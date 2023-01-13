UPDATE: Boom truck damages bridge on I-85, causes Macon County 97 closure

UPDATE 1/13/2023 1:41 p.m.: According to ALEA, the scene is clear.

UPDATE 1/13/2023: ALEA provided an updating on this crash, stating it was single-vehicle opposed to multi-vehicle.

The boom on a boom truck struck a bridge going towards Macon County 97, according to ALEA. Part of the bridge was damaged.

ALEA says the boom also hit a powerline, bringing it down.

MACON COUNTY, Ala. ( WRBL ) — A multi-vehicle crash involving a fire is causing a lane closure on Interstate 85.

The crash happened on Friday, Jan. 13 around 8:17 a.m. ALEA says one vehicle is currently on fire.

Due to this crash, the northbound lane of I-85 near mile marker 20 in Macon County is closed for an uncertain amount of time.

ALEA says troopers are responding to the scene.

