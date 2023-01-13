ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

End of rental assistance program prompts fears evictions will spike

By Michael Lyle
Nevada Current
Nevada Current
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fjMur_0kDek4XR00

Legal service providers worry an assistance program’s demise could be followed by a steep rise in evictions in the next few months. (Getty Images)

Policy, politics and progressive commentary

To prevent a tsunami of evictions in the first two years of the pandemic, policymakers set up a safety net that included eviction moratoria, an expanded rental assistance program and passing legislation to postpone court proceedings while rental assistance applications were processed.

As a result, the much-feared wide scale eviction crisis was mostly held at bay.

Now the expiration of assistance programs is rekindling fears of spiking evictions in Nevada.

The CARES Housing Assistance Program (CHAP), which used federal relief funding to provide rental assistance, will be scaled back drastically starting Jan. 23 and focus solely on Social Security recipients and others relying on fixed incomes.

Jonathan Norman, the statewide advocacy, outreach and policy director for Nevada Coalition of Legal Service Providers, worries that the assistance program’s demise could be followed by a steep rise in evictions in the next few months.

Even ahead of the changes, Norman said the Civil Law Self Help Center, which is part of Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada, is already seeing about 300 people a day seeking rental assistance, with the majority of them facing an eviction.

“We had a program that provided over $300 million and kept 60,000 households housed in Clark County,” he said. “And now that’s gone.”

With limited federal funds to support the program, Tim Burch, the human services administrator for Clark County said CHAP was always intended to phase out.

“CHAP as we know it has been a fixture in our community for over two years,” Burch said. “We’ve gotten used to it as part of our system. Whenever you remove or change a part of the system people have come to trust and know as dependable, it causes some unease. We are working through it.”

Since being launched in 2020, CHAP allocated around $375 million in rental assistance in the Clark County, providing rental assistance to an estimated 70,000 households and utility assistance to 60,000.

State-level protections also expiring

Following the end of state and federal eviction moratoria , lawmakers passed legislation 2021 that connected eviction proceedings to the rental assistance process, the aim being to prevent tenants from being locked out while applications were being approved.

That legislation sunsets this summer.

“This idea that just because you applied for rental assistance that your eviction is stayed for a moment, that sunsets on June 30, after the (2023 legislative) session,” Burch said.

The Las Vegas Justice Court announced in October it received a $1.25 million grant from the National Center for State Courts to expand eviction diversion programs and connect people to rental assistance.

Norman doesn’t know how successful eviction diversion will be once the state legislation expires, and says lawmakers in the upcoming session are going to have to at least discuss revisiting the policy.

“There has to be some defense that says if you have pending rental assistance the case doesn’t move forward until that application is resolved,” he said.

Meanwhile, although CHAP isn’t completely gone, it will be available to a much more limited population.

Starting Jan. 23, in order to qualify for rental assistance, applicants must meet all eligibility requirements:

  • One member of the household living on a fixed income;
  • Seen their rent increase within the last year;
  • Received an eviction notice;
  • Experienced a change in circumstances that resulted in an inability to pay rent.

“We are still going to focus and prioritize people who are coming through eviction court because we know those folks are immediately in danger of being homeless and as a safety net provider that is our ultimate goal, to keep people off the streets,” Burch said.

He added the focus isn’t just catching tenants up on rent but stabilizing the most vulnerable households who are at risk of eviction.

Along with rental assistance, Burch said people in the pared back CHAP program will receive case management to stabilize their households and avoid eviction notices in the future.

“It’s not just about paying the rent one time for fixed incomes folks,” he said. “It’s about helping them navigate to something affordable. We know it’s going to be a challenge in our community.”

Nevada lacks more than an estimated 105,000 affordable housing units, meaning oftentimes there aren’t other places tenants can move.

The state and the county used money provided by the American Rescue Plan Act, a relief bill signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2022, to begin making investments into affordable housing projects . Some of those units could come online later this year, Burch said.

Norman said Legal Aid will also provide assistance to help people overcome circumstances that might have led to a person falling behind on rent.

As an example, he cited people “drowning in medical debt” and needing legal assistance “that can help this family get back to stability.”

Those who don’t qualify for assistance through CHAPs new eligibility requirements will be directed to other social service programs and nonprofits, Burch said.

Burch didn’t know if the scaled back version of rental assistance would lead to an eviction crisis but said the county will monitor who applies, and who qualifies, with an eye to responding if possible.

“If it looks like we are going to blow through this money quickly because the need is greater than the resources, then we will be having that dialogue” with local and state elected officials, he said.

The post End of rental assistance program prompts fears evictions will spike appeared first on Nevada Current .

