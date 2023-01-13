Cherokee County Elections honored with Foundation Builders Award

The Cherokee County elections department was recently recognized by the Georgia Secretary of State’s office as winners of the “Foundation Builders Award.” Ethan Johnson

The Office of Cherokee County Elections and Voter Registration has been honored by the Georgia Secretary of State’s office with the 2023 Foundation Builders Award.

“This is the very first year that this award has been given out,” Cherokee County Elections and Voter Registration Director Anne Dover said in a statement. “This award was earned due to the tremendous work done, each and every election cycle, by our amazing staff.”

The Office of Cherokee County Election and Voter Registration received the award in front of 300 of their counterparts Jan. 4 while attending the Georgia Registered Voter Information System conference in Athens.

“Elections are the bedrock of any functioning republic,” said Georgia State Elections Director Blake Evans. “It is essential that all counties have a solid foundation of knowledge and leadership. The Foundation Builders Award recognizes the county that is dedicated to getting the little things right. They believe that no detail is too small and that successful elections are conducted on a basis of transparency and hard work.”

For more information on Cherokee County Elections and Voter Registration, visit cherokeegavotes.com .