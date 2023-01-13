ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

State Route 156 reopened to Lee Canyon

By Caroline Bleakley
8 News Now
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The road to Lee Canyon was closed for a few hours Friday morning, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Lee Canyon Road, also known as State Route 156, was closed “from Mile Marker 0 to Deer Creek Rd. (SR-158)” and was posted on NDOT’s Twitter account at 6:15 a.m. No other details about the closure were given.

NDOT’s website also showed the closure but around 9 a.m. when Lee Canyon opens to the public for skiing and snowboarding, the road reopened.

Nevada Department of Transportation map is showing State Route 156 is closed from State Route 158 to Lee Canyon. (Credit: NDOT)

Lee Canyon was closed to the public on Tuesday so crews could do snow safety work including avalanche mitigation. The ski and snowboard resort reopened on Wednesday.

Lee Canyon closed Tuesday due to snow safety work

Lee Canyon’s website said Friday is expected to be a “beautiful bluebird day” with temperatures between 32 to 43 degrees.

You can always check NDOT’s road conditions map at this link .

The resort is preparing for fresh snow over the weekend.

