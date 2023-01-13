PLAINFIELD, NJ — The Division of Parks and Recreation, in conjunction with Groundwork Elizabeth, hosted a meeting Thursday to introduce Plainfield residents to two community gardens being planned. One will be constructed on Berkeley Terrace, and another will be placed at Brookside Place. Parks and Recreation Superintendent Veronica Taylor and Groundwork Elizabeth's Manager of Agricultural Experiences Adrienne Miller-Kubicz detailed a schedule of topics to help those interested in a plot in the gardens that include everything from how to plan out one's bed, seed starting, learning which bugs are good bugs, preserving one's harvest and putting a garden to rest for...

