Cyril, OK

kswo.com

COURT DOCS: Athena Brownfield killed on Christmas (GRAPHIC)

CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - Newly released court documents shed new light into the murder of Athena Brownfield. In the court documents charging Ivon Adams with first degree murder and child neglect, officials lay out the timeline and more details about what happened to the 4-year-old. According to the paperwork, after...
CYRIL, OK
kswo.com

Search for Athena Brownfield becomes recovery operation

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The search for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield has officially been changed to a recovery operation, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) confirmed Monday. The OSBI asked the public to not self-deploy to search for Athena, citing risks of trespassing or contaminating potential evidence. OSBI...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

UPDATE: LPD confirms overnight shooting is a homicide investigation

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Lawton. The Lawton Police Department responded to a report of gunshots in the area of NW 18th and Cache Road at around 2:30 a.m. According to LPD, officers located a person in the parking lot of the Aces...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Cyril community gathers at candlelight vigil for Athena Brownfield

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A candle-light vigil was held for the still-missing child Athena Brownfield on Saturday night. Members of the community met in front of City Hall in solidarity for the four-year-old. They stood together, holding candles while listening to the voices of their community. One pastor spoke to...
CYRIL, OK
kswo.com

Lawton family searching for missing emotional support dog

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton family is asking for help locating their child’s emotional support dog. Roxy belongs to Jeremy Hartney’s son who’s autistic. She went missing after a group of dogs wandered into his backyard. Hartney was out of town at the time and said...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Lawton Fire Department responds to large structure fire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters responded to a large fire on 17th street and Gore on Sunday. The Lawton Fire Department was dispatched just before noon. Officials told our 7News team the building was being used for storage. Public Service Company of Oklahoma was also called out to cut powerlines.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Update: Heavy police presence at a creek reservoir in Grady Co

Update (1:45 p.m.): Law enforcement spent several hours searching the creek and wrapped up before 2 p.m., it is unclear if anything was found. Update: The Public Information Officer for OSBI has confirmed that they are searching for Athena at the reservoir. Authorities have been out at the creek for...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Duncan wreck sends Rush Springs man to the hospital

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Rush Springs man was sent to the hospital after a wreck in Duncan on Sunday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Tucker Road and Bois D’Arc east of Duncan. According to an OHP report, Matthew Hesbrook, 40,...
DUNCAN, OK
CBS DFW

Search continues for missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl; caretaker arrested

CYRIL, Okla. (CBSDFW.COM) — The caretaker of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was arrested Thursday as the search entered its third day. Law enforcement officials have been looking for Athena Brownfield, of Cyril, since Tuesday, when the girl's 5-year-old sister was discovered wandering alone outside of her caretaker's home by a postal carrier at about 2 p.m. Alysia Adams, 31, was taken into custody on two counts of child neglect, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) reported Thursday evening. Adams and her husband were caretakers for the two young girls, OSBI disclosed. Law enforcement officials initially referred to Athena as 3, but...
CYRIL, OK
kswo.com

OSBI gives updates on the search for Athena Brownfield

CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation held a formal press conference on Wednesday, as the search for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield continues in Cyril. The original investigation began on Tuesday at 2 p.m., but according to OSBI officials, the exact time and date of Athena’s disappearance are...
CYRIL, OK
KOKI FOX 23

OSBI confirms first arrest in missing girl case in Caddo County

CYRIL, Okla. — There are several ways you can help with the search. If you have any information, call the OSBI tip line at 800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov. A bank account has been created to collect donations. Click here to donate. You can also donate in person at any First National Bank or Trust of Chickasha location.
CADDO COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

LPD: One person hospitalized after Friday morning incident

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department and emergency medical crews responded to an alleged stabbing in Lawton early Friday morning. According to Lawton Police Department PIO Chris Blessing, officers were called to the 700 block of SW Sedalia Ave. for a disturbance which occurred a little after 8 a.m. on Friday.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Auditions happening this week for LCT’s ‘Pinkalicious’

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Community Theatre is preparing to present “Pinkalicious: The Musical,” in March at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium. Auditions for the show this week are being held for those interested in being a part of the production. They will start at the auditorium on...
LAWTON, OK

