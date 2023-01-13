ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
change my mind
4d ago

So how was evicting them unlawful? Did they have a lease to camp there? Sounds like they gave them plenty of warning too, the guy they interviewed even admitted that they came and warned them, and then postponed it because of the weather. Being homeless is South a doubt a choice, I’ve heard that straight from the mouths of many homeless people. People just lack the will power to take the steps needed to get on the path to not being homeless.

lou d
4d ago

Sorry you don’t have a right to squat wherever you want. They hung at the beach but were moved due to all their garbage. That’s what they do. They don’t clean anything up. They use the area as a bathroom creating a health hazard. Unfortunately there are folks that have never been accountable in life. Somehow we have to tolerate them? No thanks.

Sheila Haworth
4d ago

my heart goes out to them homeless people!! it's so sad when we fail our own neighbors ,that we're once tax paying citizens 😢 now down on thier luck they are being kicked around like some animal.I hope all the people that were involved with this can't sleep at nite and they are haunted in thier dreams

