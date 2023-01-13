ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
105.7 The Hawk

Comments / 6

Anti-GOP and -MSM
4d ago

1. Take your keys! 2. Take your BABY! 3. Lock ALL doors and the trunk! 4. GROW A BRAIN if you really need to be told this!!

Reply(1)
7
Steve
4d ago

Who still leaves their cars unlocked in this day and age? Never mind leaving the key or fob inside. Doy!!!

Reply
10
Related
105.7 The Hawk

Crash course for NJ drivers: How many points for these offenses?

Getting a ticket while driving is never pleasant. But in New Jersey, some infractions are a lot more painful than others. If you are convicted of a moving violation in the Garden State, depending on what you did, points are added to your driving record that can cause your auto insurance premiums to go up, frequently by hundreds of dollars a year. If you accumulate enough points, your driving privileges will be suspended.
CBS New York

"Safe Streets N.J." program takes aim at wave of car thefts in Garden State

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. - A new effort has just launched in response to a wave of car thefts in parts of New Jersey. Tuesday, Middletown and Monmouth County officials unveiled a public campaign called Safe Streets N.J. They say it will allow Garden State residents to let their voices be heard about the recent rise in auto thefts. It also creates a petition demanding state legislators revise current bail reform policies and institute stricter legal consequences."We have a choice as to whether we want to be a nation and state of laws, or a nation and state of chaos. So let us make that choice, and let our voices be loud, and let them be clear, that Safe Streets New Jersey, that our families, our safety is a number one priority," Middletown Mayor Tony Perry said. Middletown Township is also filing a suit against the State to pay for the extra costs associated with keeping residents safe. 
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Don’t panic when you see the latest foreclosure data for NJ

U.S. foreclosure activity has doubled annually but is still below pre-pandemic levels. But where does New Jersey lie when it comes to foreclosures?. According to Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom, a leading curator for real estate data nationwide for land and property data, said nationally about 324,000 households received a foreclosure notice in 2022.
105.7 The Hawk

NJ kids getting high on unregulated ‘cannabis cousin’ product

Marijuana is legally available in New Jersey for recreational use, but you have to be at least 21 years old and go to a regulated dispensary in order to get it. No such rules apply to a similar product derived from the same plant as marijuana, and one New Jersey lawmaker believes the time has come to set strict guidelines and limit how it is sold.
NEW JERSEY STATE
105.7 The Hawk

Shots fired inside Wawa store in Ewing, NJ

EWING — An argument inside a 24-hour Wawa led to an exchange of gunfire early Sunday morning. Three or four customers who arrived separately at the store on Parkway Avenue around 3:25 a.m. got into an argument and were asked to leave by workers, according to Ewing police. One...
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Aldi could be coming to another New Jersey town

Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is proposing to build a new store in Branchburg. According to MyCentralJersey, it would be the first Aldi in Somerset County if approved. There is also a new Quick Chek proposed for the site and it is also pending review. Aldi has been...
BRANCHBURG, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Arrow shoots through a front door in Lakewood, NJ

LAKEWOOD — A resident arrived home Sunday night and found an arrow had been shot through their front door. Lakewood police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith said the metal arrow went through the top half of the front door of a house on Engleberg Terrace and was likely shot from a crossbow. The incident is being investigated as a "suspicious incident."
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy