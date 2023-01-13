Read full article on original website
Fentanyl, oxycontin found during police search in Mahanoy City
MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After investigating a Schuylkill County man, Pennsylvania State Police and the district attorney say they served a search warrant that turned up opiates and other drugs. According to police, they searched 57-year-old Francis Merva on January 11th at his home on West Spruce Street in Mahanoy City. During the […]
2 Pa. men die after being ejected from speeding cars, police say
Two drivers died Monday after being ejected during a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Monroe County, Pennsylvania State Police said. The 68-year-old man from Carbon County and 31-year-old man from Montour County were pronounced dead at the crash scene on I-80 West, near mile marker 291.9 in Tunkhannock Township, troopers said.
Decomposing body of woman discovered in a folded up mattress in Pa.: report
A stunning discovery has detectives investigating in Upper Darby, Delaware County after a woman’s decomposing body was found inside a mattress, reports said. Authorities discovered the female victim’s body in a rear alley along the 7000 block of Greenwood Avenue, near Church Lane. The thing is paramedics were...
Man shot 3 times, killed outside corner store in Pa.: report
Multiple shots ended a 47-year-old man’s life in front of a corner store in Tioga-Nicetown, reports said. According to CBS News, the shooting happened around 4 a.m. Sunday near North 17th and West Atlantic streets in Philadelphia where authorities came across the victim with multiple gunshot wounds suffering from being shot in the stomach twice and once in the left leg.
Clerk shot, killed in gas station robbery in Pa.; police search for 3 men: report
A store clerk was attacked, shot, and killed in a gas station robbery. The incident was all caught on surveillance footage, according to reports. According to police, three men entered an Exxon on the 7100 block of Torresdale Avenue Tacony section of Philadelphia around 4 a.m. 6ABC reported the robbers attacked the store clerk behind the employee side of the corner and shot him in his back.
Update: Coroner called to 3-car crash along I-80 in Monroe County
UPDATE: 2 men die after Interstate 80 crash in Monroe County. The Monroe County Coroner’s Office has been called to a wreck involving three vehicles along Interstate 80 west in Tunkhannock Township. A Monroe County 911 dispatch supervisor said the accident, involving three cars, occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m....
Man accused of intimidating witness
POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man they say was found intimidating a person to keep her from testifying in a court case. According to Pennsylvania State Police, between November and December 2022, David Frantz 59, of Kunkletown, intimidated a 48-year-old woman, not to testify on behalf of the Commonwealth in […]
wrnjradio.com
Crash involving overturned vehicle injures 3 on Route 57 in Warren County
MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Three people were transported the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Warren County in which one of the vehicles overturned. The crash happened Monday, at around 3:51 p.m., on Route 57 at Penwell Road in Mansfield Township, according to the Tri-County Volunteer Fire Company.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading Hospital nurse killed in Pricetown Road crash
RUSCOMBMANOR TWP., Pa. – A tragic, multi-car crash has many in Berks County mourning. The wreck near Fleetwood in Ruscombmanor Township claimed the life of a Reading Hospital nurse and wounded three others. Emergency crews responded to a four-vehicle crash in the 3600 block of Pricetown Road just after...
actionnews5.com
Police search landfill for missing Pennsylvania mom
ROYESFORD, Pa. (WPVI) - The family of a Pennsylvania mother missing for nearly two weeks is holding out hope she will be found. Investigators searched a Berks County landfill Friday in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old mother Jennifer Brown, according to sources. Brown’s neighbors confirmed that police also took a large dumpster from their development earlier in the week.
Man found dead in Pa. fire, police say
A man was found dead Saturday after a blaze broke out at a Monroe County home, police said. Pocono Mountain Regional Police Chief Chris Wagner said flames ignited shortly before 10:30 p.m. at a home along Wilson Court in Coolbaugh Township. Crews from a half dozen different fire departments responded.
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner called to Ruscombmanor Township crash
RUSCOMBMANOR TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office was called out to an accident Monday morning in the 3600 block of Pricetown Road in Ruscombmanor Township. The initial dispatch came in shortly after 7 a.m. Monday for an accident with ejection near the intersection of Glenview Drive. The coroner's...
Pa. worker rescued from trench is home from the hospital, wife says
The man trapped for eight hours covered in dirt after a trench collapsed in Allentown suffered extensive injuries but was recovering at home, his wife said. Ivy Hansell set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the medical expenses for her husband, Jason. He was trapped in a trench for eight hours as workers dug by hand to free him Wednesday in the 1500 block of West Gordon Street.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man found dead near train tracks in Palmerton
PALMERTON, Pa. - A man was found dead in Palmerton, Carbon County. The county coroner said his office was called Monday afternoon to the area of Second Street and Delaware Avenue. A body was found in the area near the train tracks. The coroner did not comment further on who...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pedestrian fatally struck by cars on Route 422 in Wyomissing
WYOMISSING, Pa. - A man died after being hit by several cars on a highway in Berks County. The man was hit around 3:20 a.m. Monday on Route 422 eastbound, near Route 12, in Wyomissing, police say. After the initial impact, several other cars ran over the man's body, police...
delawarevalleynews.com
Two Arrested For Defrauding PA Turnpike Of Over $1,000,000 In Tolls
Two males found out that nobody gets to ride the PA Turnpike for free. Duvany Zambrano, age 43, of Hamilton, New Jersey, and Sergio Jara, age 37, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, were indicted on January 4, 2023, by a federal grand jury for defrauding the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. What authorities alleged...
PSP: Victim in Hazle Twp. movie theater shooting dies
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. State police have confirmed that a 19-year-old man who was shot inside the Regal Cinemas movie theater in Hazle Township has died of his injuries. In an updated press release sent out Sunday afternoon, troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police Troop...
19-year-old dies after ‘targeted’ shooting inside Pa. movie theater lobby (UPDATE)
UPDATE: The victim in the Luzerne County movie theater shooting, identified as Luis Manuel Luna, of Hazleton, died on Sunday. Pennsylvania State Police say the case is now a homicide investigation. A 19-year-old man was shot and wounded in a Luzerne County movie theater on Saturday evening and Pennsylvania State...
West Reading Police seek to identify hit and run driver
The West Reading Borough Police Department is requesting assistance with identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit and run motor vehicle crash in the early morning hours of Christmas Day. The Crash took place on December 25, 2022 at approximately 12:24am in the 300 block Sunset Road...
19-year-old dead following Regal Cinema shooting
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect the current status of the suspect. HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced the 19-year-old victim in Saturday night’s shooting has died from the gunshot wound sustained in the Hazle Township Regal Cinema. State police and ambulances were dispatched to the area of […]
