ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Pac-12 basketball report: Arizona State clear No. 3 in Pac-12 after drubbing Oregon in Eugene

By Matt Zemek
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q44j7_0kDef5st00

The Arizona State Sun Devils are a problem for USC. They clearly lead the Trojans in the battle for a possible third NCAA Tournament berth from the Pac-12.

Arizona State went into Eugene on Thursday and throttled the Oregon Ducks, 90-73. While the loss is devastating for Oregon, it vaults ASU into a much more favorable position for a possible NCAA Tournament bid.

Ducks Wire covered the game:

“The Ducks once again put forth a lackluster display of effort and basketball shooting that would more quickly draw comparisons to a YMCA pick-up run rather than a D1 basketball game,” Ducks Wire’s Zachary Neel wrote. “Oregon finished the game shooting 42% from the field while allowing the Sun Devils to make 13 three-pointers, shooting 52% from the floor in total.

“It was another brutal loss for the Ducks on a season where there have been more than a few.”

Arizona State is currently the Pac-12’s best chance for a third NCAA bid after UCLA and Arizona, the top two teams in the conference. USC and Utah are jockeying for position below the Sun Devils. Utah got crushed by UCLA on Thursday night, while USC beat Colorado. If USC beats Utah on Saturday, the Trojans would improve their position relative to the Utes and could more fully set their sights on catching Arizona State.

Colorado and Oregon both took huge backward steps on Thursday, reinforcing the reality that the Pac-12 has only three teams with any realistic shot at an at-large bid outside of UCLA and Arizona: USC, Arizona State, and Utah. USC could move closer to Utah with a win on Saturday. The Trojans have a lot of work to do in order to catch ASU.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lebanon-Express

Volunteers purposely make a mess in Albany park

Students from a handful of majors at Oregon State University including creative writing, forest engineering, and graphic design all had something in common Saturday morning, Jan. 14:. They got down in the mud together. About 15 students and other volunteers gathered, dripping, under gray skies in Albany where they were...
ALBANY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Eugene man claims $1 million Mega Millions prize

A Eugene man has stepped forward to claim his $1 million prize from Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. The ticket was purchased the Jackson’s Food Store at 274 Coburg Road in Eugene on Monday. The Oregon Lottery did release the man’s name Thursday because it is public record, but...
EUGENE, OR
kcfmradio.com

Human Trafficking in Florence; Climate Court; School Appoints Budget Committee Members; Rhododendron Court Announced

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and while the concept of Human Trafficking has been portrayed one way in Hollywood, it doesn’t represent real world issues that affect all of us even in Florence. According to Bob Teter, executive director at Siuslaw Outreach services says human trafficking takes on many forms and is more common here in Florence than is public revealed.
FLORENCE, OR
kezi.com

Eugene church removes trees without permits

EUGENE, Ore. -- Carl Below was one of several River Road residents that spotted a contractor chopping down trees in front of the Church of Latter Day Saints. His fellow neighbor, Jerry Carpenter, called city authorities, and they put a stop to it immediately. "I was going, 'what's going on...
EUGENE, OR
KTAR.com

Missing Gilbert woman who was subject of Silver Alert found dead

PHOENIX — A missing 33-year-old Gilbert woman who was the subject of a Silver Alert was found dead, authorities said Sunday. The Gilbert Police Department said there were no signs of foul play in the disappearance or death of Brieann Gaylord. Gaylord, who had several health-related conditions, had last...
GILBERT, AZ
kqennewsradio.com

MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY ATTEMPTING TO FLEE

A Myrtle Creek man was jailed after allegedly attempting to flee police on Thursday morning. A Roseburg Police report said about 6:45 a.m. officers contacted 20-year Tristyn Layman who was camping on private property in the 2400 block of Northwest Troost Street. Dispatchers said that he had multiple warrants for his arrest out of Junction City. Layman was reported to be uncooperative with officers and allegedly attempted to flee on foot.
MYRTLE CREEK, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

205K+
Followers
256K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy