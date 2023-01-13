ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

London Cop Revealed As One of the UK's Worst-Ever Serial Rapists

A police officer with London’s Metropolitan Police has admitted carrying out dozens of rapes and sexual offences against 12 women over a period of almost 20 years. David Carrick pleaded guilty to 49 offences including 24 counts of rape, nine counts of sexual assault and five counts of assault by penetration.
BBC

Rapist caught admitting to attack is jailed

A rapist caught confessing to attacking one of his victims has been jailed for eight years. Jason Blair assaulted two women in Annan - in Dumfries and Galloway - between 2016 and 2020. The 25-year-old was sentenced to a prison term at the High Court in Glasgow having been convicted...
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
216K+
Followers
131K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy