Read full article on original website
Related
This Illinois Town Is called One Of The Best For Day Trips
Many states in the Midwest have incredible areas to take a day trip in. Today we are looking at another great day trip in Illinois. This ranking comes from 'Only In Your State.' This Illinois town is known for its walking area, shops, and restaurants. We will be looking at...
KFVS12
City of Cairo getting first grocery store in 7 years
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton made an impactful announcement for Cairo residents on Monday, January 16. After speaking at the 41st annual MLK Scholarship Breakfast in Carbondale, Lt. Gov. Stratton said a grocery store will be opening in Cairo. This will be the first time a...
freedom929.com
TUESDAY’S HEADLINES (1/17/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month in Illinois. A time for everyone to be on the lookout for signs of human trafficking so they can alert authorities. It’s estimated that eight out of every ten human trafficking victims in Illinois are Illinois natives and the list involves those of all ages, including children. For more details go to the Center for the Prevention of Abuse website. The national hotline to call is 888-373-7888.
freedom929.com
2022 CROP PRODUCTION SUMMARY
(SPRINGFIELD) In last week’s Illinois Crop Production Summary for 2022 : the area planted to corn was down 2% from 2021 while the area harvested was also down 2% – the corn yield at a record 214 bushels per acre was up 12 bushels from the year before while production was up 3% overall : the area planted to soybeans was up 2% from 2021 with the harvested area also up 2% – the soybean yield at 63 bushels per acre was down 2 bushels from 2021 with bean production down 1% : the winter wheat harvested area was down 8% from the previous year with the yield at 79 bushels per acre, unchanged from 2021 – production was down 8% from the previous year – the winter wheat seeded area for harvest in 2023 was an estimated 940,000 acres, up 45% from acres seeded the year before. All online at usda.gov.
freedom929.com
MONDAY’S HEADLINES (1/16/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Sheriff’s Association is alerting statewide residents about scammers trying to take advantage of the assault weapons ban and the sheriffs opposed to the ban. Officials report people are being contacted by telephone with a request to make a monetary donation to the ISA and are told the supposed contribution would go toward fighting the weapons ban. The Illinois Sheriff’s Association reminds folks that it nor any other law enforcement agency solicits donations over the telephone, but only by mail.
tripsavvy.com
The Top 8 State Parks in Illinois
Often less crowded than national parks, state parks afford visitors wonderful opportunities to get outside and explore. Home to 309 state parks and recreational sites, Illinois has something to offer every type of outdoorsy traveler, whether you're looking to camp or hike in the warm-weather months, go ice fishing come winter, or spot wildlife year-round. Keep reading to learn about Illinois’ best state parks, full of diverse ecosystems, flora, and fauna.
stlpublicradio.org
Local bikers and businesses praise Madison County's investment in transit projects
Madison County Transit will start $45 million worth of bike and bus projects in the next five years. Last month, the transit agency announced a $34 million expansion in its bike trail system that includes building more than 20 miles of new bike trail, two tunnels and seven bridges. It will also dedicate another $11 million to its bus system.
977wmoi.com
Central Illinois Opposition Mounts Against Proposed CO2 Pipeline
Opposition is mounting among farmers and other residents in central Illinois who are concerned about the Texas corporation Navigator’s proposal to build a 1300-mile steel pipeline to transport highly pressurized, compressed CO2 across their counties. The pipeline would be 20 inches wide and be buried five feet underground. Karen...
agupdate.com
Soybeans star in variety of 2023 field research
The humble soybean is the target of many research projects in the Midwest this year. In its brochure of 2023 research projects, the Illinois Soybean Association focuses on in-season agronomy, pest management, ag technology and conservation practice research. Healthy progress on new varieties. This includes the progress made with high...
edglentoday.com
“Just A Rumor”: Krispy Kreme Not Opening Edwardsville Location
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Public Works Director Eric Williams confirmed there are currently no plans to open a Krispy Kreme at the former Annie’s Frozen Custard location on South Buchanan Street, saying it’s “just a rumor that’s going around.”. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The...
NBC Chicago
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: ‘High' Community Level in 3 Counties as New Variant Makes Rounds
The Illinois Department of Health announced on Friday that only three counties in the state are reporting "high" community levels of COVID. In a news release, IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra, explained he was encouraged to see community levels declining once again and hospital capacity remaining stable. According to the most recent IDPH data, improvements in case rates have also occurred.
Here it is…The ‘Most Unusual’ Town in Illinois
A small town in Illinois is famous for its large-scale everyday item, which makes it deserving of the title The Most Unusual Town in Illinois. The website called alotofhealth.com created a list of the most unusual town in every state, and when they got to Illinois they chose the tiny town of Collinsville, Illinois, and they're right, it is the most unusual town in the Land of Lincoln. What makes Collinsville so unique? On the site they say...
Grocer lays off St. Louis support staff, to close 2 distribution centers
ST. LOUIS — Save A Lot, the St. Ann-based discount grocer, has laid off staff in its St. Louis support center and plans to close two distribution centers, moves it says support its long-term strategic plans. Save A Lot CEO Leon Bergmann said in a statement that the cuts...
thelansingjournal.com
Weekly COVID-19 data, released January 13, 2023
CHICAGO, Ill. (January 14, 2023) – “I am encouraged to see COVID-19 community levels once again declining and hospital capacity remaining stable this week,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported on Friday that the number of counties at an elevated level for COVID-19 is 59 this week, compared to 73 the previous week.
edglentoday.com
Eight Arrested For Deer Baiting and Other Hunting Violations in St. Clair County
SPRINGFIELD – An Illinois Conservation Police investigation into the illegal use of bait while hunting deer and turkey in St. Clair County resulted in the arrests of eight individuals for numerous hunting-related violations. Citations, warnings and court dates were issued to:. • Seth E. Speiser, 58, of Freeburg –...
Iconic retail chain closes another store location in Illinois
An iconic retail chain just closed another store location in Illinois this past weekend. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 15, 2023, the popular retail clothing chain American Eagle Outfitters closed another one of their Illinois store location in Forsyth, according to reports.
freedom929.com
REGIONAL WEATHER DISCUSSION
(OLNEY/NEWTON) Today’s weather theme will be mild, windy, and wet throughout our downstate area. As a surface low pressure system continues to move towards Iowa and then into the Great Lakes Region by tonight, an associated warm front will lift northeastward into Illinois, therefore giving us rain chances throughout the day on this Monday before ending by late tonight. Then we’re dry tomorrow with sunshine until an upper level storm system brings us more rain tomorrow and some colder air by Friday. Stay tuned for updates and monitor a NOAA Weather Alert Radio for more weather and forecast details.
Illinois Lottery players wing big in Mega Millions draw
One lucky player in Maine won the massive $1.348 billion Mega Millions jackpot last night – the second largest prize in Mega Millions history. Across Illinois, lottery players waited in long lines to snatch up tickets and now many will be queuing up to claim their prizes. Seven Illinois...
NWS Says Recipe is Right for Snow in Missouri & Illinois Soon
The National Weather Service is warning that even though we haven't had much snow so far this winter, the recipe is right for Missouri and Illinois to both see snowfall and possibly soon. I want to be clear that this is not a forecast. It's an interesting share today by...
Study: Switch to electric vehicles could cost Illinois $4B in fuel tax revenue
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — According to a new study, Illinois’ plan to put 1 million electric vehicles (EVs) on the road by 2030 could result in a $4.3 billion loss in fuel tax revenue normally used for transportation projects. According to a new study by the Illinois Economic Policy Institute, Illinois relies on the motor […]
Comments / 0