Read full article on original website
Related
Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans
AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
AI will increasingly take over from humans but a surprising flaw could save us from being replaced, expert reveals
AI will 'increasingly take over' many facets of life, but human flaws could save us from being obsolete, one expert has revealed. Most people worldwide have come across some form of artificial intelligence (AI). Such technology has become ubiquitous in everyday living – from Apple's Siri to your favorite website's...
Experts warn of Russian's previous deepfake use- Deepfakes use AI to make highly realistic-looking fake images of humans
Artificial Intelligence (AI) can "now be used to make images and videos that are fake that look hyper-realistic." Deepfakes involve "pioneering technology," which is "used to synthetically alter audio and video to create fake images that appear highly realistic." [i]
‘Killer robots’ and AI’s ‘dirty little secret’: Many people prefer robots over humans
This phenomenon becomes more important as we enter an era of AI-enabled robots.
Artificial intelligence replaced humans in job role for months and ‘no one noticed’
A POPULAR news outlet has been publishing articles written by AI since November, keeping it on the down low. Tech media site CNET has been publishing the articles since November, and lots of readers don't seem to have noticed. “What is a credit card charge-off?” was the first AI-written article,...
Three robot sisters could become ‘the face of AI’ in 2023 and change your mind about creepy humanoids
THREE robot sisters could be about to give the Kardashians a run for their money as they seek to influence you to like AI in 2023. According to CNN, three humanoid robots - named Sophia, Grace, and Desdemona - could become the "friendly faces of AI." Artificial intelligence and robots...
Three creepy ways AI robots are becoming more human – from becoming your colleagues to dating you
THIS year looks set to be huge for robots. Elon Musk continues to work on his own humanoid machine and three robot sisters could be about to give the Kardashians a run for their money as they seek to influence you to like AI in 2023. There are already lots...
Science Focus
M3GAN: The strange reasons a real child AI robot could never be built
For good or bad, a kid's toy with artificial intelligence (and killer dance moves) probably won't be possible at any point soon. New horror movie M3GAN is essentially Chucky meets the Terminator. Its titular star is posited as the future of mass-market robots: a lifelike doll that has been programmed to be a child’s best friend.
Futurism
Neuroscientist Warns That Current Generation AIs Are Sociopaths
Without consciousness, Princeton neuroscientist Michael Graziano warns in a new essay published by The Wall Street Journal, artificial intelligence-powered chatbots are doomed to be dangerous sociopaths that could pose a real danger to human beings. With the rise of chatbots like ChatGPT, powerful systems that can imitate the human mind...
Truth over horrifying theory that Facebook ‘listens through your microphone’ revealed
FACEBOOK has been dogged for years by claims that the popular app listens to conversations. Multiple users say they've noticed that ads mysteriously appear soon after talking about a specific topic or brand. For example, a paranoid coffee shop owner alleged in 2021 that "they listen" after her app began...
abovethelaw.com
ChatGPT -- Are The Robots Finally Here?
There has been much chatter about robots coming to take away jobs — including the jobs of lawyers. Last year, I wrote the article The Robots Are(n’t) Coming, in which I argued that technologies will evolve and help attorneys be better at their jobs. In the past few weeks, we may have taken a giant leap forward in the evolutionary path.
msn.com
Ex-intel official who signed Hunter Biden laptop letter admits significant portion of emails 'had to be real'
One of the signatories of the now-discredited open letter attempting to discredit the findings from the Hunter Biden laptop made a stunning admission more than two years after it surfaced in the public eye. Douglas Wise, a former Defense Intelligence Agency deputy director and former senior CIA operations officer, was...
Social Robots Are Real And They Are At CES 2023
The humanoid robot produced by AI LIFE has a slightly more serious appearance. than those produced so far. This artificial intelligence, which can slowly and precisely perceive what is being said,. may have to go a little further. As Its’s designers told that,. A task- and communication-oriented humanoid robot...
Artificial Intelligence Defending a Case in Court For the First Time
An AI device, assuming the role of a de facto “lawyer,” is set to make technological and legal history. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The-Sun.com and NewScientist.com.
Gmail developer claims that artificial intelligence could eliminate Google within two years
Phone screen on Google's homepagePhoto bySolen Feyissa; CC-BY-SA-2.0 ChatGPT is a chatbot that was launched in November 2022. It was launched by OpenAI which is an artificial intelligence (AI) laboratory that consists of a corporation called OpenAI LP and its parent company OpenAI Inc.
8 Benefits of Computer Vision in the Security Industry
One of the most useful types of AI for the physical security industry is computer vision. Eight of the most significant benefits of computer vision in security are biometric authentication, finding people of interest, improved weapon detection, faster responses to suspicious situations, helping understand crowd behavior, virtual fencing, vehicle identification, and streamlining security footage reviews.
A mental health tech company ran an AI experiment on real users. Nothing’s stopping apps from conducting more.
When people log in to Koko, an online emotional support chat service based in San Francisco, they expect to swap messages with an anonymous volunteer. They can ask for relationship advice, discuss their depression or find support for nearly anything else — a kind of free, digital shoulder to lean on.
The Verge
Getty Images is suing the creators of AI art tool Stable Diffusion for scraping its content
Getty Images is suing Stability AI, creators of popular AI art tool Stable Diffusion, over alleged copyright violation. In a press statement shared with The Verge, the stock photo company said it believes that Stability AI “unlawfully copied and processed millions of images protected by copyright” to train its software and that Getty Images has “commenced legal proceedings in the High Court of Justice in London” against the firm.
The Verge
Google’s Android clock app now lets you record your own annoying alarm sound
Have you ever wanted to be woken from a dreamy slumber by the sound of your partner screaming at you to get out of bed, or perhaps your parents nagging you to get up for school? Well, Google has just the app update for you. The latest Android Clock app on Pixel devices now lets you record your own alarm and timer sounds. Ideal if you want to be woken slowly to the calming sounds of whales or something a lot more chaotic.
Tech Times
ChatSonic - The Revolutionary New Conversational AI Chatbot, Surpasses ChatGPT
Writesonic launched a revolutionary new AI conversational chatbot, ChatSonic, which surpasses the limitations of ChatGPT and is way more advanced. ChatSonic, the newly-launched AI conversational chatbot by Writesonic, has revolutionized how people use and interact with AI technology. ChatSonic surpasses ChatGPT and provides users with up-to-date, factual information, digital AI...
Comments / 0