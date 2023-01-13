ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, IN

HoosiersNow

My Two Cents: Another Big Day For Jackson-Davis, So Appreciate It More

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis had 18 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and five blocks in the 63-45 win over No. 18 Wisconsin, something that's only been done twice before by a Big Ten player against a ranked team. He's had many memorable moments this year and throughout his career, but still gets ripped constantly by some IU fans, which is completely ridiculous.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Cole Hollingsworth named District 5 Officer of the Year

INDIANA – Indiana Conservation Officer Cole Hollingsworth has been selected as the 2022 District 5 Officer of the Year. District 5 includes Clay, Greene, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties. Hollingsworth is assigned to Greene County and has been a conservation officer since 2019. Before transferring to...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Winter Market fundraiser for NLCS robotics teams coming on Feb. 5

BEDFORD – North Lawrence Community Schools will host a Winter Market on Sunday, Feb. 5 from 1-5 p.m. at the Parkview Gym. The market will serve as a fundraiser for the district’s robotics programs, with 100% of vendor fees and donations going directly to them. There will be...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

DNR begins $30 million Monon South Trail development

INDIANA — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will award $29.5 million to acquire and begin the development of the 62.3-mile Monon South Trail. Once constructed, the trail, spanning five counties in Southern Indiana, will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. Gov. Holcomb discussed the plan in his State of the State address last week.
INDIANA STATE
MyWabashValley.com

An active pattern setting up

Winter weather program this Wednesday. High of 48 and low of 39 today. Not much rain today. Terre Haute right now is mild and a south wind. Temps are mild. Wind chills are a little lower. Water vapor satellite shows one storm near us now and another developing west of here. Satellite shows both of those storms. Radar has a few showers on it. Rain ends tonight with the next rain coming later on Wdnesday. That system will leave with yet another one possible late in the weekend. Yet another storm about the 25th. Temps longer term will go back below normal. Forecast tonight, rain ends and 42. Tomorrow, mostly sunny and 50. Rain later Wednesday and again possible later on Sunday and Monday and turning colder.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Michael Souder

Michael Souder, 57, of Indianapolis, passed away on January 14, 2023, at 11:35 a.m. at his residence. He was born in Bedford on July 5, 1965, to Gayles D. Souder and Linda Clarine (Brown) Souder. Michael was a graduate of Mitchell High School Class of 1983, he was a meat cutter at Kroger’s Grocery Stores in Indianapolis for over 30 years, and he loved Harley Davidson motorcycles.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Lions Clubs provide vision screenings for 1,707 local students

LAWRENCE CO. – Members of the four local Lions Clubs (Bedford, Bedford Noon, Fayetteville Community, and Mitchell) joined together, in vision screening teams of five to 12 trained Lions, for two weeks in October and one week in November to conduct vision screenings on students at 16 Lawrence County schools, screening one school in the morning and one school in the afternoon each day.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

THFD responds to structure fire near 23rd and Sycamore

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to Vigo County Dispatch, the Terre Haute Fire Department arrived on the scene of a house fire on Monday in the area of 23rd Street and Sycamore Street. Terre Haute Fire Department’s Captain James Holbert commented on the incident. “At approximately 1 o’clock this afternoon a fire was reported […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wbiw.com

Retro-reflective signage replacement underway in Districts 2 and 3

BEDFORD – The federal retro-reflective signage replacement for District 2 and District 3 is underway. Highway Superintendent Brandi Webb told the commissioners Tuesday morning that crews are marking locations for the new signage but they are still having issues with receiving the needed materials for the signs. The county...
BEDFORD, IN
wamwamfm.com

One Vehicle Accident With Entrapment in Odon

A one-vehicle accident occurred yesterday around 2:30 p.m. near State Road 58 and US Highway 231 in Odon. One vehicle hit a pole and received heavy front-end damage. One patient was on the ground and one was entrapped when the first responder arrived on the scene, and a request for additional manpower was made.
ODON, IN
My 1053 WJLT

This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana

Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Great News – ‘Jughead’ is Free Thanks to Indiana Conservation Officers

While it may not be fun to talk about, I think most of us understand that death is a necessary part of nature. In the wild, animals die all of the time, often so that other animals (including us humans) can live - we can accept that fact. We have a much harder time (or at least we should) accepting when animals die for no reason, or when an animal's death is completely avoidable. Thankfully, this is NOT an article about an animal dying - quite the opposite. This is a story about a deer that is alive today thanks to a handful of humans.
CANNELTON, IN
wbiw.com

Lions complete KidSight vision screening of preschool children for 2022

LAWRENCE CO. – Members of the four Lawrence County Lions Clubs (Bedford, Bedford Noon, Mitchell, and Fayetteville Community) have recently completed their ninth year of Operation KidSight vision screenings at 18 area preschool and childcare facilities. Members completed screenings at North Lawrence Playful Pathways Preschool, St. Vincent Preschool and...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN

