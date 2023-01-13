A store clerk was attacked, shot, and killed in a gas station robbery. The incident was all caught on surveillance footage, according to reports. According to police, three men entered an Exxon on the 7100 block of Torresdale Avenue Tacony section of Philadelphia around 4 a.m. 6ABC reported the robbers attacked the store clerk behind the employee side of the corner and shot him in his back.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO