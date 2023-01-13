States that limit business with banks that ‘boycott’ fossil fuels could pay high cost, study says

Read full article on original website
Op-Ed: West Virginia needs to be prepared to protect West Virginians
Last week, the Dominion Post in Morgantown inexplicably attacked my gubernatorial campaign announcement where I said the Governor of West Virginia needs to protect our citizens, our businesses, and our communities from rogue DC policies. I meant what I said. One would think Morgantown’s hometown newspaper might want a governor...
Proposed legislation looks to curb unsafe state vehicle use, possibly right-size the fleet
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The 7,500-vehicle state vehicle fleet could have some new guidelines after this legislative session concludes. Mike Jones, manager in the West Virginia Legislative Auditor’s Office, said they have completed their study and made recommendations for a possible code change. The recommendation said managing the vehicles...
8 National Parks in West Virginia
There are eight national parks in West Virginia just waiting to be explored. These eight sites are national park service sites that include scenic trails, national recreation areas, and a national park and preserve. From the historical Lewis & Clark National Historic Trail to the picturesque Bluestone National Scenic River,...
Shoot Your Way Across the Bayou qualifying rounds end
SHREVEPORT, La. - Sunday marked the end of the qualifying rounds of the Shoot Your Way Across the Bayou Tournament, hosted by the Red River Bowmen Archery Club. There were many clubs that registered to compete in the event. KTBS spoke to the representative of Hoot & Holler who was at the tournament.
You Can Hike to a Cave Missouri Outlaw Jesse James Once Hid In
If you'd like one of the most unique day trips you can imagine, there is a cave that Missouri outlaw Jesse James once hid in and you can hike to it. Ever heard of Robbers Cave State Park? There's a reason it has that name. If you cruise across Missouri, it's located just a bit southwest across the border in Oklahoma. The iExplore website describes this place when it says "Pretend You’re an Outlaw with Jesse James at Robbers Cave State Park". That's because it's widely believed that Jesse James and his gang hid out in a cave that's along the hiking trail inside Robber's Cave State Park.
Man shot and killed in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in East St. Louis. Illinois State Police were called just before 3:30 p.m. to the 800 block of North 80th Street, where they found an 18-year-old man shot dead. More from this section. 1:34.
Alabama F Darius Miles charged with capital murder
Alabama forward Darius Miles is one of two suspects charged with capital murder in a predawn shooting Sunday near campus that killed a 23-year-old woman. Miles was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on Sunday. The university issued a statement Sunday that the junior backup forward is no longer with the team. Miles, 21, hasn't played since Dec. 20 and was ruled out for the season Saturday with an ankle injury.
Centreville woman dies on I-70 in St. Charles County after truck strikes guardrail
ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A 34-year-old Metro East woman died Friday after her pickup truck struck a guardrail on westbound Interstate 70 west of Bryan Road. Anisha L. Kyles of Centreville was driving a Dodge Ram 1500 around 6:30 a.m. near the highway's 215-mile marker when she hit the back of a Jeep Wrangler, causing her truck to veer off the road, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
