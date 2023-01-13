The 14th District Community Correction Juvenile Service Director, Duane Powell will be requesting purchase approval for laptops from the Montgomery County Commissioners at this week's meeting. Tomorrow at 9 the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners will meet for their regular weekly meeting in the lower level of the judicial center in Independence. The agenda shows Anne Miller will give a website update and speak about commissioner districts and Jim Wright will give his report on the Public Works as well. As always the meeting is open to the public or you can view it live on Facebook and Zoom.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO