Disney+ drops official trailer for season 3 of ‘The Mandalorian’

Disney+ has dropped a trailer for the much-anticipated season 3 of “The Mandalorian,” which begins streaming on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The trailer appeared last night during the Dallas Cowboys-Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Monday Night Football Wild Card game. In the trailer, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), the Mandalorian,...
