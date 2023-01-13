39 Columbia SC restaurants have special menu deals through next week. Check them out

If you’re thinking about eating out in Columbia over the next week, you picked a great time to do so.

Restaurant Week South Carolina officially kicked off on Thursday. The 11-day statewide event, organized by the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association, was created to highlight local restaurants, stimulate business, and give people the chance to enjoy meals at great values.

What that means for Columbia residents is access to good food at prices that are lower than usual.

And unlike some other parts of the state, Columbia residents and visitors have a wealth of options during the event, with 39 restaurants as listed participants.

No tickets are required to get any of the restaurant deals. However, reservations are recommended as the restaurants could fill up quickly.

Let’s dive into a selection of some of the better deals offered by participating Columbia restaurants. For a full list of all 39 participating Columbia restaurants and their deals during the event, click here .

Blue Marlin

Deal: Dinner menu — Three courses for $37 a person

Location: 1200 Lincoln Street

The Blue Marlin prides itself on its Southern cuisine, providing signature dishes that blend African, West Indian and Caribbean flavors. It also serves dishes with Cajun and Creole influences.

Customers will have a good selection of menu items with the three course deal. Some of the options include she crab soup or southern candied pecan salad for the first course, pesto ravioli or firecracker flounder for the second course and key lime pie or cheese cake for dessert.

Boku Kitchen + Saloon

Deal: Dinner menu — Three courses for $25 a person

Location: 916 Gervais Street

Located in The Vista, Boku Kitchen is an Asian fusion restaurant that makes everything from scratch, including its noodles and soups, the restaurant’s website states.

Boku Kitchen’s three course deal this week include items like wonton soup, spicy noodles and sticky rice dessert.

Za’s Brick Oven Pizza

Deal: Lunch menu — Two courses for $28 | Dinner menu — Three courses for $28

Location: 2930 Devine Street

Known by many as Za’s on Devine , since 1999 the restaurant has been a popular spot that specializes in wood-fired pizza and Italian-inspired classics.

Both lunch and dinner deals include options like soup or salad, an 8-inch specialty pizza or sausage and tomato basil pasta and desserts like chocolate cake.

Market on Main

Deal: Dinner menu — Three courses for $39 each

Location: 1320 Main Street

Nestled in the heart of downtown, Market on Main can offer customers everything from a gourmet dinner to a quick cocktail and bite to eat for lunch.

The restaurant’s deal includes a good selection, such as mini crab cakes, cab prime ranch steak, half boneless chicken and cheese cake.

Hampton Street Vineyard

Deal: Dinner menu — Three courses for $38 per person

Location: 1207 Hampton Street

The Hampton Street Vineyard has been offering French-inspired cuisine since 1995. As part of the restaurant’s deal, start off with an apple salad or potato and leek soup, then enjoy ratatouille or pork schnitzel and finally creme brûlée or chocolate mousse for dessert.