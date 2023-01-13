Read full article on original website
LOCAL / AREA EVENTS THIS WEEK
(LAWRENCEVILLE) A fundraising benefit for Donnie & Teri Ash will be held this Saturday evening at the VFW Post in Lawrenceville, from 4:00 until 7:00. Tickets, at $14.00 for adults or $10 per child, for the Country Rhodes all-you-can-eat meal, plus a live auction, a gun raffle drawing, live music by The Ash Band and Big D, and a 50/50 drawing. To purchase meal or gun raffle tickets, or for details, call Kevin at 618-843-0297 or Jodi at 618-843-4805.
MONTHLY MEETING LAST NIGHT
(NEWTON) The Jasper County School Board of Education had its regular monthly meeting for January last night in Newton. The Board : approved the payment of all bills as presented : approved the fuel bid from Wabash Valley Service Company : approved a contract with King’s Financial for services : set the Newton Community High School graduation for the night of Saturday, May 13th, at 7:00 : in personnel – accepted the resignation of Elementary School Counselor Angela Newlin and agreed to advertise for that counselor’s position : in the Superintendent’s Report – discussed the need of developing a building plan to address needs in all of the school district – talked about the concerns of buildings in Willow Hill and Ste. Marie – and discussed the need of at least a five year strategic plan for the district : the next regular monthly meeting for the Jasper County School Board is February 20th.
AUDITIONS NEXT TWO NIGHTS
(OLNEY) The OCC Theater is hosting auditions tonight and tomorrow night at 7:00 each evening for the upcoming spring production of “Cinderella.” The auditions at the Dr. John D. Stull Performing Arts Center are open to anyone aged high school and above in Olney or the surround counties with no previous theater experience necessary. The doors will open at 6:30 both evenings and auditioners will go in order of arrival. To see what’s required, go to the OCC Theater website or Facebook page. All are invited tonight or tomorrow night. The seven performances of “Cinderella” will be March 24-26 and March 30-April 2 at OCC.
WALK-IN SHOTS AVAILABLE WEDNESDAY
(OLNEY) The Richland County TB & Health Office, along South Whittle Avenue in Olney, will have its next Walk-In Flu Shot and COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic tomorrow. That’s from 8:00 to 11:00 in the morning and from 1:00 to 5:00 in the afternoon. The flu vaccines are for the whole family, those age 6 months and older, with most all types available, plus the various COVID-19 boosters available as well. Call the Office if any questions, at 618-392-6241, or go to the richlandcountyhealthoffice.org website or the Office’s Facebook page.