Comments / 29

Anonymous patriot
4d ago

I'm on one of the lowest rungs in life I'm on disability. and I still paid my rent throughout the entire pandemic. time for people to stop freeloading and looking for government handouts and it's time for all these little fidget spinning snowflakes to get a job.

Reply(3)
21
Carlos Martinez
4d ago

good,..... put nevadans to to work; stop all the nonsense help; there're so many opportunities around; everybody need to go back to work and stop being dependant of goverment or state help...send them to help sign on small bussines and all those job fairs in town.....

Reply(1)
10
kaarenwills
4d ago

Don't ya all just love the hate comments about people and their circumstances, that the nasty commenting people know absolutely nothing about? But notice, they jumped right in to make their ignorant and toxic thoughts about others known. I personally know several seniors who have lived in senior housing for years, living on fixed incomes. The rents skyrocket but their income hasn't, so to avoid eviction and living in the street, they had to ask for rental assistance. But, gee, guess they should just "pay their bills or get out" right?

Reply(6)
9
Related
nnbw.com

Lombardo orders review, freeze of new regulations

RENO — Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo signed executive orders Jan. 12 indefinitely freezing implementation of new state regulations or occupational licensing requirements, with some exceptions in areas such as public health and safety. Lombardo also ordered all executive branch agencies, departments and others to review all existing regulations to...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

New director plans to change Nevada prison system’s failure to address use of force issues

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Corrections didn’t address use of force issues that were first identified in 2022, according to state auditors. 10 months after a yearlong state audit found Nevada’s prison system needed major changes to its use of force procedures, NDOC officials have acknowledged that still none of the 16 recommendations meant to improve prison operations have been completed.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

NDOC pays $497,000 to settle inmate suit

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Corrections will pay more than $497,000 to settle a lawsuit first brought by an inmate in 2017. Clifford Miller had brought the suit against NDOC and medical director Romeo Aranas, alleging a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the inmate’s eighth amendment rights.
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Governor’s executive order on occupational licensing could impact nurses, barbers, interior designers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Nevada Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo signed several executive orders recently, aimed at helping fill vacant jobs. He is requiring all state occupational and professional licensing boards to examine the regulations they’ve created. That will impact several industries, nursing included. Nevada Board of Nursing Executive Director...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Arizona Mirror

Water managers across drought-stricken West agree on one thing: ‘This is going to be painful’

Water authorities in the Western U.S. don’t have a crystal ball, but rapidly receding reservoirs uncovering sunken boats and other debris lost in their depths decades ago give a clear view of the hard choices ahead. If western states do not agree on a plan to safeguard the Colorado River — the source of the […] The post Water managers across drought-stricken West agree on one thing: ‘This is going to be painful’ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Adopt Buzz at the Nevada SPCA today!

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Looking for a little cuddle bug during all these storms. Maybe check out the Nevada SPCA. Joining me now is executive director, Lori Heeren and Buzz.
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Reckless riding in Las Vegas community raises concerns about safety

Reckless riding continues to be a problem on Las Vegas roads with kids riding their bikes into oncoming traffic, and many in the Southern Highland Community said they are fed up. Reckless riding in Las Vegas community raises concerns …. Reckless riding continues to be a problem on Las Vegas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
foodmanufacturing.com

Las Vegas Restaurants Failed to Pay Overtime Wages

LAS VEGAS – The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $179,860 in back wages and liquidated damages from the owners of 10 Korean BBQ, sushi and hot pot restaurants in Las Vegas who failed to combine the hours of 121 employees when they worked at more than one location and did not pay workers overtime wages for the hours over 40 in a workweek.
LAS VEGAS, NV
southarkansassun.com

$1,000 in Tax Relief: Still Available for New Mexico Residents

New Mexico residents can still apply for a $1,000 relief payment by submitting their tax returns. The U.S. Sun state in their article published on January 4, 2023 that as of August 15, 2022, 2.4 million rebates have been issued to residents of New Mexico. $20 million is allocated for these payments, which are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.
NEW MEXICO STATE
Nevada Current

450,000 Nevadans will see reduction in food assistance

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Throughout the pandemic, most Nevdans receiving benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, also benefited from monthly emergency allotments. But that’s about to end. On Wednesday, the Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services announced that March will be the last month the agency is allowed to provide the extra food dollars that […] The post 450,000 Nevadans will see reduction in food assistance appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Nevada Current

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
496K+
Views
ABOUT

Nevada Current is a nonprofit online source of political and policy news and commentary. We seek to demonstrate how policies, institutions and systems make life harder for Nevadans than it needs to be; document how things got that way, and; explore what it might take to fix them. The Current is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Current retains editorial independence.

 https://www.nevadacurrent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy