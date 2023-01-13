ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shakira's brutal new song about Gerard Pique has broken a YouTube record

By Breanna Robinson
 4 days ago

Colombian singer Shakira didn't spare her ex-boyfriend of 11 years, former Barcelona and Spain defender Gerard Piqué in a music video with Argentine DJ and record producer Bizarrap.

And in the midst of that, the "BZRP Music Session #53" track skyrocketed, accumulating 64 million views on the YouTube charts at the time of writing.

Meanwhile Pop Base reports that the song is the biggest debut by any Latin song in the history of YouTube receiving 50 millions views in its first 24 hours.

The dance-pop track, which is close to four minutes, features the "Hips Don't Lie" and appears to be more self-assured and empowered than ever before, spewing the diss verses to Piqué. She even threw a jab at his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.

"It's clear that it's not my fault if they criticize you/ I only make music, sorry if it splashes you," she chants.

"You left me with your mom as a neighbor/The press at my door, and a debt with the Treasury/You thought you'd hurt me, but you made me stronger/Women no longer cry, women get paid," her lyrics continue, in part.

Shakira and Piqué split in June 2022, with the singer describing the situation as "incredibly difficult."

"It's hard to talk about it, especially because I'm still going through it, and because I'm in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation," she told Elle magazine as she graced their October 2022 digital cover.

Shakira also explained that it was tough on their children. The former couple share sons Milan, 9 and Sasha, 7.

The former couple began dating in 2010 after meeting on the set of the songstress' "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" music video.

