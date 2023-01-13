Brandon Presley, a Democrat in his fourth term as a Mississippi utilities regulator, announced Thursday that he is running for governor this year, saying he believes state government and the current Republican governor are disconnected from the needs of working people.“When you’re more concerned about how much campaign money you can raise than you are with how you can raise the quality of life for the people who are the owners of state government, there’s something bad screwed up,” Presley, a 45-year-old distant cousin of Elvis Presley, told The Associated Press in an interview.Gov. Tate Reeves, 48, last week...

