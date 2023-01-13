Read full article on original website
Best Lubbock Locations To Watch The Game, Eat & Drink
All year round there are always great games to watch. Sometimes you want to go somewhere cool to eat good food, watch with a bunch or people and have multiple TVs. Here is a list of places in alphabetical order where to watch any of the games no matter if it is college or professional in Lubbock, Texas.
Reviews Are In For Lubbock’s Hayashi Buffet, Formerly Dragon Buffet
When I heard that Dragon Buffet (5608 Slide Rd,) was to be taken over by the folks who run Hayashi, I was optimistic, but still waiting with bated breath. Because a bad buffet is really truly BAD. Disappointing if not straight-up scary. Once, I was at a buffet here in...
Lovesac is Bringing a Showroom to Lubbock This Winter
If you’ve ever been on the hunt for one of those huge bean bag chairs, then you have definitely come across Lovesac. While their brand started with their ‘sacs’, they have expanded to sell the ever-popular modular sectionals, or as they call them, sactionals. While you can...
Most successful Black restaurant owner in Lubbock celebrates 10 years of Lee’s Café
Dorothy Lee opened Lee's Café in January 2013.
A Lubbock Man Fears For His Life At Work, Are The Dallas Cowboys To Blame?
Let me start by saying that I LOVE Texas. The Barbecue, the wide open spaces, George Strait,....yeah, all of it. Well, maybe not ALL of it, because this one thing about Texas that I'm not a fan of, is going to cause serious issues at work this week. I HATE...
We Can’t Believe That This Adorable Lubbock Home Is Actually On The Market
Sometimes, when you drive through Lubbock you see a home that catches your eye and makes you go "whoa." This one, has been just that for me. This standout among a sea of tract homes in North Lubbock, which looks tailor made for prom photos and Christmas gatherings. And now, it's up for sale.
The 10 Best Places to Get Margaritas According to r/Lubbock
One of the most refreshing cocktails to enjoy when going out to eat (other than the iconic Chilton) has to be a margarita. Something about the perfectly tart, ice-cold tequila cocktail just hits the spot every time. Fortunately, living in Texas means that there is no shortage of great margaritas...
Newly Listed Barndominium Near Lubbock Could Be Your New Home
Is it time to escape living in the city of Lubbock and instead live a more rural life? If so, you might be interested in a new listing near Shallowater, TX. One of the latest trends in rural living is the Barndominium and this one was just listed on Monday. The best part? It's big and there is a lot of room to grow.
So You Want A New Tattoo Or Piercing In Lubbock, Texas
I see it on social media constantly- where should I go for a tattoo? A piercing? A very specific style of tattoo and an obscure type of piercing?. And that's okay. Like most businesses, tattoo parlors and piercing studios live or die by word of mouth and their reputation in general. However, if you want the best possible tattoo or piercing, I'm afraid you're going to have to go talk to some actual tattoo artists and piercers. I know. It's scary. Even if you set the whole thing up online, you still have to communicate with the person beyond just setting a date, especially if you want a large or custom design.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 45 People Arrested Along With Four People Rearrested From 2022
It's a new week so that means we have to recap what you may have missed while working hard or stuck home with a cold. Lubbock seems to always be getting some new kind of place to eat but recently a new authentic Indian food place opened up on 34th Street. Along with new food the old Dragon Buffet near the South Plains Mall was just bought by the owners of Hayashi and the food is just amazing that I encourage everyone to try it at least twice.
Lubbock Woman Offers Cash Reward For Beloved Missing Orange Cat
Alright, guys, it's time to come together and help Lubbock resident Sarah Louise Hunt find her precious 10-year-old orange kitty. His name is 'Doctor' and he has been missing for roughly five days now. He disappeared somewhere near 27th and University on Friday night and Sarah has been all over town, posting flyers and checking with local animal shelters in search of her sweet baby, but so far, hasn't had any luck.
These Are The Most Popular Food Chains Near Texas Tech Campus
Now the results from this survey really did shock me. We know when you are in college you want something quick, easy and cheap. Well this survey done by BrokeScholar might shock you about what they found out about Texas Tech college students. With inflation making really hard to eat...
Remembering Lubbock’s Legendary Fat Dawgs
You may have seen bigger names, but for me, these nights were game-changers. Fat Dawgs had an odd dynamic back in the day. It was more of the rhythm and blues club while down the street The Rox catered to the punk and metal crowd. At some point, Fat Dawgs took over most of the bookings and threw a little bit of everything up against the wall. Though I probably visited the place a hundred times, there were three nights that really stuck out for me.
Lubbock’s Sephora Inside JCPenney Gets Demoed, But Don’t Despair
There's something really satisfying about seeing stuff get demoed, even if it also gives me a pang of regret for what was once a fun place to shop. The Sephora inside JCPenney was recently demoed, so if you were hoping to do some shopping there, you're out of luck for that location. But don't despair, I have other options for you that I'll get to soon.
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories: One hospitalized after crash in West Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Electric Utility Board to decide $1.1 million in LP&L transition. The Lubbock City Council and Electric Utility Board will meet today to discuss the next steps in the move to ERCOT. That include more than $1.1 million to help get the last 30%...
You Won’t Believe What I Found On Lubbock Facebook Marketplace
I hope you can handle a little story before we get to the meat of the matter. Right before I moved to Texas I was elected Junior Class Treasurer for John Glenn High School in Norwalk California. I would have been, I guess, seventeen at the time. One of our first big tasks was organizing a Sadie Hawkins dance (you know, where the girls ask the guys). We decided on a very unique fundraiser/activity to take place during the dance (yeah, probably my idea) and that was TORTURE!
The Number One Thing That Lubbock Drivers Need
I had this completely wired, but then some jerk forced me to expand it a bit. I had a hopeful message for Lubbock drivers out there. In fact, I will have that message for you in a bit, but let me deal with one GIANT exception in a big red truck.
Help Give Back to the Lubbock Community This MLK Day
Habitat for Humanity is always giving back to the community but they are currently asking anyone with free time this Monday to come assist in their efforts. On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 16, they will be taking volunteers to help aid in their projects from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3317 East Dartmouth Street. Habitat for Humanity will be doing construction on houses as well as building fences and constructing porch railings.
Two local teams ranked No. 1 in latest TABC rankings
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Monterey Lady Plainsmen remained No. 1 in Class 5A after wins over Abilene Cooper and Lubbock High last week. Monterey continues district play with a pair of home games against Coronado on Tuesday and No. 5 Cooper on Friday. Both games tipoff at 6 p.m. In Class 3A, Idalou remains ranked […]
Get Ready For Pancakes! 71st Annual Lubbock Lions Club Pancake Festival Is Coming
Get ready for pancakes, bacon, sausage, and more pancakes. Oh, and pass the syrup and butter along as well. The Lubbock Lions Club Pancake Festival is back at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center on Saturday, February 18th from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. It's an all day event and fundraiser...
