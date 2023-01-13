Read full article on original website
freedom929.com
LOCAL / AREA EVENTS THIS WEEK
(LAWRENCEVILLE) A fundraising benefit for Donnie & Teri Ash will be held this Saturday evening at the VFW Post in Lawrenceville, from 4:00 until 7:00. Tickets, at $14.00 for adults or $10 per child, for the Country Rhodes all-you-can-eat meal, plus a live auction, a gun raffle drawing, live music by The Ash Band and Big D, and a 50/50 drawing. To purchase meal or gun raffle tickets, or for details, call Kevin at 618-843-0297 or Jodi at 618-843-4805.
freedom929.com
DENNIS MICHAEL “MIKE” REED
(MATTOON / FLORA) The funeral service for Dennis Michael “Mike” Reed, age 66, of Mattoon, will be held Friday morning, January 20, at 11:00, at the Frank & Bright Funeral Home in Flora, with burial in the Elmwood Cemetery in Flora. The visitation is Thursday evening, January 19, from 6:00 until 8:00, at the Frank & Bright Funeral Home in Flora, with additional visitation from 10:00 until service time Friday morning at the funeral home. Again, that’s for Dennis Michael “Mike” Reed of Mattoon.
vincennespbs.org
House fire in Vincennes this morning
There were no injuries in a Vincennes structure fire this morning. Vincennes firefighters were called out at 5:36-am to 412 Harrison Street. Battalion Chief Chad Winkler says they arrived to find a considerable amount of flames and smoke. The fire spread into the attic area and crews were on the...
Winning lottery ticket sold at Princeton gas station
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — On a night when the Mega Millions estimated jackpot reached $1.35 billion, two winning lottery tickets were sold in Indiana. One of which was sold at a gas station in Princeton. Hoosier Lottery says the two tickets matched four out of five numbers and the Mega Ball, winning $20,000 for each. […]
freedom929.com
AUDITIONS NEXT TWO NIGHTS
(OLNEY) The OCC Theater is hosting auditions tonight and tomorrow night at 7:00 each evening for the upcoming spring production of “Cinderella.” The auditions at the Dr. John D. Stull Performing Arts Center are open to anyone aged high school and above in Olney or the surround counties with no previous theater experience necessary. The doors will open at 6:30 both evenings and auditioners will go in order of arrival. To see what’s required, go to the OCC Theater website or Facebook page. All are invited tonight or tomorrow night. The seven performances of “Cinderella” will be March 24-26 and March 30-April 2 at OCC.
southernillinoisnow.com
One person injured in Centralia crash
An 18-year-old Keyesport woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at Noleman and Lincoln Street in Centralia Saturday night. Centralia Police say 41-year-old Eric Queen of South Marion was eastbound on Noleman Street when he failed to stop for the stop light and hit an SUV in the side driven by 18-year-old Contessa Neikes of Railroad Street in Keyesport. She was northbound on Lincoln at the time.
freedom929.com
SUZANNE MARIE MICHELS
(OLNEY) The memorial service for Suzanne Marie Michels, age 59, of Olney, will be held Saturday morning, January 21, at 10:00, at the Elm Street Christian Church in Olney, with a private family burial at Haven Hill Cemetery in Olney. The memorial visitation is Friday evening, January 20, from 4:00 until 7:00, at the Elm Street Christian Church in Olney. The Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Suzanne Marie Michels of Olney.
freedom929.com
MONTHLY MEETING LAST NIGHT
(NEWTON) The Jasper County School Board of Education had its regular monthly meeting for January last night in Newton. The Board : approved the payment of all bills as presented : approved the fuel bid from Wabash Valley Service Company : approved a contract with King’s Financial for services : set the Newton Community High School graduation for the night of Saturday, May 13th, at 7:00 : in personnel – accepted the resignation of Elementary School Counselor Angela Newlin and agreed to advertise for that counselor’s position : in the Superintendent’s Report – discussed the need of developing a building plan to address needs in all of the school district – talked about the concerns of buildings in Willow Hill and Ste. Marie – and discussed the need of at least a five year strategic plan for the district : the next regular monthly meeting for the Jasper County School Board is February 20th.
wevv.com
Evansville steak house and bar closed permanently
A steak house on the east side of Evansville is closing up shop. Officials with The Barrel House restaurant announced that the restaurant and bar was closed for good. According to the announcement, the restaurant building at 1700 Morgan Center Dr. has been sold, but the owners say they plan to keep their catering and food truck business going.
