Three arrested by SWAT Team, Drug Task Force at Huntington apartment, juvenile found on scene

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Three individuals were arrested Wednesday by the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force following the execution of a search warrant.

The Huntington Police Department reports that on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the execution of a search warrant by the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force and HPD SWAT Team at the Marcum Terrace Apartments resulted in the seizure of four firearms and distribution amounts of various substances including what is suspected to be crack cocaine, heroin, suboxone, and marijuana.

Three arrests were made as a result of the operation, the subjects of which are reported to be the following,

Antione Glanton, age 44 of Columbus, Ohio, who was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance and being a Fugitive from Justice in Ohio,

T’Kena Cohen, age 45 of Detroit, Michigan, who was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance,

Darrius McNeely, age 30 of Detroit Michigan, who was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance.

Additionally, a juvenile is reported to have been located on the scene at the residence as well and was released into the custody of an adult.

Authorities with the Huntington Police indicate that the investigation into the matter remains ongoing and that further charges are currently pending.

These arrests are the latest in an ongoing series as authorities attempt to crack down on out-of-state drug trafficking into West Virginia which has led to multiple instances of overdose and even death.

