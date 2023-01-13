Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Tuesday Weather: Light winds bring hazy conditions and afternoon clouds
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Light winds will create hazy conditions across the islands as vog lingers. Expect mostly sunny skies in the morning becoming mostly cloudy by afternoon. Isolated afternoon showers over interior sections. Highs 80 to 85. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy and hazy. Isolated showers....
Monday Weather: Vog and haze, large surf, box jelly fish
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Light southeasterly winds will allow vog from Kilauea to spread statewide. Expect hazy conditions through the day, partly cloudy skies and isolated afternoon showers. Highs 79 to 84. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy and hazy. Isolated to scattered showers. Lows 60 to 65....
Monday Evening Weather Forecast: Box jellyfish warning, vog lingers this week
HONOLULU (KITV4) – VOG lingers this week. Box Jellyfish possible again Tuesday. Overnight, mostly clear skies. Lows in the middle 60s. Some spots could dip into the upper 50s. Light winds at 5-15 mph.
Sunday Morning Weather - Light to Moderate Winds, Slight Break from the Vog Today
HONOLULU (KITV4) Rather dry conditions will continue through Tuesday, with showers limited primarily to windward slopes and coasts at night and interior and leeward areas each afternoon. Light to moderate trades will hold through Monday morning, with sea and land breezes becoming common in most areas from Monday afternoon through late in the work week as the trades ease.
Injuries delay end of Da Hui Backdoor Shootout surfing competition
It was a busy weekend for Oahu lifeguards, rescuing dozens in the ocean. It wasn't just the inexperienced who needed help, several rescues even changed the ending of a North Shore surf contest. Along with surfers dropping into big barrels at Pipeline, there were wipeouts and nearly back-to-back injuries to...
Popular Maui shave ice chain expanding to Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A popular Maui shave ice chain is getting back to its roots by opening its first Oahu location on Friday near Waikiki. Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice, whose founders grew up on Oahu but reside on Maui, plan to open in the retail strip center at 909 Kaphulu Avenue.
Traffic continues to affect Kailua and Lanikai area this holiday weekend
KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) - The Department of Transportation Services is continuing to restrict parking in the Kailua and Lanikai area this holiday weekend - and urging people to avoid the area for both traffic and lack of parking. The Hawaii Tourism Authority also sent out a notice asking the same.
Thousands expected to join Onipaa Peace March and gathering in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Queen's Court is holding its annual Peace March from Mauna Ala Royal Mausoleum in Nuuanu Valley to Iolani Palace on Tuesday. The march is set to begin at 10 a.m. and end at around 11 a.m.
Oahu teen girl critically injured in single-car crash in Hawaii Kai
HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An Oahu teen is in critical condition after crashing her car into a tree and a sign in the Hawaii Kai area, Monday night. First responders were called out to the scene near Lunalilo Home Road and Kaumakani Street just before 9:30 p.m.
Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. and Hawaii's Diversity
HONOLULU-- Honolulu's Martin Luther King Day parade winded down Kalakaua Ave. after kicking off from Magic Island. It's not just for black people, it's for a melting pot of people, which we are," said Clay Lewis of Salt Lake. Lewis told KITV his Ohana was flying the Nigerian flag, the American flag, and the Samoan flag, representing the diversity within their own family. That's often the case here on the islands.
Honolulu Police seeking suspects in multiple hit-and-runs
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are asking the public for help in locating suspects regarding two separate hit-and-run incidents in the Honolulu area. On Saturday, December 17, 2022 around 2:55 p.m., a cyclist heading south on Kalakaua Ave was hit by a westbound-traveling SUV at the Ala Wai Boulevard intersection. The SUV fled the scene and did not render aid to the cyclist. The person of interest is described as a white male, 5'11, in a grey SUV.
