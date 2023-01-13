Read full article on original website
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh2foodtrippersPittsburgh, PA
Ode to a Pittsburgh winterBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Trade
After losing star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency, as he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years for $300 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to the trade market. Today, they made a major acquisition to secure the future of the shortstop position for their team.
Major League Baseball Star Dies After Career With Historical Feat
When you have a long career in any field, you can make history in a number of ways. It is perhaps even easier when you are in a career that not many people can get into. Professional sports is one such field, and we have lost a Major League Baseball star that can lay claim to something only one other man has ever done.
theScore
Correa agent Boras puzzled by New York's decision: 'I don't understand the Mets'
Carlos Correa will spend the next six years of his career with the Minnesota Twins after a series of failed negotiations with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets cost him over $100 million. Correa's agent, Scott Boras, was perplexed by how the Mets handled their end of discussions,...
New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured
The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.
Yardbarker
The Yankees have a dynamic pitcher ready to break out in 2023
The Yankees received the unfortunate news that Frankie Montas will miss the first month of the season due to shoulder inflammation, meaning they’ll need a new 5th starter for April. While many people are wondering about the outlook of Montas for 2023, and rightfully so, there’s the question of who should be their 5th starter for now. Many people would default to Domingo German, whose 3.61 ERA as a spot-starter impressed many in the fanbase. The problem with this is that by all metrics, this is the wrong choice; Clarke Schmidt should become the 5th starter for the Yankees.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
theScore
Report: Red Sox continue to target Duvall
The Boston Red Sox remain interested in signing outfielder Adam Duvall, sources told MassLive's Chris Cotillo. Boston reportedly believes the former All-Star can man center field. He's made 68 starts in center over his nine-year run in the majors, including 43 with the Atlanta Braves last season. Duvall could end...
theScore
NFL attendance reaches 6-year high in 2022
The NFL experienced a big jump in attendance numbers this season. The average crowd size at an NFL game during the 2022 regular season was 69,442, the highest mark since 2016 and the second-largest figure in the last 19 years, according to an analysis by Sports Business Journal. The league...
theScore
Padres sign top international prospect Salas to reported $5.6M deal
The San Diego Padres landed the top-ranked international prospect after the signing period opened on Sunday, signing Venezuelan catcher Ethan Salas to a contract, the team announced. The deal is worth $5.6 million, sources told MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez. Salas, 16, is the younger brother of Miami Marlins prospect Jose Salas...
theScore
Report: Royals want Greinke to accept inexpensive, incentive-laden deal
The Kansas City Royals want to bring Zack Greinke back for his 20th major-league season, but they want to keep costs low if they do it. In order to return to the Royals in 2023, the likely future Hall of Famer would have to sign a deal with a low guaranteed salary and incentives based on innings thresholds, sources told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
What should Brady do?
Well, Tom Brady got eliminated. As New England fans – and therefore Brady fans – we could live in the moment with our heads down after the Cowboys defeated Tampa The post What should Brady do? appeared first on Itemlive.
theScore
Cardinals hire Titans' Monti Ossenfort as GM
The Arizona Cardinals hired Monti Ossenfort as their new general manager on Monday, the team announced. A former director of college scouting, Ossenfort was part of four Super Bowl-winning seasons with the New England Patriots. He spent the last three years as the Tennessee Titans' director of player personnel. Ossenfort...
theScore
Brady not ready to decide on future after wild-card loss: 'One day at a time'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said Monday he'll take his time before deciding on what's next for his legendary football career. "I'm going to go home and get a good night's sleep," Brady said after the Buccaneers' 31-14 wild-card loss to the Dallas Cowboys. "This has been a lot of focus on this game. It'll just be one day at a time, truly."
theScore
Report: Browns set to hire Schwartz as defensive coordinator
The Cleveland Browns are planning to hire Jim Schwartz as their new defensive coordinator, sources told Dianna Russini of ESPN. Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores, Seattle associate head coach Sean Desai, and Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson were reportedly the other top contenders for the job. Schwartz...
