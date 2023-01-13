Read full article on original website
Related
sportszion.com
Andrew Tate’s conversation leaks reveal horrific details of rape and torture of victims
Many of Andrew Tate’s alleged victims have come forward since his arrest, accusing him of previous violent acts against them. Yet another conversation between Tate and a woman that disclosed horrifying details of rape and torture of victims was leaked. The ex-kickboxer who rose to fame on social media...
London Cop Revealed As One of the UK's Worst-Ever Serial Rapists
A police officer with London’s Metropolitan Police has admitted carrying out dozens of rapes and sexual offences against 12 women over a period of almost 20 years. David Carrick pleaded guilty to 49 offences including 24 counts of rape, nine counts of sexual assault and five counts of assault by penetration.
David Carrick: timeline of key events in life of serial rapist
Police officer committed more than 71 serious sexual offences over two decades
BBC
Rapist caught admitting to attack is jailed
A rapist caught confessing to attacking one of his victims has been jailed for eight years. Jason Blair assaulted two women in Annan - in Dumfries and Galloway - between 2016 and 2020. The 25-year-old was sentenced to a prison term at the High Court in Glasgow having been convicted...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
216K+
Followers
131K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0