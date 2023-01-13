McCarthy: Removing Schiff and Swalwell from committee is 'what we're supposed to do'

H ouse Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he hasn't changed his mind about his decision to remove Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Eric Swalwell (D-CA) from the House Intelligence Committee.

The announcement comes shortly after he promised to also remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from the House Foreign Affairs Committee, removing the liberal members after Democrats had previously removed conservative firebrands Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ) from their committees. The House Intelligence Committee is among the most prestigious positions in Congress and allowed the two liberals to play an outsize role, particularly in attacks against former President Donald Trump .

DEMS DISSED: ILHAN OMAR, ADAM SCHIFF, AND ERIC SWALWELL CONFIRMED TO LOSE POWERFUL POSITIONS

“What I am doing with the Intel Committee [is] bringing it back to the jurisdiction it’s supposed to do. Forward-looking to keep this country safe, keep the politics out of it,” the California Republican told the media Thursday, according to a report from the Hill . “So yes, I’m doing exactly what we’re supposed to do.”

Republicans have long called for Swalwell to be removed from the House Intelligence Committee due in part to his role in investigating Trump's alleged ties to Russia and his relationship with a suspected Chinese spy .

“If you got the briefing I got from the FBI, you wouldn’t have Swalwell on any committee,” the speaker said.

Schiff has been the target of Republican ire for his outsize role in the two impeachments of Trump and his position on the Jan. 6 committee.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“He put America, for four years, through an impeachment that he knew was a lie,” McCarthy said of Schiff.

McCarthy promised to remove Schiff, Swalwell, and Omar from their committees in a closed-door meeting with Republicans on Tuesday.