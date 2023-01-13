Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
State Police respond to hit-and-run on I-91 northbound in Longmeadow
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police responded to I-91 northbound Monday morning for reports of a hit-and-run accident between two vehicles. According to State Police, troopers responded to mile marker 0.2 in Longmeadow around 9 a.m. Monday. Officials said that a 2023 Chevy Traverse operated by an 80-year-old man...
Mass State Police Serious About Drunk Drivers With ANOTHER Sobriety Checkpoint
Just a heads-up, Berkshire County residents. If you're planning on having a few beers(or any other alcoholic beverages) this weekend, perhaps while you're watching some playoff football games, make sure you've secured yourself a ride. I happened to mention in a post last week that it seemed like the Massachusetts...
Motor vehicle accident at intersection in Holyoke
Crews are working to clear a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Walnut and Cabot streets, according to the Holyoke Fire Department.
State, Local Police Search For Missing 35-Year-Old Massachusetts Woman
Local and State Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 35-year-old woman who was last seen almost a week ago. Brittany Tee, of Brookfield, was last seen leaving a house in Brookfield around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to Massachusetts State Police. Her family re…
newportdispatch.com
Driver arrested for DUI, possession of heroin in Ripton
RIPTON — A 39-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested following a crash in Ripton yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash in which the vehicle had driven off the road into the river on US Route 125 at around 7:25 a.m. Witnesses called dispatch and told...
westernmassnews.com
Gunshot victim found on Memorial Ave. in West Springfield dies
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- A male who was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of the F.L. Roberts gas station on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield has died, police reported. Police officers were called to the area of 518 Memorial Ave. for a disturbance Monday just...
WNYT
Berkshire County armed robbery under investigation
An armed robbery in a Berkshire County store is under investigation. A masked person displayed a handgun at the East Lee Package Store and Deli Sunday night. The suspect is at large. Three employees were taken to Berkshire Medical Center to be evaluated and were later released, the Lee Police...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield crews respond to car accident on Sumner Ave.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was sent to the hospital after a two-car crash on Sumner Avenue in Springfield Monday morning. The Springfield Fire Department posted a photo to social media in which you can see that the side of that car was damaged badly. Officials said that one...
Suspect in deadly West Springfield shooting arraigned on manslaughter charges
One person was arrested following a deadly shooting near a gas station on the intersection of Union Street and Memorial Ave. in West Springfield Monday afternoon.
One shot on Mattoon Street in Springfield
The Springfield Police Department was sent to Mattoon Street for a report of a gunshot victim.
theberkshireedge.com
Minor injuries reported in accident on Saturday night
Great Barrington — An accident on Saturday, January 14 near Cumberland Farms on 140 Main Street slowed traffic for 45 minutes. According to town Police Sergeant Adam Carlotto, the accident took place during the late afternoon of January 14, when a 77-year-old man from Canaan, Conn., who was operating a 2004 Honda Accord, rear ended a 2016 Toyota Tacoma that was driven by a 29 year-old Great Barrington man.
'We Need Your Assistance': Wrong-Way Driver Evades Trooper On I-91 In Hartford
Saying "We need your assistance," Connecticut State Police are asking for the public's help in a search for the driver of a car that was traveling the wrong way on a busy roadway. The car was seen driving the wrong way around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 on I-91 in...
westernmassnews.com
Crash knocks out power on a portion of Liberty Street
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday morning, a portion of Liberty Street was closed due to a crash. Officials say the car hit a pole and knocked out power to some residents in the area. Luckily no injuries were reported. Our Western Mass News crews captured video of a badly...
WNYT
Car fire leads to charges for Pittsfield man
A Pittsfield man is facing charges after police responded to a car on fire. A driver crashed into a parked car on East Street in Pittsfield last Thursday night, then kept going about a mile when his own car caught fire, police told NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle.
3-car crash involves tractor-trailer on I-91N in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A three-car crash involving a tractor-trailer temporarily closed I-91 North in Hartford on Monday morning. The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. near exit 29. That section of the roadway was closed due to the incident until about 5 a.m. Officials have not released any details on the crash, such […]
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Police Seek to Identify Man in Connection with Main Street Incident
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man wanted for questioning in connection with an incident on Main Street. The man wanted for questioning is in the photo above. The photo is taken in front of the Denholm building at 484-500 Main St.
Pittsfield police searching for missing 14-year-old boy
Pittsfield Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager.
Suspect in May 2021 Springfield armed assault sentenced to prison
A suspect found guilty in a May 2021 armed assault incident has been found guilty and sentenced to prison.
22-Year-Old Man Shot On Main Street In Worcester: Police
A 22-year-old man is in the hospital after he was injured in a late morning shooting in Worcester, authorities said.Police responded to the shooting near 925 Main Street around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to Worcester Police. Upon arrival, officers found the man suffering from gun…
WNYT
Pricey paintings stolen from Pittsfield bar
Two paintings at the Methuselah Bar and Lounge on North Street in Pittsfield were stolen. A reward is offered for information leading to their return.
