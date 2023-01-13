ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyril, OK

kswo.com

UPDATE: LPD confirms overnight shooting is a homicide investigation

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Lawton. The Lawton Police Department responded to a report of gunshots in the area of NW 18th and Cache Road at around 2:30 a.m. According to LPD, officers located a person in the parking lot of the Aces...
LAWTON, OK
KOCO

Woman dies after apparent accidental shooting in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman appeared to have been accidentally shot and killed in a car last week in Oklahoma City. Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to St. Anthony's Hospital about a gunshot victim who arrived in a private vehicle. Open the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Search for Athena Brownfield now considered recovery operation: What we know

CYRIL, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said law enforcement is officially searching for the remains of a missing 4-year-old Cyril girl and the search is considered a recovery operation. Below is what we know. The Victim. Athena Brownfield, 4, was reported missing the afternoon of Tuesday,...
CYRIL, OK
news9.com

1 Arrested In Overnight Pursuit, 2 On The Run

A pursuit in Oklahoma City ended with one arrest and two suspects on the run, according to local authorities. Just after midnight early Sunday morning, police said Kanye Ross and two of his friends led police on a chase starting near I-35 and Northeast 122nd Street, and evaded police all the way to the Turner Turnpike.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Man dead after police chase turned vehicle rollover in downtown OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man is dead after a police chase turned vehicle rollover in downtown Oklahoma City. The suspect driving the stolen vehicle led police on a chase that ended near Oklahoma City Boulevard and Walker Avenue. Police were following the suspect for several miles from the air when they made the quick decision to engage with the suspect.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

