Trenton, NJ

Trenton Downtown Association Selects Greater Trenton’s Bryan Evans as Chairman

The Trenton Downtown Association (TDA) recently announced the appointment of Greater Trenton’s own Bryan Evans as the organization’s Chairman. As a champion for New Jersey’s Capital City with years of experience in economic development, Evans brings a great deal of passion, commitment, and knowledge to his role as TDA’s Board Chair. Evans, who also serves on the boards of The Father Center of New Jersey and United Way of Northern New Jersey, is joined in his new role by a TDA executive committee which includes William “Butch” Osterman, Vice Chair; Anne LaBate, Treasurer; and Cassandra “Cassie” Sanchez, Secretary.
New Jersey American Water expands external affairs scope

Camden-based New Jersey American Water recently announced that Denise Venuti Free has been promoted from director of communications and external affairs to senior director of communications and external affairs. Additionally, Chelsea Kulp has been promoted from manager of external affairs to senior manager of government and external affairs. In these...
N.J. Community Capital donates $50K to New Jersey municipalities

New Jersey Community Capital, the state’s largest community development financial institution, announced Tuesday that it has donated a total of $50,000 to the municipalities of Newark, Paterson, Camden, Trenton and New Brunswick. Each of the five municipalities will receive $10,000 in funding for specific community organizations or initiatives focused...
Trailblazer: Mayor Kenneth Gibson

Kenneth Gibson (1932-2019) became the first Black to serve as mayor of a major northeastern city when he ousted two-term incumbent Hugh Addonizio in 1970. Gibson had served as an engineer for the New Jersey Highway Department and as the Newark City engineer before becoming involved in local politics. In...
The story of a maid who became an assemblywoman

A former maid and the granddaughter of slaves, Remay Pearce (1920-2007) served as an assemblywoman from Essex County for about seven weeks in 1979 and 1980. In those days, when a seat in the legislature became vacant, it would remain empty until the next general election – even if the seat were about to expire. That led to a few short-term legislative careers.
Advancing employee share ownership, Rutgers University appoints 34 research fellows

The Rutgers Institute for the Study of Employee Ownership and Profit Sharing has unveiled its largest and most diverse class of research fellows. With 34 appointed scholars and subject matter experts, the institute has convened its annual Fellows Workshop in Honor of Louis O. Kelso and launched a Coursera Massive Open Online Course, or MOOC, to educate the public about employee share ownership.
Trailblazer: Mayor Glenn Cunningham

Glenn Cunningham (1943-2004) was the first and only Black to win election for mayor of Jersey City. After serving in the Marines, Cunningham began a 25-year career as a Jersey City police officer. He retired as a captain. Cunningham began his political career in 1975, winning a seat on the...
Schedule for Plainfield Community Gardens Announced

PLAINFIELD, NJ — The Division of Parks and Recreation, in conjunction with Groundwork Elizabeth, hosted a meeting Thursday to introduce Plainfield residents to two community gardens being planned. One will be constructed on Berkeley Terrace, and another will be placed at Brookside Place. Parks and Recreation Superintendent Veronica Taylor and Groundwork Elizabeth's Manager of Agricultural Experiences Adrienne Miller-Kubicz detailed a schedule of topics to help those interested in a plot in the gardens that include everything from how to plan out one's bed, seed starting, learning which bugs are good bugs, preserving one's harvest and putting a garden to rest for...
Williams still wins by one vote after Trenton recount

Jennifer Williams gets to hold on to her North Ward seat on the Trenton City Council after prevailing in a recount of ballots cast in the December 13 runoff election by one vote. Williams defeated Algernon Ward, Jr, 428 to 427, after a hand recount found two votes that had...
Trailblazer: Arnold Cream, aka Jersey Joe Wolcott

Arnold Cream, known as famed heavyweight boxing champion Jersey Joe Wolcott, was the first Black to win election as a county Sheriff in New Jersey. Cream first ran for sheriff in 1968, but lost the Democratic primary to Spencer H. Smith, a Camden firefighter who had the organization line, by a 58%-42% margin.
Trailblazer: Sheriff Millie Scott

Mildred Scott is the first Black woman to win election as a Sheriff in New Jersey. She was elected in 2010. Scott is a career law enforcement official. She was among the first women to graduate from the Middlesex County Police Academy and worked her way up the ranks in the county Sheriff’s Department.
Ex-worker sues N.J. cannabis operator for racial discrimination

A former employee of Ascend Wellness Holdings is suing the multi-state cannabis operator, claiming she was harassed and discriminated against by management because of her race and unfairly fired. The ex-employee, who is Black, filed the lawsuit in Passaic County against Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc., its subsidiary New Jersey Management...
Vantage Commercial facilitates off-market sale of propane company in Hainesport

Cherry Hill-based Vantage Commercial recently announced it sold Penn Jersey Propane, a family-run propane company based out of Hainesport, to Allen’s Oil and Propane. Owned and operated by Kauffman Gas, based in Atglen, Pennsylvania, Penn Jersey operates a bulk plant along with several bobtail trucks, used to service its substantial customer base in New Jersey.
