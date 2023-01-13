Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Affidavit: 4-year-old killed by caregiver, body buried
New court documents are painting a gruesome picture of what might have happened to a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma child.
KOCO
Hours before a child’s remains found in Grady County, Athena Brownfield caregiver appears in court
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — Just hours before a child’s remains were found in Grady County, one of Athena Brownfield’s caregivers appeared in court. Attorneys wanted a gag order in the case which has drawn a huge online following. The court wouldn’t allow cameras in or outside but KOCO 5 was in the room as Alysia Adams stood before a judge.
OSBI: Search for missing 4-year old becomes recovery operation
The search for missing Cyril four-year-old Athena Brownfield is now considered a recovery operation.
kswo.com
UPDATE: LPD confirms overnight shooting is a homicide investigation
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Lawton. The Lawton Police Department responded to a report of gunshots in the area of NW 18th and Cache Road at around 2:30 a.m. According to LPD, officers located a person in the parking lot of the Aces...
KOCO
Woman dies after apparent accidental shooting in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman appeared to have been accidentally shot and killed in a car last week in Oklahoma City. Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to St. Anthony's Hospital about a gunshot victim who arrived in a private vehicle. Open the...
Pair arrested following massive Del City house fire
Del City Fire officials say two people have been arrested following an investigation into a massive house fire in early December.
OSBI Returns To Location Where Sister Of Missing Caddo County Girl Was Found
The community of Cyril is still searching for answers into the disappearance of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. On Sunday, OSBI investigators returned to where Athena's sister was found. News 9's Jordan Fremstad was live in Cyril at 5 p.m. with what we've learned this weekend.
OCPD: Pursuit Suspect Died Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot
Police released new details about a pursuit suspect who took his own life on Monday near downtown Oklahoma City. Police have not released the man’s name pending family notifications. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday the man was wanted out of Missouri for firing a gun and burglarizing...
Police asking for help stopping burglars’ crime spree
Burglary investigators are asking for the public's help to put an end to a crime spree in Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Search for Athena Brownfield now considered recovery operation: What we know
CYRIL, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said law enforcement is officially searching for the remains of a missing 4-year-old Cyril girl and the search is considered a recovery operation. Below is what we know. The Victim. Athena Brownfield, 4, was reported missing the afternoon of Tuesday,...
Investigators Searching For Missing 4-Year-Old Near Caregivers' Home In Rush Springs
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is searching for a missing 4-year-old girl in the area near a home that belonged the caregivers in Rush Springs. Property records showed that a home in the area belonged to the caregivers of Athena Brownfield. Both caregivers, Ivon and Alysia Adams, were arrested...
Police: Food delivery driver accused of taking package
Authorities with the Oklahoma City Police Department say they are investigating a bizarre porch theft in the metro.
news9.com
1 Arrested In Overnight Pursuit, 2 On The Run
A pursuit in Oklahoma City ended with one arrest and two suspects on the run, according to local authorities. Just after midnight early Sunday morning, police said Kanye Ross and two of his friends led police on a chase starting near I-35 and Northeast 122nd Street, and evaded police all the way to the Turner Turnpike.
OSBI gives insight into case of missing 4-year-old
As the search for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield moved toward its fourth day, authorities in Cyril, Oklahoma, announced their first arrest into the investigation of her disappearance.
KOCO
Court documents: Man in custody amid Cyril girl search arrested on 'pending homicide charges'
CYRIL, Okla. — Newly obtained court documents say the man arrested amid the investigation into the disappearance of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was taken into custody due to an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder and child neglect. Authorities announced Friday that Ivon Adams was arrested Thursday in Phoenix and booked...
KOCO
Man dead after police chase turned vehicle rollover in downtown OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man is dead after a police chase turned vehicle rollover in downtown Oklahoma City. The suspect driving the stolen vehicle led police on a chase that ended near Oklahoma City Boulevard and Walker Avenue. Police were following the suspect for several miles from the air when they made the quick decision to engage with the suspect.
Pursuit Suspect Killed In Crash Near Downtown Oklahoma City
A suspect who led Oklahoma City Police across the city was killed after he crashed the truck he was suspected of stealing. The chase began when OCPD said the suspect stole a truck and fled from the scene. The chase came to an end when officers maneuvered into the stolen vehicle and caused it to roll into the median on Oklahoma City Boulevard near South Lee Avenue.
Police arrest man accused of exposing himself to child
Officials say they have arrested a 76-year-old man after he allegedly exposed himself to a child.
KOCO
Suspect dies after pursuit in stolen vehicle ends in crash near downtown OKC, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect died after a pursuit in a stolen vehicle ended in a crash Monday afternoon near downtown Oklahoma City. Around 12:35 p.m., officers spotted a vehicle around Northwest 63rd Street and MacArthur Boulevard that they learned had been reported stolen. Notes indicated that the person in the stolen vehicle could be armed.
Search moves towards bodies of water for missing Cyril girl
The search for Athena, a missing Cyril girl continues as police officials confirm they are now moving towards bodies of water.
Comments / 0