westernmassnews.com

State Police respond to hit-and-run on I-91 northbound in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police responded to I-91 northbound Monday morning for reports of a hit-and-run accident between two vehicles. According to State Police, troopers responded to mile marker 0.2 in Longmeadow around 9 a.m. Monday. Officials said that a 2023 Chevy Traverse operated by an 80-year-old man...
LONGMEADOW, MA
newportdispatch.com

Driver arrested for DUI, possession of heroin in Ripton

RIPTON — A 39-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested following a crash in Ripton yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash in which the vehicle had driven off the road into the river on US Route 125 at around 7:25 a.m. Witnesses called dispatch and told...
RIPTON, VT
westernmassnews.com

Gunshot victim found on Memorial Ave. in West Springfield dies

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- A male who was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of the F.L. Roberts gas station on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield has died, police reported. Police officers were called to the area of 518 Memorial Ave. for a disturbance Monday just...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
WNYT

Berkshire County armed robbery under investigation

An armed robbery in a Berkshire County store is under investigation. A masked person displayed a handgun at the East Lee Package Store and Deli Sunday night. The suspect is at large. Three employees were taken to Berkshire Medical Center to be evaluated and were later released, the Lee Police...
westernmassnews.com

Springfield crews respond to car accident on Sumner Ave.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was sent to the hospital after a two-car crash on Sumner Avenue in Springfield Monday morning. The Springfield Fire Department posted a photo to social media in which you can see that the side of that car was damaged badly. Officials said that one...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Minor injuries reported in accident on Saturday night

Great Barrington — An accident on Saturday, January 14 near Cumberland Farms on 140 Main Street slowed traffic for 45 minutes. According to town Police Sergeant Adam Carlotto, the accident took place during the late afternoon of January 14, when a 77-year-old man from Canaan, Conn., who was operating a 2004 Honda Accord, rear ended a 2016 Toyota Tacoma that was driven by a 29 year-old Great Barrington man.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crash knocks out power on a portion of Liberty Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday morning, a portion of Liberty Street was closed due to a crash. Officials say the car hit a pole and knocked out power to some residents in the area. Luckily no injuries were reported. Our Western Mass News crews captured video of a badly...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WNYT

Car fire leads to charges for Pittsfield man

A Pittsfield man is facing charges after police responded to a car on fire. A driver crashed into a parked car on East Street in Pittsfield last Thursday night, then kept going about a mile when his own car caught fire, police told NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WTNH

3-car crash involves tractor-trailer on I-91N in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A three-car crash involving a tractor-trailer temporarily closed I-91 North in Hartford on Monday morning. The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. near exit 29. That section of the roadway was closed due to the incident until about 5 a.m. Officials have not released any details on the crash, such […]
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

22-Year-Old Man Shot On Main Street In Worcester: Police

A 22-year-old man is in the hospital after he was injured in a late morning shooting in Worcester, authorities said.Police responded to the shooting near 925 Main Street around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to Worcester Police. Upon arrival, officers found the man suffering from gun…
WORCESTER, MA
