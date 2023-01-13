Read full article on original website
Nellie Mae Hux Bailey
Nellie Mae Hux Bailey, 85, of Roanoke Rapids, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023. She was born in Aurelian Springs, NC on July 17, 1937 to the late Sterling Audrania Hux and Clara Bertha Warren Hux. She was also preceded in death by her son, Thomas “Tommy” Sterling Bailey; her sisters, Hazel Dickens, Betty Moseley and Alice Roberta Louise Hux; her brothers, S.A. Hux Jr., J.B. Hux, Albert Hux, Cecil Hux and Herman Hux.
Halifax County man bags $1 million scratch-off prize
Richard Todd of Roanoke Rapids took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize. Todd purchased his lucky Millionaire Maker ticket from the Speed Mart on East 10th Street in Roanoke Rapids. When Todd arrived at lottery headquarters Friday, he had a decision to make. He...
Rebecca 'Becky' Clary Jones
Rebecca “Becky” Clary Jones, 62 of Louisburg, NC passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023. She was born in 1960 in Halifax County, to Sterling Peebles and Marian Lea Jones Clary and was preceded in death by her husband, David Alan Jones; her sister Allison Clary Walker and her father, Sterling Peebles Clary.
Henry Wayne Jenkins
Henry Wayne Jenkins, 77, Of Roanoke Rapids, NC died on January 13, 2023 at his residence, with his family by his side. Wayne was born in Halifax County to the late John Henry Jenkins and Nellie Mabrey Jenkins. Wayne was preceded in death by his son; Tony Jenkins, Brother; James...
Halifax County Sheriff’s Office still seeking information in the death of Webb
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. — It has been 61 days since the tragic death of Cierra Webb. Webb was murdered at a party where over 700+ individuals attended at the Double D Ranch outside of Enfield, North Carolina on Green Acres Road. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation...
19-year-old in critical condition after Rocky Mount shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A 19-year-old was critically injured Monday night in a shooting in Rocky Mount. Around 9 p.m., police officers responded to UNC Nash Hospital, where a woman was suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was in critical condition and transported to Vidant Hospital in Greenville.
Vehicle chase in Greene County leads to arrest of Rocky Mount man
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a vehicle chase early Friday. Deputies witnessed a vehicle being driven erratically on the road near the intersection of Hwy. 258 and Hwy. 91 just before 1 a.m. on Friday. Deputies attempted to stop the driver and a chase […]
May sentencing date sought for man tied to gang leader
The lawyer for one of two men who court documents tie to a reputed Rocky Mount gang leader requested today to have his client’s federal sentencing moved to the May term of court in Raleigh. The attorney for Bryan Walter Riccaldo said in his motion the request to move...
Halifax County gas station employee stole cash, wrote checks to herself: police
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — A gas station employee was arrested for stealing from the cash register, writing money orders, and taking items from the store, according to the Scotland Neck Police Department. On Wednesday, police officers responded to the Duck Thru gas station in Scotland Neck for a...
Missing 18-year-old woman found dead in Windsor
Investigators are currently treating the female's death as a "suspicious death" until a cause and manner of death are determined.
Two arrested for murder after Rocky Mount man beaten to death
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Two men have been arrested after a 30-year-old man was beaten to death in Rocky Mount. Darnell Battle was assaulted on the front porch of his family home on Jan. 5 by two men. On Friday, Dontarious Whitehead and Mark Lee Smith were arrested and charged with first degree murder.
Roanoke Rapids High Athletics schedule for week of January 16th.
The Roanoke Rapids High School Athletics Schedule for the week of January 16, 2023. 1. Basketball at HOME vs. Nash Central. The JV Boys game starts at 4:30pm with the Varsity games to follow. Friday 1/20. 1. Basketball at Franklinton. The JV Boys game starts at 4:30pm with the Varsity...
Sheriff: Escaped prisoner was still in handcuffs when caught near Martin County Government Center
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man who escaped from Martin County deputies was caught near the Government Center. Brian Powell was in custody for outstanding warrants for trafficking in opium. Deputies say around 9:45 a.m., as the Williamston man was being moved from the courtroom area to the magistrate’s office, he was able to escape and run from the Government Center.
Body of Williamston man found in water near Washington Baum Bridge
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the recovery of the body of a Williamston man in the water near the Washington Baum Bridge, which connects Roanoke Island and Nags Head. The body was determined to be DeVuan Bland, 19, from Williamston. DCSO reported in its media release Saturday...
