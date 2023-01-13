(SPRINGFIELD) In last week’s Illinois Crop Production Summary for 2022 : the area planted to corn was down 2% from 2021 while the area harvested was also down 2% – the corn yield at a record 214 bushels per acre was up 12 bushels from the year before while production was up 3% overall : the area planted to soybeans was up 2% from 2021 with the harvested area also up 2% – the soybean yield at 63 bushels per acre was down 2 bushels from 2021 with bean production down 1% : the winter wheat harvested area was down 8% from the previous year with the yield at 79 bushels per acre, unchanged from 2021 – production was down 8% from the previous year – the winter wheat seeded area for harvest in 2023 was an estimated 940,000 acres, up 45% from acres seeded the year before. All online at usda.gov.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO