NHL Job Ad Causes National Outrage, DeSantis Gets InvolvedToni KorazaFort Lauderdale, FL
Frosty Floridians are Shivering and it’s About to Get ColderThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionFlorida State
Florida’s Governor DeSantis Targets the National Hockey League for Blatantly “Woke” Approach to RecruitmentToby HazlewoodFlorida State
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Alum Arrested – was One of US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted FugitivesThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionCarlisle, PA
Mini golf experience Pixar Putt coming to Fort Lauderdale and more stories from the Sunshine StateEmily ScarvieFort Lauderdale, FL
Broward Schools Superintendent's fate hangs in the balance
FORT LAUDERDALE - The fate of embattled Broward Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright hangs in the balance. On Wednesday, the Broward School Board will look at hiring a firm to search for a new superintendent.On January 24th, Cartwright will update the board on her action plan. She was given 90 days last year to prove herself.On that day, the School Board could vote on whether she stays. Some members of the board have expressed doubt about her leadership style. "I've seen too much, I've heard too much and I know too much," said new board member Torey Alston in December.The school...
Coral Springs Charter Cheerleading Team Wins BCAA Championship in Small Co-Ed Division
The Coral Springs Charter cheerleading team officially took first place in the BCAA County Championship on Saturday at Dillard High School in the Small C0-Ed Division,. The Panthers competed against Monarch and Northeast High School. “I get to watch the hard work this team puts into their routine, so it’s...
'It felt like a dream,' female student says of winning homecoming king
A female Palm Beach County high school student and member of the LGBTQ community is celebrating her recent victory as homecoming king.
‘Meat The Chief’ BBQ: Coral Springs Police Top Cop Hopes to Build, Strengthen Relationships in Community
Come Out and “Meat the Chief” and the members of the Coral Springs Police Department. Every police department likes to say they exist to Protect and Serve; however, Coral Springs Police wants to serve its citizens differently: with Meat, Chicken, Pulled Pork, or Brisket, along with two sides and a drink.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Coral Springs, FL
Visitors will be surprised by how much there is to do in Coral Springs in Broward County, only 20 miles away from Fort Lauderdale. Chartered on July 10, 1963, Coral Springs was named after the Coral Ridge Properties, which master-planned and developed the city. Residents and visitors to Coral Springs...
Chief Bradley McKeone Updates Coral Springs Residents for Jan. 2023
A Message from Coral Springs Police Chief Bradley McKeone. I would like to wish everyone a Happy New Year. I hope that those in our community were able to enjoy the holidays and spend time with family and friends. Last November, we completed the Communications (Dispatch) Expansion Project, which extends...
St. Andrew Family Carnival Returns to Coral Springs February 2-5
Get ready for a weekend of fun and excitement as the St Andrew Family Carnival in Coral Springs returns for another year of thrilling rides, raffles, games, delicious carnival fare, and live local entertainment. The four-day festival will take place at St Andrew Catholic Church 9950 NW 31st Street from...
tamaractalk.com
City of Tamarac Holds ‘Food Truck Friday’
The next Food Truck Friday in Tamarac will have it all: a delectable selection of menus from nine local food trucks, games for kids, and a live DJ. Held on Friday, January 27, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Tamarac Community Center, the free event is a perfect night for the whole family and will include Corn Hole and giant games of Connect 4, Tic Tac Toe, and Jenga.
Miss South Florida Fair, Miss Palm Beach County crowned
There's a new Miss South Florida Fair and a Miss Palm Beach County in town. Annie McGrath won Miss South Florida Fair and Caroline Smith won Miss Palm Beach County.
MLK community parade returns to Riviera Beach
The city of Riviera Beach commemorated the life and historic accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr during a parade on Saturday.
Lake Worth Beach to mark MLK Day with a variety of events
LAKE WORTH BEACH — An interfaith breakfast will kick off Lake Worth Beach's 29th annual MLK Day activities on Monday, which will include music and a candlelight march through downtown. The breakfast will be held from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Peniel Haitian Baptist Church at 2000 N D Street. The breakfast program is expected to feature performances from students. ...
Pink Bird Car Wash hires workers that were in foster care, homeless
In the month it’s been open, business has been steady at Pink Bird Car Wash near West Palm Beach. Nonprofit Vita Nova helping youth find bridge from foster care and homelessness.
Casa Decor & More Hosts Galentine’s Brunch Pamper Party: Treat Yo’ Self with Bubbles, Bites, and Self-Care Services
Get ready to “TREAT YO ‘SELF” at the Galentine’s Brunch Pamper Party on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Hosted by Casa Decor & More, this event is designed to encourage self-care and relaxation for all attendees starting with complimentary bubbles and bites from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
miamionthecheap.com
Free outdoor art festival, Boca Fest
Entry is free for Boca Fest outdoor art festival in Boca Raton. Boca Fest in 2023 is 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. January 21 and 22, featuring artists and artisans exhibiting sculpture, paintings and other work. It’s at Town Center at Boca, 6000 Glades Road, Boca Raton. Parking is...
Alleged Antisemitism In Boca Raton Is Covered By Free Speech Says State Attorney
BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — While Boca Raton Police continue to investigate allegedly antisemitic leaflets placed in plastic bags and left in yards across the City of Boca Raton, State Attorney Dave Aronberg says there is little that law enforcement can truly […]
Riviera Beach honors Martin Luther King with parade's return to holiday weekend
RIVIERA BEACH — With bands marching in unison and dancers moving in rhythm, music filled the air Saturday morning as Riviera Beach marked the return of its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday parade to its traditional date. Dressed in sweaters and jackets, or huddled under blankets, thousands...
South Florida restaurants face worker shortages
It’s January and the crowds are back at South Florida restaurants, but not the workers. Many believe the workers who left during the Covid pandemic were not eager to return to service work.
luxury-houses.net
A Wonderful Beach House with Two Swimming Pools and Privacy from Ocean to Lake in Manalapan, Florida is Asking for $48 Million
1120 S Ocean Boulevard Home in Manalapan, Florida for Sale. 1120 S Ocean Boulevard, Manalapan, Florida is a beautiful beachfront estate stretches an impressive 193′ of water frontage across each of the beach and lake coastlines and is equipped with a private dock that can support vessels up to 40′ and a brand new seawall. This Home in Manalapan offers 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 10,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1120 S Ocean Boulevard, please contact Lawrence A Moens (Phone: 561-655-5510) at Lawrence A. Moens Associates, Inc for full support and perfect service.
BurgerFi Boca Raton Sued Over Bathroom Incident
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A BurgerFi customer claims that he was critically injured during an incident in the bathroom at the restaurant’s location on SW 18th Street in Boca Raton. According to the complaint obtained by BocaNewsNow.com, Gerard Turner was using the bathroom […]
gotowncrier.com
Wellington Village Council Votes To Close Office Complex
Despite pleas from a number of business owners operating out of the facility, the Wellington Village Council voted Tuesday, Jan. 10 to begin the process of closing the Lake Wellington Professional Centre. The process will give the 52 tenants in 66 leased offices, as well as 63 virtual clients, at...
