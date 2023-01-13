Read full article on original website
COURT DOCS: Athena Brownfield killed on Christmas (GRAPHIC)
CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - Newly released court documents shed new light into the murder of Athena Brownfield. In the court documents charging Ivon Adams with first degree murder and child neglect, officials lay out the timeline and more details about what happened to the 4-year-old. According to the paperwork, after...
Search for Athena Brownfield becomes recovery operation
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The search for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield has officially been changed to a recovery operation, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) confirmed Monday. The OSBI asked the public to not self-deploy to search for Athena, citing risks of trespassing or contaminating potential evidence. OSBI...
UPDATE: LPD confirms overnight shooting is a homicide investigation
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Lawton. The Lawton Police Department responded to a report of gunshots in the area of NW 18th and Cache Road at around 2:30 a.m. According to LPD, officers located a person in the parking lot of the Aces...
Cyril community gathers at candlelight vigil for Athena Brownfield
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A candle-light vigil was held for the still-missing child Athena Brownfield on Saturday night. Members of the community met in front of City Hall in solidarity for the four-year-old. They stood together, holding candles while listening to the voices of their community. One pastor spoke to...
Lawton family searching for missing emotional support dog
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton family is asking for help locating their child’s emotional support dog. Roxy belongs to Jeremy Hartney’s son who’s autistic. She went missing after a group of dogs wandered into his backyard. Hartney was out of town at the time and said...
Lawton Fire Department responds to large structure fire
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters responded to a large fire on 17th street and Gore on Sunday. The Lawton Fire Department was dispatched just before noon. Officials told our 7News team the building was being used for storage. Public Service Company of Oklahoma was also called out to cut powerlines.
Search for Oklahoma girl, 4, turns to looking for her body
CYRIL, Oklahoma (AP) — An effort to locate a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl who authorities believe was killed by a caretaker has become a search for her remains, officials said Monday. The search for Athena Brownfield, missing since last week, is now considered a “recovery operation,” the Oklahoma State...
OSBI Returns To Location Where Sister Of Missing Caddo County Girl Was Found
The community of Cyril is still searching for answers into the disappearance of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. On Sunday, OSBI investigators returned to where Athena's sister was found. News 9's Jordan Fremstad was live in Cyril at 5 p.m. with what we've learned this weekend.
Update: Heavy police presence at a creek reservoir in Grady Co
Update (1:45 p.m.): Law enforcement spent several hours searching the creek and wrapped up before 2 p.m., it is unclear if anything was found. Update: The Public Information Officer for OSBI has confirmed that they are searching for Athena at the reservoir. Authorities have been out at the creek for...
Oklahoma woman having never ending problems after buying tiny home
They say retirement should be the reward for a lifetime of work, but for one Oklahoma woman, she says it isn't all that it is cracked up to be.
Police asking for help stopping burglars’ crime spree
Burglary investigators are asking for the public's help to put an end to a crime spree in Oklahoma City.
Duncan wreck sends Rush Springs man to the hospital
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Rush Springs man was sent to the hospital after a wreck in Duncan on Sunday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Tucker Road and Bois D’Arc east of Duncan. According to an OHP report, Matthew Hesbrook, 40,...
DOC: Inmate walks away from Oklahoma City correctional center
Officials are searching for an inmate who has walked away from a local correctional center.
Search continues for missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl; caretaker arrested
CYRIL, Okla. (CBSDFW.COM) — The caretaker of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was arrested Thursday as the search entered its third day. Law enforcement officials have been looking for Athena Brownfield, of Cyril, since Tuesday, when the girl's 5-year-old sister was discovered wandering alone outside of her caretaker's home by a postal carrier at about 2 p.m. Alysia Adams, 31, was taken into custody on two counts of child neglect, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) reported Thursday evening. Adams and her husband were caretakers for the two young girls, OSBI disclosed. Law enforcement officials initially referred to Athena as 3, but...
Authorities Arrest Caregiver Of Missing 4-Year-Old In Caddo County
Authorities have arrested the caregiver of a 4-year-old who went missing in Caddo County. Alysia Adams was arrested Thursday afternoon on two complaints of child neglect, days after Athena Brownfield was reported missing in Caddo County. Athena and her sister were in the care of Adams and her husband. The...
OSBI gives updates on the search for Athena Brownfield
CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation held a formal press conference on Wednesday, as the search for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield continues in Cyril. The original investigation began on Tuesday at 2 p.m., but according to OSBI officials, the exact time and date of Athena’s disappearance are...
Man leads El Reno police on chase reaching 100 mph
Newly released body camera video shows a man leading El Reno police on a high speed chase after firing multiple gunshots into a business earlier this month.
OSBI confirms first arrest in missing girl case in Caddo County
CYRIL, Okla. — There are several ways you can help with the search. If you have any information, call the OSBI tip line at 800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov. A bank account has been created to collect donations. Click here to donate. You can also donate in person at any First National Bank or Trust of Chickasha location.
LPD: One person hospitalized after Friday morning incident
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department and emergency medical crews responded to an alleged stabbing in Lawton early Friday morning. According to Lawton Police Department PIO Chris Blessing, officers were called to the 700 block of SW Sedalia Ave. for a disturbance which occurred a little after 8 a.m. on Friday.
Auditions happening this week for LCT’s ‘Pinkalicious’
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Community Theatre is preparing to present “Pinkalicious: The Musical,” in March at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium. Auditions for the show this week are being held for those interested in being a part of the production. They will start at the auditorium on...
