Macon County, AL

UPDATE: Boom truck damages bridge on I-85, causes Macon County 97 closure

By Nicole Sanders
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

UPDATE 1/13/2023 1:41 p.m.: According to ALEA, the scene is clear.

UPDATE 1/13/2023: ALEA provided an updating on this crash, stating it was single-vehicle opposed to multi-vehicle.

The boom on a boom truck struck a bridge going towards Macon County 97, according to ALEA. Part of the bridge was damaged.

ALEA says the boom also hit a powerline, bringing it down.

MACON COUNTY, Ala. ( WRBL ) — A multi-vehicle crash involving a fire is causing a lane closure on Interstate 85.

Gov. Kay Ivey announces state of emergency for multiple Alabama counties

The crash happened on Friday, Jan. 13 around 8:17 a.m. ALEA says one vehicle is currently on fire.

Due to this crash, the northbound lane of I-85 near mile marker 20 in Macon County is closed for an uncertain amount of time.

ALEA says troopers are responding to the scene.

Areas in Georgia and Alabama suffer from infrastructure damage after severe weather storms

WRBL will update this article with any new information as it becomes available.

alabamanews.net

NWS: Autauga County Tornado on the Ground for 76 Miles, Nearly to Georgia

National Weather Service survey teams say the tornado that began in Autauga County last Thursday was on the ground for 76 miles. That’s just one of the findings of this powerful and long-track tornado, which had a constant damage track from Autauga County through Elmore, Coosa and Tallapoosa counties before lifting in Chambers County.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

City of LaGrange creates fundraiser for Troup County tornado victims

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The City of LaGrange created the “Community Outreach Tornado Fund” to provide aid for Troup County residents impacted by the Jan. 12 storms. Those in need of assistance are asked to fill out a verification form with proper documentation. Forms will be available at LaGrange Police Department. To receive one through […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia tornado victims still scrambling to put lives back together days after storms

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Familes have been working for days to pick up the pieces after at least five tornadoes moved through parts of Georgia last week. Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln was in LaGrange Monday, where it still looks like a bomb went off in one neighborhood. Victims Lincoln spoke to said that while they do have home insurance, right now they are strapped for cash trying to deal with hotel and moving expenses.
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Motorcyclist severely injured after single-bike accident in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A motorcyclist is severely injured following a Eufaula wreck. Police say the single-motorcycle accident happened around 2 p.m. on Jan. 16. in the 3300 block of S. Eufaula Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, an individual was found on the roadway. Soon after, the victim...
EUFAULA, AL
WRBL News 3

Eufaula Police: Severe motorcycle crash leaves one critical condition

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – On Monday, a motorcyclist suffered severe injuries after a crash on South Eufaula Avenue. According to the Eufaula Alabama Police Department, around 2:08 p.m., first responders were dispatched to a single-motorcycle crash on the 3300 block of South Eufaula Avenue. After arriving at the scene, authorities located the victim, a 61-year-old […]
EUFAULA, AL
WRBL News 3

COLUMBUS: Police investigate robbery on Milgen Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Officials are responding to a bank robbery on Milgen Road, according to the Columbus Police Department. There is heavy police presence at the Wells Fargo on the 5500 block Milgen Road. Police say no injures are reported at this time. WRBL News 3 will keep you updated with new information as […]
COLUMBUS, GA
wtvy.com

Arrest made in Eufaula weekend shooting

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - An arrest has been made for the Saturday night shooting at a south Eufaula Avenue establishment, according to a Facebook post from the Eufaula Police Department. Billy Benefield, 43, of Eufaula was arrested on Monday for Attempted Murder for his alleged involvement. He is currently being...
EUFAULA, AL
Sherif Saad

Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.

( CNN ) - The sheriff's office in Autauga County, Alabama, said last week that a violent tornado killed seven individuals, including four members of the same family. The Autauga County Sheriff's Office claimed in a press statement on Saturday that the four fatalities were all related and all resided in separate residences on Sandy Ridge Road in Prattville, which is located approximately 27 miles northwest of Montgomery.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Prattville Home Burns in Fire

Prattville firefighters were called to a residential fire Sunday morning. The fire was reported shortly after 10:30 at a home in the 1400 block of South Memorial Drive, which is near U.S. Highway 82. Fire crews say they got the fire put out quickly, but the home is a total...
PRATTVILLE, AL
102.5 The Bone

7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Man’s death in Elmore County prompts investigation

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man’s death in Elmore County has prompted an investigation. According to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, Sunday night, a 50-year-old man, who is not being identified, got into an altercation with at least one person outside a local business. During the altercation, the man was hit in the head and went into cardiac arrest.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

