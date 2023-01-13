ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

97X

This Illinois Town Is called One Of The Best For Day Trips

Many states in the Midwest have incredible areas to take a day trip in. Today we are looking at another great day trip in Illinois. This ranking comes from 'Only In Your State.' This Illinois town is known for its walking area, shops, and restaurants. We will be looking at...
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

City of Cairo getting first grocery store in 7 years

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton made an impactful announcement for Cairo residents on Monday, January 16. After speaking at the 41st annual MLK Scholarship Breakfast in Carbondale, Lt. Gov. Stratton said a grocery store will be opening in Cairo. This will be the first time a...
CAIRO, IL
freedom929.com

TUESDAY’S HEADLINES (1/17/23)

(SPRINGFIELD) January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month in Illinois. A time for everyone to be on the lookout for signs of human trafficking so they can alert authorities. It’s estimated that eight out of every ten human trafficking victims in Illinois are Illinois natives and the list involves those of all ages, including children. For more details go to the Center for the Prevention of Abuse website. The national hotline to call is 888-373-7888.
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

2022 CROP PRODUCTION SUMMARY

(SPRINGFIELD) In last week’s Illinois Crop Production Summary for 2022 : the area planted to corn was down 2% from 2021 while the area harvested was also down 2% – the corn yield at a record 214 bushels per acre was up 12 bushels from the year before while production was up 3% overall : the area planted to soybeans was up 2% from 2021 with the harvested area also up 2% – the soybean yield at 63 bushels per acre was down 2 bushels from 2021 with bean production down 1% : the winter wheat harvested area was down 8% from the previous year with the yield at 79 bushels per acre, unchanged from 2021 – production was down 8% from the previous year – the winter wheat seeded area for harvest in 2023 was an estimated 940,000 acres, up 45% from acres seeded the year before. All online at usda.gov.
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

MONDAY’S HEADLINES (1/16/23)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Sheriff’s Association is alerting statewide residents about scammers trying to take advantage of the assault weapons ban and the sheriffs opposed to the ban. Officials report people are being contacted by telephone with a request to make a monetary donation to the ISA and are told the supposed contribution would go toward fighting the weapons ban. The Illinois Sheriff’s Association reminds folks that it nor any other law enforcement agency solicits donations over the telephone, but only by mail.
ILLINOIS STATE
tripsavvy.com

The Top 8 State Parks in Illinois

Often less crowded than national parks, state parks afford visitors wonderful opportunities to get outside and explore. Home to 309 state parks and recreational sites, Illinois has something to offer every type of outdoorsy traveler, whether you're looking to camp or hike in the warm-weather months, go ice fishing come winter, or spot wildlife year-round. Keep reading to learn about Illinois’ best state parks, full of diverse ecosystems, flora, and fauna.
ILLINOIS STATE
977wmoi.com

Central Illinois Opposition Mounts Against Proposed CO2 Pipeline

Opposition is mounting among farmers and other residents in central Illinois who are concerned about the Texas corporation Navigator’s proposal to build a 1300-mile steel pipeline to transport highly pressurized, compressed CO2 across their counties. The pipeline would be 20 inches wide and be buried five feet underground. Karen...
ILLINOIS STATE
agupdate.com

Soybeans star in variety of 2023 field research

The humble soybean is the target of many research projects in the Midwest this year. In its brochure of 2023 research projects, the Illinois Soybean Association focuses on in-season agronomy, pest management, ag technology and conservation practice research. Healthy progress on new varieties. This includes the progress made with high...
ILLINOIS STATE
edglentoday.com

“Just A Rumor”: Krispy Kreme Not Opening Edwardsville Location

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Public Works Director Eric Williams confirmed there are currently no plans to open a Krispy Kreme at the former Annie’s Frozen Custard location on South Buchanan Street, saying it’s “just a rumor that’s going around.”. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
NBC Chicago

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: ‘High' Community Level in 3 Counties as New Variant Makes Rounds

The Illinois Department of Health announced on Friday that only three counties in the state are reporting "high" community levels of COVID. In a news release, IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra, explained he was encouraged to see community levels declining once again and hospital capacity remaining stable. According to the most recent IDPH data, improvements in case rates have also occurred.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Here it is…The ‘Most Unusual’ Town in Illinois

A small town in Illinois is famous for its large-scale everyday item, which makes it deserving of the title The Most Unusual Town in Illinois. The website called alotofhealth.com created a list of the most unusual town in every state, and when they got to Illinois they chose the tiny town of Collinsville, Illinois, and they're right, it is the most unusual town in the Land of Lincoln. What makes Collinsville so unique? On the site they say...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Weekly COVID-19 data, released January 13, 2023

CHICAGO, Ill. (January 14, 2023) – “I am encouraged to see COVID-19 community levels once again declining and hospital capacity remaining stable this week,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported on Friday that the number of counties at an elevated level for COVID-19 is 59 this week, compared to 73 the previous week.
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

REGIONAL WEATHER DISCUSSION

(OLNEY/NEWTON) Today’s weather theme will be mild, windy, and wet throughout our downstate area. As a surface low pressure system continues to move towards Iowa and then into the Great Lakes Region by tonight, an associated warm front will lift northeastward into Illinois, therefore giving us rain chances throughout the day on this Monday before ending by late tonight. Then we’re dry tomorrow with sunshine until an upper level storm system brings us more rain tomorrow and some colder air by Friday. Stay tuned for updates and monitor a NOAA Weather Alert Radio for more weather and forecast details.
ILLINOIS STATE

