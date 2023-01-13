ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmer Township, PA

WBRE

Fentanyl, oxycontin found during police search in Mahanoy City

MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After investigating a Schuylkill County man, Pennsylvania State Police and the district attorney say they served a search warrant that turned up opiates and other drugs. According to police, they searched 57-year-old Francis Merva on January 11th at his home on West Spruce Street in Mahanoy City. During the […]
MAHANOY CITY, PA
PennLive.com

Man shot 3 times, killed outside corner store in Pa.: report

Multiple shots ended a 47-year-old man’s life in front of a corner store in Tioga-Nicetown, reports said. According to CBS News, the shooting happened around 4 a.m. Sunday near North 17th and West Atlantic streets in Philadelphia where authorities came across the victim with multiple gunshot wounds suffering from being shot in the stomach twice and once in the left leg.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Clerk shot, killed in gas station robbery in Pa.; police search for 3 men: report

A store clerk was attacked, shot, and killed in a gas station robbery. The incident was all caught on surveillance footage, according to reports. According to police, three men entered an Exxon on the 7100 block of Torresdale Avenue Tacony section of Philadelphia around 4 a.m. 6ABC reported the robbers attacked the store clerk behind the employee side of the corner and shot him in his back.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Man accused of intimidating witness

POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man they say was found intimidating a person to keep her from testifying in a court case. According to Pennsylvania State Police, between November and December 2022, David Frantz 59, of Kunkletown, intimidated a 48-year-old woman, not to testify on behalf of the Commonwealth in […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

Crash involving overturned vehicle injures 3 on Route 57 in Warren County

MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Three people were transported the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Warren County in which one of the vehicles overturned. The crash happened Monday, at around 3:51 p.m., on Route 57 at Penwell Road in Mansfield Township, according to the Tri-County Volunteer Fire Company.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading Hospital nurse killed in Pricetown Road crash

RUSCOMBMANOR TWP., Pa. – A tragic, multi-car crash has many in Berks County mourning. The wreck near Fleetwood in Ruscombmanor Township claimed the life of a Reading Hospital nurse and wounded three others. Emergency crews responded to a four-vehicle crash in the 3600 block of Pricetown Road just after...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
actionnews5.com

Police search landfill for missing Pennsylvania mom

ROYESFORD, Pa. (WPVI) - The family of a Pennsylvania mother missing for nearly two weeks is holding out hope she will be found. Investigators searched a Berks County landfill Friday in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old mother Jennifer Brown, according to sources. Brown’s neighbors confirmed that police also took a large dumpster from their development earlier in the week.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man found dead in Pa. fire, police say

A man was found dead Saturday after a blaze broke out at a Monroe County home, police said. Pocono Mountain Regional Police Chief Chris Wagner said flames ignited shortly before 10:30 p.m. at a home along Wilson Court in Coolbaugh Township. Crews from a half dozen different fire departments responded.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner called to Ruscombmanor Township crash

RUSCOMBMANOR TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office was called out to an accident Monday morning in the 3600 block of Pricetown Road in Ruscombmanor Township. The initial dispatch came in shortly after 7 a.m. Monday for an accident with ejection near the intersection of Glenview Drive. The coroner's...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. worker rescued from trench is home from the hospital, wife says

The man trapped for eight hours covered in dirt after a trench collapsed in Allentown suffered extensive injuries but was recovering at home, his wife said. Ivy Hansell set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the medical expenses for her husband, Jason. He was trapped in a trench for eight hours as workers dug by hand to free him Wednesday in the 1500 block of West Gordon Street.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man found dead near train tracks in Palmerton

PALMERTON, Pa. - A man was found dead in Palmerton, Carbon County. The county coroner said his office was called Monday afternoon to the area of Second Street and Delaware Avenue. A body was found in the area near the train tracks. The coroner did not comment further on who...
PALMERTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pedestrian fatally struck by cars on Route 422 in Wyomissing

WYOMISSING, Pa. - A man died after being hit by several cars on a highway in Berks County. The man was hit around 3:20 a.m. Monday on Route 422 eastbound, near Route 12, in Wyomissing, police say. After the initial impact, several other cars ran over the man's body, police...
WYOMISSING, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Two Arrested For Defrauding PA Turnpike Of Over $1,000,000 In Tolls

Two males found out that nobody gets to ride the PA Turnpike for free. Duvany Zambrano, age 43, of Hamilton, New Jersey, and Sergio Jara, age 37, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, were indicted on January 4, 2023, by a federal grand jury for defrauding the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. What authorities alleged...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Times Leader

PSP: Victim in Hazle Twp. movie theater shooting dies

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. State police have confirmed that a 19-year-old man who was shot inside the Regal Cinemas movie theater in Hazle Township has died of his injuries. In an updated press release sent out Sunday afternoon, troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police Troop...
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

19-year-old dead following Regal Cinema shooting

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect the current status of the suspect. HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced the 19-year-old victim in Saturday night’s shooting has died from the gunshot wound sustained in the Hazle Township Regal Cinema. State police and ambulances were dispatched to the area of […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

