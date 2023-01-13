ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

C. Heslop

Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans

AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
Science Focus

M3GAN: The strange reasons a real child AI robot could never be built

For good or bad, a kid's toy with artificial intelligence (and killer dance moves) probably won't be possible at any point soon. New horror movie M3GAN is essentially Chucky meets the Terminator. Its titular star is posited as the future of mass-market robots: a lifelike doll that has been programmed to be a child’s best friend.
Futurism

Neuroscientist Warns That Current Generation AIs Are Sociopaths

Without consciousness, Princeton neuroscientist Michael Graziano warns in a new essay published by The Wall Street Journal, artificial intelligence-powered chatbots are doomed to be dangerous sociopaths that could pose a real danger to human beings. With the rise of chatbots like ChatGPT, powerful systems that can imitate the human mind...
abovethelaw.com

ChatGPT -- Are The Robots Finally Here?

There has been much chatter about robots coming to take away jobs — including the jobs of lawyers. Last year, I wrote the article The Robots Are(n’t) Coming, in which I argued that technologies will evolve and help attorneys be better at their jobs. In the past few weeks, we may have taken a giant leap forward in the evolutionary path.
Interesting Engineering

Social Robots Are Real And They Are At CES 2023

The humanoid robot produced by AI LIFE has a slightly more serious appearance. than those produced so far. This artificial intelligence, which can slowly and precisely perceive what is being said,. may have to go a little further. As Its’s designers told that,. A task- and communication-oriented humanoid robot...
HackerNoon

8 Benefits of Computer Vision in the Security Industry

One of the most useful types of AI for the physical security industry is computer vision. Eight of the most significant benefits of computer vision in security are biometric authentication, finding people of interest, improved weapon detection, faster responses to suspicious situations, helping understand crowd behavior, virtual fencing, vehicle identification, and streamlining security footage reviews.
The Verge

Getty Images is suing the creators of AI art tool Stable Diffusion for scraping its content

Getty Images is suing Stability AI, creators of popular AI art tool Stable Diffusion, over alleged copyright violation. In a press statement shared with The Verge, the stock photo company said it believes that Stability AI “unlawfully copied and processed millions of images protected by copyright” to train its software and that Getty Images has “commenced legal proceedings in the High Court of Justice in London” against the firm.
The Verge

Google’s Android clock app now lets you record your own annoying alarm sound

Have you ever wanted to be woken from a dreamy slumber by the sound of your partner screaming at you to get out of bed, or perhaps your parents nagging you to get up for school? Well, Google has just the app update for you. The latest Android Clock app on Pixel devices now lets you record your own alarm and timer sounds. Ideal if you want to be woken slowly to the calming sounds of whales or something a lot more chaotic.
Tech Times

ChatSonic - The Revolutionary New Conversational AI Chatbot, Surpasses ChatGPT

Writesonic launched a revolutionary new AI conversational chatbot, ChatSonic, which surpasses the limitations of ChatGPT and is way more advanced. ChatSonic, the newly-launched AI conversational chatbot by Writesonic, has revolutionized how people use and interact with AI technology. ChatSonic surpasses ChatGPT and provides users with up-to-date, factual information, digital AI...
CALIFORNIA STATE

