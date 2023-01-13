Read full article on original website
Prosecutors: Mother found dead behind Stoughton home was stabbed more than 2 dozen times
STOUGHTON, Mass. — The man charged in connection with the brutal stabbing death of a mother in Stoughton last month has been ordered held without bail. Victor Carter, 39, was arraigned Tuesday in Stoughton District Court on one count of murder in the death of 40-year-old Amber Buckner, who was found in a shed behind her home on Park Street in Stoughton in mid-December.
Missing and endangered Bristol County man still among the missing
A Bristol County man that was reported missing and endangered in 2021 is still missing and his case was recently registered with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System in the beginning of 2023. A now 26-year-old Matthew Yeomans of Easton was last seen Sunday, Sept. 19 of 2021, at...
Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School student killed in rollover crash in Berkley
TAUNTON, Mass. — Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes announced on Sunday afternoon that a student was killed in a “tragic automobile crash” early Sunday morning in Berkley, Massachusetts. According to law enforcement sources, the fatal rollover crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the area of...
A Masturbatory ‘Homage’ To My Family
Coretta King’s cousin Seneca Scott blasts Boston's new bronze statue intended to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife. This 'monument' OFFENDS me - - TAKE IT DOWN NOW - - it is DISRESPECTFUL and RACIST! 1. Why have the two people been BE-HEADED? 2. or, is it MLK with head up butt?
Weymouth Teen Missing Since Dec. 28 Has Been Found, Police Say
Police in Weymouth, Massachusetts, say a teenager who had been missing for more than two weeks has been found. The Weymouth Police Department said in a Facebook post Friday that 17-year-old Rebekah Webb had not been seen since Dec. 28, noting that she may be in the area of Providence, Rhode Island.
Mass. psychiatrist on missing Cohasset mom's children
Mass. General's Dr. Khadijah Booth Watkins speaks about the children of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe -- in state custody while their father faces a criminal charge of misleading police.
Police log indicates Ana Walshe’s employer reported her missing before husband
COHASSET, Mass. — A Cohasset Police log is shedding new light on how Ana Walshe’s disappearance was first brought to the attention to the police. The police log indicates that Ana’s employer, Tishman Speyer, contacted the police before her husband Brian Walshe. According to the log, a...
Weymouth Police searching for missing teen
WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Officials are searching for a Weymouth teen who’s been missing for over two weeks. Rebekah Webb, 17, was last seen on December 28, 2022, and may be in the Providence, Rhode Island area, according to Weymouth Police. Webb is described as a 5′3″ 130-135lb white...
One of Rhode Island’s top ‘slumlords’ receives a Sunday morning wake up call
About a dozen people approached the home of Anurag Sureka in an upscale neighborhood cul de sac in Walpole, Massachusetts on Sunday morning, holding signs that said, among other things, “Happy 20th Anniversary to Two of RI’s Top Slumlords” and “A Slumlord Lives Here.” They were there to deliver 25 or so letters, to Sureka from tenants, detailing the repairs their apartments need to meet the minimum acceptable requirements under the law. Anurag Sureka and his spouse are the owners of Pioneer Investments LLC, one of the leading evictors in Rhode Island. When organizers mailed the letters to the Walpole address, they were returned unopened.
Brian Walshe hung a sheet of notes praising him in his home
A wrinkled sheet of white paper covered in at least a dozen hand-written notes heaping praise on Brian Walshe — including from at least one participant in a life-coaching group he attended — hung on the wall of his family’s home in Cohasset, Mass, The Post can reveal. “Brian — You are worthy. You are worth the life you live,” reads one of the scribbled messages to the 47-year-old Massachusetts dad, who has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of his wife, Ana. “Brian — I just love you,” another treacly line reads. “You are what a man, friend, father...
Missing 13-year-old girl found safe, Boston police say
BOSTON — UPDATE -- Jan. 13, 2023: Thirteen-year-old Able Ebbi has been safely located, according to Boston police. Boston police are seeking help locating a missing 13-year-old girl. Able Ebbi was last seen at Boston Latin School around 5 p.m. on Thursday. Ebbi is described as a Black with...
16-Year-Old Massachusetts Hockey Player Killed In Weekend Rollover Crash
A 16-year-old hockey player from Southern Massachusetts tragically lost his life in a weekend car crash. Dylan Quinn, of Rehoboth, was killed in the crash that happened on Myrick Street in Berkley around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to officials. Berkley Fire and Rescue responded to the single-vehicle...
Boston police seek help locating missing 13-year-old girl
BOSTON — Boston Police are seeking help locating a missing 13-year-old girl. Able Ebbi was last seen around 5 p.m. on Thursday, at Boston Latin School. Ebbi is described as a black female with a thin build. She has black medium length hair and dark brown eyes. She was...
25 Investigates: Sale of Ana Walshe’s Revere condo recorded days before her disappearance
REVERE, Mass. — The deed from the sale of a Revere condo owned by Ana Walshe was recorded by the Suffolk County Registry of Deeds on December 29. Authorities say, Walshe, a real estate agent, went missing from her Cohasset home around the 1st or 2nd of January. A...
Ana Walshe was making plans for future, buying more property before disappearance: source
Massachusetts and Washington, D.C., real estate executive Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen in the early morning hours of Jan. 1 and has been missing ever since.
Security footage shows Ana Walshe’s husband at a dumpster in Swampscott hours after her disappearance
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A liquor store security camera overlooking a dumpster in Swampscott has the attention of authorities as they continue to investigate the disappearance of Ana Walshe. Multiple 7NEWS sources say Massachusetts State Police have obtained video showing Brian Walshe at a dumpster in the hours after his...
DA: Two men, teenage girl charged with robbing, beating MBTA riders with crowbar
BOSTON — A “marauding” group of individuals armed with a crowbar were charged in Roxbury BMC Friday after police say they beat and robbed a number of MBTA Green Line passengers during Thursday’s evening commute. Officers responded to a report of a male being assaulted by...
Police searching for suspect in Plymouth stabbing that left man hospitalized
Plymouth police are searching for a suspect that allegedly stabbed a man in the chest outside a 711 Wednesday night. Officers arrived at the convenience store on Court Street shortly before 11 p.m. to find a 37-year-old man suffering from a single stab wound to the chest. The man was treated at the scene and transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital.
Police searching for missing woman from East Boston last seen in November
BOSTON — Authorities are searching for a Boston woman they say was last seen in November 2022 after being dropped off in Somerville. Reyna Morales Rojas, 41, of East Boston, is described as a 5′5″, 145lb Hispanic woman with black hair and brown eyes. She was last...
‘Do not separate the children’: Friends of Ana Walshe appeal for custody of kids
NEWTON, Mass. — Two friends of Ana Walshe are making a plea to the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families about the missing mother’s three sons. Natasha Sky and Pamela Bardhi told Boston 25 News they have reason to believe that the boys, between the ages of 2 and 6, could be placed in foster care by the end of the week.
