's for a melting pot of people, which we are," said Clay Lewis of Salt Lake. Lewis told KITV his Ohana was flying the Nigerian flag, the American flag, and the Samoan flag, representing the diversity within their own family. That's often the case here on the islands.
KITV.com

Honolulu Police seeking suspects in multiple hit-and-runs

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are asking the public for help in locating suspects regarding two separate hit-and-run incidents in the Honolulu area. On Saturday, December 17, 2022 around 2:55 p.m., a cyclist heading south on Kalakaua Ave was hit by a westbound-traveling SUV at the Ala Wai Boulevard intersection. The SUV fled the scene and did not render aid to the cyclist. The person of interest is described as a white male, 5'11, in a grey SUV.
