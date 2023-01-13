(NEWTON) The Jasper County School Board of Education had its regular monthly meeting for January last night in Newton. The Board : approved the payment of all bills as presented : approved the fuel bid from Wabash Valley Service Company : approved a contract with King’s Financial for services : set the Newton Community High School graduation for the night of Saturday, May 13th, at 7:00 : in personnel – accepted the resignation of Elementary School Counselor Angela Newlin and agreed to advertise for that counselor’s position : in the Superintendent’s Report – discussed the need of developing a building plan to address needs in all of the school district – talked about the concerns of buildings in Willow Hill and Ste. Marie – and discussed the need of at least a five year strategic plan for the district : the next regular monthly meeting for the Jasper County School Board is February 20th.

