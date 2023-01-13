Suspect arrested after running over 2 girls, killing one during large fight, report says

SAN ANTONIO — A rash of break-ins has a north-side neighborhood on edge. At about 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, several vehicles were ransacked in the Shady Oaks community. “The scary part is they went into my house,” said Susan Del Toro. “It’s one thing that they were in my car and took my husband’s van, but the fact that they were brave enough to go inside … I feel violated.”

