Anti-GOP and -MSM
4d ago
1. Take your keys! 2. Take your BABY! 3. Lock ALL doors and the trunk! 4. GROW A BRAIN if you really need to be told this!!
Steve
4d ago
Who still leaves their cars unlocked in this day and age? Never mind leaving the key or fob inside. Doy!!!
Crash course for NJ drivers: How many points for these offenses?
Getting a ticket while driving is never pleasant. But in New Jersey, some infractions are a lot more painful than others. If you are convicted of a moving violation in the Garden State, depending on what you did, points are added to your driving record that can cause your auto insurance premiums to go up, frequently by hundreds of dollars a year. If you accumulate enough points, your driving privileges will be suspended.
"Safe Streets N.J." program takes aim at wave of car thefts in Garden State
MIDDLETOWN, N.J. - A new effort has just launched in response to a wave of car thefts in parts of New Jersey. Tuesday, Middletown and Monmouth County officials unveiled a public campaign called Safe Streets N.J. They say it will allow Garden State residents to let their voices be heard about the recent rise in auto thefts. It also creates a petition demanding state legislators revise current bail reform policies and institute stricter legal consequences."We have a choice as to whether we want to be a nation and state of laws, or a nation and state of chaos. So let us make that choice, and let our voices be loud, and let them be clear, that Safe Streets New Jersey, that our families, our safety is a number one priority," Middletown Mayor Tony Perry said. Middletown Township is also filing a suit against the State to pay for the extra costs associated with keeping residents safe.
Fantastic, Another Scam New Jersey Residents Should Be Weary Of
This is more so a precautionary post, something to be aware of. It's happened in other states but could happen to us right here in New Jersey. Have you ever been scammed? It's not a fun experience. I was once; my wife and I somehow got onto a list for...
Son beat mother with landscaping rock in Evesham, NJ, police say
EVESHAM — A 43-year old man has been arrested and charged after beating his mother unconscious with a landscaping rock, according to police. Lawrence Kim, of Marlton, has been charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, in connection with the alleged incident.
Don’t panic when you see the latest foreclosure data for NJ
U.S. foreclosure activity has doubled annually but is still below pre-pandemic levels. But where does New Jersey lie when it comes to foreclosures?. According to Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom, a leading curator for real estate data nationwide for land and property data, said nationally about 324,000 households received a foreclosure notice in 2022.
Alligator found in vacant lot in New Jersey
Animal rescuers in New Jersey said they are investigating the origins of an unusual non-native animal picked up in Monmouth County: an alligator.
‘This state is broken’ – NJ mayor blasts Murphy on crime
The mayor of a popular New Jersey shore town is again blasting Gov. Phil Murphy's administration for policies he believes have contributed to a rise in crime. "This state is broken," lamented Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra. Kanitra posted a rant to his personal Facebook page following an attempted...
Why Are There Red Balls on Powerlines in New Jersey?
I've been a curious person from the time I was a little kid. When I was younger and on the carousel in Seaside Heights and all the other children were waving to their parents, I was trying to figure things out. Where is the music coming from? How is this...
This Winter, Is it Illegal to Warm Up Your Car in New Jersey?
We're all used to warming our cars on cold winter mornings, but is it legal?. Winter is here in New Jersey. Thankfully, it's been a warmer winter than in years past, but you know cold weather could come in at any moment. Remember when we had 20 degree weather this past Christmas?
New Jersey witness photographs circle-shaped objects crossing sky
A New Jersey witness at Lopatcong Township reported watching and photographing a series of red and white, circle-shaped objects at 5:08 p.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
NJ kids getting high on unregulated ‘cannabis cousin’ product
Marijuana is legally available in New Jersey for recreational use, but you have to be at least 21 years old and go to a regulated dispensary in order to get it. No such rules apply to a similar product derived from the same plant as marijuana, and one New Jersey lawmaker believes the time has come to set strict guidelines and limit how it is sold.
An Open Letter to New Jersey – Does Anybody Care Anymore?
I've never claimed to be morally superior to anyone else. I generally keep my opinions to myself and go about my life. Recently, though, there was an incident that not only left me fuming but really questioning people in general. I needed to pick up a few things at the...
Shots fired inside Wawa store in Ewing, NJ
EWING — An argument inside a 24-hour Wawa led to an exchange of gunfire early Sunday morning. Three or four customers who arrived separately at the store on Parkway Avenue around 3:25 a.m. got into an argument and were asked to leave by workers, according to Ewing police. One...
Aldi could be coming to another New Jersey town
Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is proposing to build a new store in Branchburg. According to MyCentralJersey, it would be the first Aldi in Somerset County if approved. There is also a new Quick Chek proposed for the site and it is also pending review. Aldi has been...
Want a Snowy Getaway in New Jersey, Try This Snowy NJ Town
We did just see some snow in Ocean County over the weekend. For snow lovers, this winter has been a rather warm one, so far with more rain than snow. Some parts of New Jersey see snow more than they see rain. This state is so strange because even in...
Protect yourself — New wave of text scams hitting NJ
A new wave of "phishing" text messages appears to be hitting New Jersey. This past weekend my phone was bombarded by a series of text messages seeking to get me to correct or verify information about various accounts. Fortunately, these messages were not especially convincing, so it was easy to...
Pregnant woman among 2 shot on busy NJ highway
WOODBRIDGE — A pregnant woman and a man in a vehicle were hit by gunfire in a shooting along Route 1 on Saturday night. Bullets riddled two vehicles at the intersection of South Inman Avenue and Route 1 in Woodbridge around 5:43 p.m., according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.
NJ to consider whether Black residents get reparation payments for slavery
New Jersey Senate and Assembly Committees could soon consider legislation, S386 and A938, that calls for a special task force to be formed to review the history of slavery in the Garden State and propose different ways to offer reparations for Black residents. According to Jean-Pierre Brutus, the senior counsel...
New Jersey Has One of the Best Hummingbird Gardens in the Country
I had no idea about this hummingbird garden in New Jersey. I have a certain bush in my yard that attracts hummingbirds every year. Come spring, less than 70 days away the hummingbirds will migrate to New Jersey. Hummingbirds are one of the favorite birds of New Jerseyans. Thanks to...
Arrow shoots through a front door in Lakewood, NJ
LAKEWOOD — A resident arrived home Sunday night and found an arrow had been shot through their front door. Lakewood police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith said the metal arrow went through the top half of the front door of a house on Engleberg Terrace and was likely shot from a crossbow. The incident is being investigated as a "suspicious incident."
