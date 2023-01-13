ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Three arrested by SWAT Team, Drug Task Force at Huntington apartment, juvenile found on scene

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jSFDS_0kDehYnN00

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Three individuals were arrested Wednesday by the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force following the execution of a search warrant.

The Huntington Police Department reports that on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the execution of a search warrant by the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force and HPD SWAT Team at the Marcum Terrace Apartments resulted in the seizure of four firearms and distribution amounts of various substances including what is suspected to be crack cocaine, heroin, suboxone, and marijuana.

Three arrests were made as a result of the operation, the subjects of which are reported to be the following,

Antione Glanton, age 44 of Columbus, Ohio, who was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance and being a Fugitive from Justice in Ohio,

T’Kena Cohen, age 45 of Detroit, Michigan, who was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance,

Darrius McNeely, age 30 of Detroit Michigan, who was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance.

Additionally, a juvenile is reported to have been located on the scene at the residence as well and was released into the custody of an adult.

Authorities with the Huntington Police indicate that the investigation into the matter remains ongoing and that further charges are currently pending.

These arrests are the latest in an ongoing series as authorities attempt to crack down on out-of-state drug trafficking into West Virginia which has led to multiple instances of overdose and even death.

Additional LOOTPRESS coverage for the city of Huntington can be found here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ironton Tribune

Three people arrested for metal theft

Stole 15,000 pounds of alloy from Special Metals, rammed gate to escape. Three people were arrested by officers in Lawrence County for stealing over 15,000 pounds of metal from Special Metals in Huntington, West Virginia, on Wednesday. According to reports from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, three people entered the...
HUNTINGTON, WV
sciotopost.com

Southeast Major Crimes Task Force Arrest Two Drug Suspected Traffickers in Meigs County

Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch reports that on January 15th, 2023 Deputies with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force executed multiple search warrants as part of an ongoing investigation into the trafficking of illegal narcotics. The location of the search warrants were 30958 Durst Ridge Road in Lebanon Township, the residence of Davie Lawson. Another search warrant was executed simultaneously at 909 Elm Street in Racine, Sutton Township, the residence of Wanda Merinar (Adkins).
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
meigsindypress.com

Search warrants executed in the investigation of trafficking illegal narcotics

Search warrants executed in the investigation of trafficking illegal narcotics. Editors Note ALL suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch reports that on January 15th, 2023 Deputies with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force executed multiple search warrants as part of an ongoing investigation into the trafficking of illegal narcotics. The location of the search warrants were 30958 Durst Ridge Road in Lebanon Township, the residence of Davie Lawson. Another search warrant was executed simultaneously at 909 Elm Street in Racine, Sutton Township, the residence of Wanda Merinar (Adkins).
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Lootpress

Woman arrested on several charges including assault & battery on officer, public intoxication

DINGESS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman faces a litany of charges following a Sunday altercation with Logan County officers. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Sunday, January 15, 2023, Deputy C.L. Carter and Deputy A.B. Daniels with the department responded to the Dingess area regarding a woman who could be observed walking in the middle of the roadway.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man from Las Vegas sentenced for Huntington fentanyl crime

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Las Vegas convicted of selling fentanyl to a confidential informant at a motel in Huntington was sentenced Tuesday to 14 years and eight months in prison, according to the Department of Justice. According to court documents and statements made in court, Raymond Jaquette...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Disturbance call leads to arrest for methamphetamine

JULIAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Cross Lanes man faces multiple charges following a Thursday night response to a disturbance call. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Thursday, January 12, 2023 deputies with the department responded to the Julian area upon receiving reports of a disturbance. An...
JULIAN, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Standoff situation in Gallia County

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a tense standoff on Monday evening, as authorities responded to reports of a barricaded individual on Swisher Hill Road, near Little Kyger Road, in Cheshire Township. Deputies were dispatched to the scene and worked to establish communication with the individual to de-escalate the situation.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Man arrested in connection with armed robbery

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery. Joseph Michael Eads, 38, of St. Albans, was charged with a felony count of first-degree armed robbery with a firearm, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched to an apartment complex...
CROSS LANES, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police in West Virginia seeking car break-in suspect

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston Police Department (CPD) is looking for a man accused of breaking into vehicles in the Rolling Hills neighborhood. CPD says a suspect broke into several vehicles and stole multiple items early Friday morning. Police obtained a video of the alleged break-ins: The video (courtesy of CPD) can be viewed in […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Execution of warrant leads to arrest of ‘frequent flyer’ meth dealer

RIPLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An arrest was made Friday pertaining to the distribution of illegal substances following the execution of a search warrant. Reports from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department indicate that, on Friday, January 13, 2023, a search warrant was executed through a joint effort from day shift and night shift deputies and detectives with the department.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fake $100 bills used for movies circulating in Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)– Several reports of fake $100 bills used in movies have been reported to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office recently. According to deputies, the bills have “for motion picture purposes” and “This is not a legal tender” on the front of the bill. On the back, it says “In prop we trust.” […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Victim’s name released in deadly house fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The name of a woman who died in a Huntington house fire Sunday has been released. Carolyn Hart, 65, was found deceased inside the home in the 2600 block of Harvey Road, according to the Huntington Police Department. The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Police search for wanted woman

GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Grayson Police Department is looking for the person in this photo. They say the woman seen in the photo is a person of interest in a theft case. If anyone has information they are asked to contact the Grayson Police Department at (606) 474-6222. Additional...
GRAYSON, KY
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man killed in Huntington crash

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has died after a crash in Huntington Friday morning. According to the Huntington Police Department, the single-vehicle crash happened just before 3 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in the 2600 block of 3rd Avenue in Huntington. Officers say the driver, identified as John Keaton, 26, of Culloden, was the […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Investigation into possible timber thefts leads to arrest

SETH, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities made an arrest Monday while investigating a situation involving the potential theft of timber. Reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s office indicate that, on Monday, January 9, 2023, deputies with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department were conducting an investigation throughout the Seth/Rock Castle area of the county regarding possible timber thefts.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Four car crash in Fayette County leaves one person dead

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Kanawha County woman died following a motor vehicle accident in Boomer on US Route 60. Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II released the following information concerning this accident. Just after midnight on January 15, 2023, deputies received notification of a motor vehicle accident involving...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy