Caney Man Honored With State Award
A Caney man is being recognized by the Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development. According to the Montgomery County Action Council, Businessman Danny Scott is being named Leader of the Year in the Community Service Category. After the grocery store in Caney closed, Scott and his wife Norma worked with others and county extension agents to form the Caney Community Betterment Group Foundation. The group has encouraged economic development, including the opening of a municipal-owned grocery store and attracting more businesses to downtown. Scott was honored at a ceremony in Manhattan last week.
MG Board of Commissioners to Meet
The 14th District Community Correction Juvenile Service Director, Duane Powell will be requesting purchase approval for laptops from the Montgomery County Commissioners at this week's meeting. Tomorrow at 9 the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners will meet for their regular weekly meeting in the lower level of the judicial center in Independence. The agenda shows Anne Miller will give a website update and speak about commissioner districts and Jim Wright will give his report on the Public Works as well. As always the meeting is open to the public or you can view it live on Facebook and Zoom.
City of Independence Celebrates Martin Luther King Jr
The City of Independence celebrated Martin Luther King Day with a full community celebration full of performances and community on Sunday. The event took place at Independence High School, and featured a featured speaker in Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree, as well as addresses from Chamber President Lisa Wilson and City Mayor Louis Ysusi.
Martha Lee Hyatt
Martha Lee Hyatt was received into the arms of her Lord and Savior at the age of 86 in Coffeyville, Kansas on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Medicalodge on Midland where she and her husband have resided for several years. Martha was born on June 25, 1936, to Harve A....
Accident in Downtown Coffeyville
An accident is currently blocking the intersection of 8th and Elm in downtown Coffeyville. A four-door sedan with extensive damage and airbag deployment is in the middle of the intersection. First responders are assisting with the cleanup. No one was injured in the accident. Updates will be shared when available.
Red Ravens Sweep Mavericks, Gain Ground in KJCC Standings
The Coffeyville Community College Red Ravens were able to defend Nellis Hall on Saturday, with a doubleheader sweep against the Mavericks of Northwest Kansas Tech. The Lady Ravens took Game 1 by a final score of 59-47. The Ravens offense continued to struggle with efficiency, however the defense was sensational, forcing 14 turnovers and pulling down 60 rebounds as a team. Cheyenne Banks was the best player for CCC, with 12 points and 21 rebounds on the afternoon. Kyleigh Ortiz led the Ravens in scoring with 18.
What happened to a Picher teen missing for 45 years?
PICHER, Okla. — A retired law enforcement officer is seeking clues to what happened to 12-year-old Sheryl Denise Taylor who has been missing since 1978. Taylor was last seen standing on the sidewalk in front of a Picher grocery store on that July day between 7:15 to 7:30 p.m. or across the street from the grocery store in front of the gate that secured a fenced-in four square block area, published reports state.
Kansas City man accused of murder in Independence drug deal gone bad: Authorities
A Kansas City man has been arrested and charged in a fatal shooting that allegedly occurred during a botched drug deal outside of an Independence gas station on New Year’s Day. Daqunne E. Green, 28, is accused of second-degree murder, unlawful weapon use and two counts of armed criminal...
Burglary suspect arrested
After an investigation, a Joplin, Mo., man was taken into custody by Cherokee County Sheriff’s Investigators on Wednesday afternoon. John Matthew Chew, 37, is being held in the Cherokee County Jail as the result of investigations into a September 2022 burglary of a building in Weir, where a welder was stolen and a December 2022 burglary of another building in Weir, where multiple tools were…
Mega Fairland pot bust sends six to prison for five years
MIAMI, Okla. – Six Mexican nationals who were involved in the operation of a multi-million dollar drug operation pleaded guilty to the cultivation of marijuana and were sentenced to five years in prison. Entering a guilty plea on Dec. 29 in Ottawa County District Court to the cultivation of...
Pittsburg woman arrested after high-speed chase
KSNF/KODE — A Pittsburg woman is in jail after leading police on a high-speed chase through Cherokee County just before 9 p.m. last night. Galena police attempted to pull over 45-year-old Shanda Clough for multiple traffic violations. Clough fled the scene and led police on a high-speed chase reaching...
