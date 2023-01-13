Suspect arrested after running over 2 girls, killing one during large fight, report says

Read full article on original website
KTSA
Wrong way driver crashes head on into another vehicle, arrested for suspicion of DWI
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police have arrested a man who caused a crash while driving in the wrong direction on IH-35 early Tuesday morning. It happened at around 2:30 A.M. near San Pedro Avenue. Police were alerted that there was a wrong way driver on the...
Authorities nab suspects in double homicide investigation
Authorities nab suspects in double homicide investigation Connie Swinney Associate Editor Tue, 01/17/2023 - 02:31 Image The Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office SWAT team coordinated the arrest of 19-year-old Kyler Nathaniel Allen and 19-year-old Jordan Eric Ostrander in the deaths of a father and son in Tow in Llano County. The suspects were located at a residence on Arrow Hill Road in Northern Guadalupe County, that agency reported....
KSAT 12
Seguin police officer helps saves motorcyclist’s life following crash with big rig
SAN ANTONIO – A Seguin police officer was credited for saving a motorcyclist’s life following a crash with a semi-truck early Sunday morning. The Seguin Police Department said Officer Justin Morin witnessed the crash just after 2 a.m. while patrolling the area in the 3500 block of N. State Highway 123 Bypass, near North Austin Street.
2 bodies found shot inside San Antonio hotel believed to be young women
They're believed to have been young women.
KSAT 12
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in critical condition after Northwest Side crash, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A crash on the city’s Northwest Side left one person dead and another hospitalized after a driver ran a red light, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 3:22 p.m. Tuesday at N Loop 1604 near I-10. Police said a driver was traveling...
KTSA
Two women found shot to death in northeast side hotel room
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating the shooting death of two young women found in a hotel room. Investigators say the bodies were found at the Travelodge By Wyndham in the 3800 block of IH-35 at approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Police say the cleaning crew found the victims, both likely in their late teens or early 20s.
KSAT 12
Teen hospitalized after West Side shooting, 2 suspects on the run, police say
SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old is recovering in an area hospital and two suspects are on the run after a shooting on the West Side, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred just after 2 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Paso Del Sur and Merida Street.
KSAT 12
2 young women found shot to death inside hotel room on NE Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Two young women were found shot to death Tuesday morning at a hotel on the city’s Northeast Side, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said. Hotel housekeepers found the victims, both believed to be in their late teens or early 20s, around 11 a.m. at the Travelodge By Wyndham in the 3800 block of Interstate 35 North.
Police suspect wrong-way driver of driving while intoxicated, causing crash
SAN ANTONIO — Police say a driver suspected of driving under the influence was going the wrong way on I-35 near San Pedro Avenue, when he crashed into another driver. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday near downtown San Antonio. Police received a call about a wrong-way driver in...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police searching for two suspects accused of shooting teen in the leg
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a West Side shooting that left one teen injured Sunday afternoon. Around 2:14 p.m. police responded to a shooting at the 1100 block of Paso Del Sur and Medida St. Upon arrival, police found an 18-year-old man with a...
news4sanantonio.com
Trial of former Air Force major accused of murdering his wife in 2019 begins on Tuesday
SAN ANTONIO - The long-awaited trial of former Air Force Major Andre McDonald gets underway Tuesday with jury selection. McDonald is accused of murdering his wife, Andreen, in a case that developed throughout 2019. Andreen went missing on February 28, 2019. Days later, on March 3rd, Andre was arrested on...
news4sanantonio.com
Teenage suspect arrested for vape cartridge deal gone wrong
SAN ANTONIO – According to authorities, Zane West, 17, was arrested Saturday night. The San Antonio Police Department said the incident happened near the 16400 block of Henderson Pass around 1:30 a.m. on San Antonio's North Side. The affidavit states that a 17-year-old victim was meeting up with some...
KTSA
Woman killed after her Mustang hit by SUV on north side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police will not be filing charges against the driver of an SUV that was involved in a fatal crash Sunday morning. Investigators say a woman driving a Ford Mustang pulled out of an apartment complex on Vance Jackson before 10:30 a.m. But investigators say a Jeep Cherokee headed north crashed into the Mustang, the collision causing heavy damage to the driver’s side of the Mustang.
Viral video captures San Antonio 'street takeover,' including gunshots, cars doing donuts
Witnesses said the group took off down the freeway at high rates of speed once police arrived.
KSAT 12
Man killed in rollover crash on Interstate 10 in Northwest Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – A 29-year-old man was killed Sunday night after he rolled his vehicle over on Interstate 10 in Northwest Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened before 10 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Fair Oaks Parkway. BCSO said...
Video captures gunshots during San Antonio takeover on I-10
The San Antonio Police Department said it caused a four-car crash.
Police searching for suspects in two separate, unrelated shootings that happened minutes apart
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are investigating two separate shootings that sent two men to the hospital early Monday morning and are still looking for the supects in both incidents. These two incidents happened just minutes apart on different sides of town. The first one was on the...
news4sanantonio.com
Jury selection underway for Air Force Major accused of killing his wife in 2019
San Antonio- Jury selection began for the man accused of killing his wife and burning her body in 2019. Air Force Major Andre McDonald is charged with first degree murder of his wife Andreen McDonald. McDonald was present during the first day of jury selection. He appeared confident walking into...
Shady activity at Shady Oaks: About a dozen vehicles burglarized in the past week
SAN ANTONIO — A rash of break-ins has a north-side neighborhood on edge. At about 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, several vehicles were ransacked in the Shady Oaks community. “The scary part is they went into my house,” said Susan Del Toro. “It’s one thing that they were in my car and took my husband’s van, but the fact that they were brave enough to go inside … I feel violated.”
KSAT 12
Fingerprints found on Sprite bottle leads to arrest of robbery suspect, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A search for a robbery suspect came to a close after officers were able to identify her through fingerprints found on a Sprite bottle at one of the crime scenes, according to San Antonio police. Rshiya Leshay Tubbs, 23, is charged with aggravated robbery and was...
