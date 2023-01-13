Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
An ill wind blows as No.11 Jennings County pulls away from BNL, 51-40
BEDFORD – Keeping an explosive opponent bottled up is like raking leaves amidst a gusty breeze. Just a quick burst of energy creates a mess, wasting a lot of hard work. Doesn’t take long for control to be replaced by chaotic scrambling. In the key opening minutes of...
wbiw.com
Dates announced for Mitchell Bluejackets Winter Youth Baseball Camp
MITCHELL – The Mitchell Bluejackets Winter Youth Baseball Camp will take place in the Mitchell High School gym on Feb. 18, Feb. 25 and March 4. The first session, from noon – 1:30 p.m., will be for children in grades 1-4 From 2-4 p.m., the second session will...
thedailyhoosier.com
Former IU basketball manager has Florida Atlantic in the top-25
Dusty May grew up playing high school basketball in the shadow of Bloomington at nearby Eastern Greene High School. He knew he wanted to be a coach, and he didn’t have to look very far to find a good one to learn from. But May needed a break to...
My Two Cents: Another Big Day For Jackson-Davis, So Appreciate It More
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis had 18 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and five blocks in the 63-45 win over No. 18 Wisconsin, something that's only been done twice before by a Big Ten player against a ranked team. He's had many memorable moments this year and throughout his career, but still gets ripped constantly by some IU fans, which is completely ridiculous.
thedailyhoosier.com
A look at the IU men in the NET rankings, IU women hold at No. 6 in AP top-25
Coming on the heels of a three-game losing streak, an 18-point win over then No. 18 Wisconsin was not enough for IU men’s basketball to receive even a vote for the AP top-25. After falling out of the top-25 last week, this week marks the first time the Hoosiers have fallen completely out of the votes this season.
wbiw.com
Cole Hollingsworth named District 5 Officer of the Year
INDIANA – Indiana Conservation Officer Cole Hollingsworth has been selected as the 2022 District 5 Officer of the Year. District 5 includes Clay, Greene, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties. Hollingsworth is assigned to Greene County and has been a conservation officer since 2019. Before transferring to...
wbiw.com
Winter Market fundraiser for NLCS robotics teams coming on Feb. 5
BEDFORD – North Lawrence Community Schools will host a Winter Market on Sunday, Feb. 5 from 1-5 p.m. at the Parkview Gym. The market will serve as a fundraiser for the district’s robotics programs, with 100% of vendor fees and donations going directly to them. There will be...
wbiw.com
DNR begins $30 million Monon South Trail development
INDIANA — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will award $29.5 million to acquire and begin the development of the 62.3-mile Monon South Trail. Once constructed, the trail, spanning five counties in Southern Indiana, will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. Gov. Holcomb discussed the plan in his State of the State address last week.
MyWabashValley.com
An active pattern setting up
Winter weather program this Wednesday. High of 48 and low of 39 today. Not much rain today. Terre Haute right now is mild and a south wind. Temps are mild. Wind chills are a little lower. Water vapor satellite shows one storm near us now and another developing west of here. Satellite shows both of those storms. Radar has a few showers on it. Rain ends tonight with the next rain coming later on Wdnesday. That system will leave with yet another one possible late in the weekend. Yet another storm about the 25th. Temps longer term will go back below normal. Forecast tonight, rain ends and 42. Tomorrow, mostly sunny and 50. Rain later Wednesday and again possible later on Sunday and Monday and turning colder.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Michael Souder
Michael Souder, 57, of Indianapolis, passed away on January 14, 2023, at 11:35 a.m. at his residence. He was born in Bedford on July 5, 1965, to Gayles D. Souder and Linda Clarine (Brown) Souder. Michael was a graduate of Mitchell High School Class of 1983, he was a meat cutter at Kroger’s Grocery Stores in Indianapolis for over 30 years, and he loved Harley Davidson motorcycles.
wbiw.com
Lions Clubs provide vision screenings for 1,707 local students
LAWRENCE CO. – Members of the four local Lions Clubs (Bedford, Bedford Noon, Fayetteville Community, and Mitchell) joined together, in vision screening teams of five to 12 trained Lions, for two weeks in October and one week in November to conduct vision screenings on students at 16 Lawrence County schools, screening one school in the morning and one school in the afternoon each day.
‘Boy Meets World’ Actor Ben Savage Finds Love in Southern Indiana
We've been following the private but not secret relationship between actor Ben Savage and a mystery woman from Owensville, Indiana. Of course, this is one of those if you know, you know situations. The locals in Gibson County have known that Ben Savage makes frequent visits to Southern Indiana with Tessa Angermeier to visit family and friends.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
THFD responds to structure fire near 23rd and Sycamore
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to Vigo County Dispatch, the Terre Haute Fire Department arrived on the scene of a house fire on Monday in the area of 23rd Street and Sycamore Street. Terre Haute Fire Department’s Captain James Holbert commented on the incident. “At approximately 1 o’clock this afternoon a fire was reported […]
wbiw.com
Retro-reflective signage replacement underway in Districts 2 and 3
BEDFORD – The federal retro-reflective signage replacement for District 2 and District 3 is underway. Highway Superintendent Brandi Webb told the commissioners Tuesday morning that crews are marking locations for the new signage but they are still having issues with receiving the needed materials for the signs. The county...
wamwamfm.com
One Vehicle Accident With Entrapment in Odon
A one-vehicle accident occurred yesterday around 2:30 p.m. near State Road 58 and US Highway 231 in Odon. One vehicle hit a pole and received heavy front-end damage. One patient was on the ground and one was entrapped when the first responder arrived on the scene, and a request for additional manpower was made.
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana
Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
Great News – ‘Jughead’ is Free Thanks to Indiana Conservation Officers
While it may not be fun to talk about, I think most of us understand that death is a necessary part of nature. In the wild, animals die all of the time, often so that other animals (including us humans) can live - we can accept that fact. We have a much harder time (or at least we should) accepting when animals die for no reason, or when an animal's death is completely avoidable. Thankfully, this is NOT an article about an animal dying - quite the opposite. This is a story about a deer that is alive today thanks to a handful of humans.
wbiw.com
Senator Mike Braun and the late Raphael Ackerman will be honored as Business Hall of Fame laureates
JASPER – Senator Mike Braun, a former businessman who built a company into a national industry leader in his hometown, was honored this week in the 2023 Junior Achievement Dubois County Business Hall of Fame. Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana and Dentons Bingham Greenebaum announced Mike Braun and the...
wbiw.com
Lions complete KidSight vision screening of preschool children for 2022
LAWRENCE CO. – Members of the four Lawrence County Lions Clubs (Bedford, Bedford Noon, Mitchell, and Fayetteville Community) have recently completed their ninth year of Operation KidSight vision screenings at 18 area preschool and childcare facilities. Members completed screenings at North Lawrence Playful Pathways Preschool, St. Vincent Preschool and...
