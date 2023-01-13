ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke Rapids, NC

rrspin.com

Nellie Mae Hux Bailey

Nellie Mae Hux Bailey, 85, of Roanoke Rapids, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023. She was born in Aurelian Springs, NC on July 17, 1937 to the late Sterling Audrania Hux and Clara Bertha Warren Hux. She was also preceded in death by her son, Thomas “Tommy” Sterling Bailey; her sisters, Hazel Dickens, Betty Moseley and Alice Roberta Louise Hux; her brothers, S.A. Hux Jr., J.B. Hux, Albert Hux, Cecil Hux and Herman Hux.
obxtoday.com

Halifax County man bags $1 million scratch-off prize

Richard Todd of Roanoke Rapids took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize. Todd purchased his lucky Millionaire Maker ticket from the Speed Mart on East 10th Street in Roanoke Rapids. When Todd arrived at lottery headquarters Friday, he had a decision to make. He...
rrspin.com

Rebecca 'Becky' Clary Jones

Rebecca “Becky” Clary Jones, 62 of Louisburg, NC passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023. She was born in 1960 in Halifax County, to Sterling Peebles and Marian Lea Jones Clary and was preceded in death by her husband, David Alan Jones; her sister Allison Clary Walker and her father, Sterling Peebles Clary.
rrspin.com

Henry Wayne Jenkins

Henry Wayne Jenkins, 77, Of Roanoke Rapids, NC died on January 13, 2023 at his residence, with his family by his side. Wayne was born in Halifax County to the late John Henry Jenkins and Nellie Mabrey Jenkins. Wayne was preceded in death by his son; Tony Jenkins, Brother; James...
WITN

Halifax Co. man wins $1M scratch-off prize

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Halifax County man won a $1 million scratch-off prize. N.C. Education Lottery says Richard Todd of Roanoke Rapids took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize. Todd purchased his winning Millionaire Maker ticket from the Speed Mart on East...
WNCT

Vehicle chase in Greene County leads to arrest of Rocky Mount man

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a vehicle chase early Friday. Deputies witnessed a vehicle being driven erratically on the road near the intersection of Hwy. 258 and Hwy. 91 just before 1 a.m. on Friday. Deputies attempted to stop the driver and a chase […]
WITN

Retired Rocky Mount officer busted for trafficking cocaine

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A retired Rocky Mount police officer is accused of trafficking cocaine after being stopped on I-95. Nash County deputies say Linc Brooks was pulled over Wednesday by their Highway Interdiction Team for multiple traffic violations. They said during the conversation, Brooks brought up that he...
rrspin.com

May sentencing date sought for man tied to gang leader

The lawyer for one of two men who court documents tie to a reputed Rocky Mount gang leader requested today to have his client’s federal sentencing moved to the May term of court in Raleigh. The attorney for Bryan Walter Riccaldo said in his motion the request to move...
rrspin.com

Roanoke Rapids High Athletics schedule for week of January 16th.

The Roanoke Rapids High School Athletics Schedule for the week of January 16, 2023. 1. Basketball at HOME vs. Nash Central. The JV Boys game starts at 4:30pm with the Varsity games to follow. Friday 1/20. 1. Basketball at Franklinton. The JV Boys game starts at 4:30pm with the Varsity...
WITN

Sheriff: Escaped prisoner was still in handcuffs when caught near Martin County Government Center

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man who escaped from Martin County deputies was caught near the Government Center. Brian Powell was in custody for outstanding warrants for trafficking in opium. Deputies say around 9:45 a.m., as the Williamston man was being moved from the courtroom area to the magistrate’s office, he was able to escape and run from the Government Center.
thecoastlandtimes.com

Body of Williamston man found in water near Washington Baum Bridge

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the recovery of the body of a Williamston man in the water near the Washington Baum Bridge, which connects Roanoke Island and Nags Head. The body was determined to be DeVuan Bland, 19, from Williamston. DCSO reported in its media release Saturday...