This Illinois Town Is called One Of The Best For Day Trips
Many states in the Midwest have incredible areas to take a day trip in. Today we are looking at another great day trip in Illinois. This ranking comes from 'Only In Your State.' This Illinois town is known for its walking area, shops, and restaurants. We will be looking at...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, January 16th, 2023
A 56-year-old rural Odin woman has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for aggravated battery. Jill Simonton of Westline Road is accused of shoving deputies and resisting being handcuffed. Deputies had initially been called to Simonton’s home to a domestic dispute. 30-year-old Xavier Goostree of Belle Rive...
freedom929.com
WALK-IN SHOTS AVAILABLE WEDNESDAY
(OLNEY) The Richland County TB & Health Office, along South Whittle Avenue in Olney, will have its next Walk-In Flu Shot and COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic tomorrow. That’s from 8:00 to 11:00 in the morning and from 1:00 to 5:00 in the afternoon. The flu vaccines are for the whole family, those age 6 months and older, with most all types available, plus the various COVID-19 boosters available as well. Call the Office if any questions, at 618-392-6241, or go to the richlandcountyhealthoffice.org website or the Office’s Facebook page.
Effingham Radio
Albion Police Seeking Assistance Locating Runaway Juvenile
Jaylen has been located and turned himself in. Thank you for all the support and assistance with both, dealing with APD and Jaylen himself. Albion, IL-(Effingham Radio)- From the Albion Police Department Facebook Page:. We are seeking assistance in attempting to locate Jaylen Dunn. He is a 17-year-old runaway. Last...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, January 15th, 2023
Centralia Police have arrested a 32-year-old homeless Centralia woman for theft and obstructing ID. Samantha Olston was taken to the Marion County Jail. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a self-propelled roofing trailer from a business on US 50 just west of the overpass in Odin. The trailer is valued at $38,000. The theft was reported on Saturday.
UPDATE: I-57 reopens near Arcola after two hurt in ‘serious’ crash
Update 1:00 p.m. All lanes of Interstate 57 near Arcola have reopened to traffic. Update 11:10 a.m. State Police said two people were hurt in the crash near Arcola, one of whom was injured seriously enough to be airlifted to the hospital. Officials said the commercial vehicle slowed down in traffic to pull onto the […]
Two people hurt, one cat dead in Charleston fire
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were hurt and one cat died in a Charleston fire on Sunday morning. It happened on the 600 block of N. 5th St. around 5:30 a.m. Charleston fire crews say they saw heavy fire coming from the garage attached to the two-story home. Officials say it made its way […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, January 14th, 2023
Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Friday on outstanding warrants. 30-year-old Jeremy Lippert, who told police he was homeless, was arrested by Centralia Police on a Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on pending possession of methamphetamine and controlled substances. The bond is set at $25,000.
Illinois Restaurant Has Most Delicious Buffet You Have To Try
Give me a dessert bar any day of the week. Yoder's Kitchen has amazing food, but they are more known for their famous dessert buffet that you have to try for yourself. The restaurant is located in Arthur, Illinois, and is a buffet-style restaurant famously known for its dessert bar. Everything is homemade and fresh every day and all look amazing.
Effingham Radio
Wheeler Man Sentenced To Prison For Burglary Of Two Local Residences
A Wheeler man has been sentenced to six years in prison for burglaries at two Effingham homes. He also stole a vehicle. Paul A. Beville, 47, of Wheeler was arrested on two counts of residential burglary, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and stolen property. It was reported that Paul took items from two homes in Effingham and stole one of the vehicles. All stolen property was safely returned.
MyWabashValley.com
Two arrested after separate shooting incidents
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two people were arrested after separate shooting incidents in the same area over the weekend. According to the Washington Police Department, on Sunday at 1:15 a.m., they along with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Antique Bar on E. Main Street.
