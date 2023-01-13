ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

McCarthy: Removing Schiff and Swalwell from committee is 'what we're supposed to do'

By Brady Knox
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hGw3d_0kDedDvs00

H ouse Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he hasn't changed his mind about his decision to remove Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Eric Swalwell (D-CA) from the House Intelligence Committee.

The announcement comes shortly after he promised to also remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from the House Foreign Affairs Committee, removing the liberal members after Democrats had previously removed conservative firebrands Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ) from their committees. The House Intelligence Committee is among the most prestigious positions in Congress and allowed the two liberals to play an outsize role, particularly in attacks against former President Donald Trump .

DEMS DISSED: ILHAN OMAR, ADAM SCHIFF, AND ERIC SWALWELL CONFIRMED TO LOSE POWERFUL POSITIONS

“What I am doing with the Intel Committee [is] bringing it back to the jurisdiction it’s supposed to do. Forward-looking to keep this country safe, keep the politics out of it,” the California Republican told the media Thursday, according to a report from the Hill . “So yes, I’m doing exactly what we’re supposed to do.”

Republicans have long called for Swalwell to be removed from the House Intelligence Committee due in part to his role in investigating Trump's alleged ties to Russia and his relationship with a suspected Chinese spy .

“If you got the briefing I got from the FBI, you wouldn’t have Swalwell on any committee,” the speaker said.

Schiff has been the target of Republican ire for his outsize role in the two impeachments of Trump and his position on the Jan. 6 committee.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“He put America, for four years, through an impeachment that he knew was a lie,” McCarthy said of Schiff.

McCarthy promised to remove Schiff, Swalwell, and Omar from their committees in a closed-door meeting with Republicans on Tuesday.

Comments / 120

Ralph Prieto
3d ago

Their agenda has nothing to do with legislation. Their agenda is revenge laced. We are looking at two years of massive gridlock. This will not bode well for them in 2024. Nothing the house will do has a chance against a democratic senate, and a president with veto power. The house republicans don’t have the votes to overturn any veto signed by POTUS. They are all playing with our lives, by focusing on their own childish agendas.

Reply(23)
54
Ruth
3d ago

If he didn’t do this the ‘Freedom’ caucus would vote him out as Speaker. This guy is going to be walking on pins and needles for the next 2 yrs. The most powerless Speaker ever.

Reply(2)
29
Patty Coleman
3d ago

No. What this MAGAT Moron is supposed to do it work side by side with Democrats to get things done. But his supreme leader trump won't let that happen.

Reply(5)
26
Related
The Independent

Capitol police admit that Nancy Pelosi’s home didn’t have security review for four years before hammer attack on husband

Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home, where her husband was violently attacked in October, last underwent a security review in 2018, Capitol Police have said.US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger told CNN on Tuesday that the agency had not performed an assessment in the last four years. Members of Congress have been pressing Capitol police for answers following the 28 October hammer attack on Mr Pelosi, during which the suspect was looking for the speaker, court documents state. Ms Pelosi was in Washington DC at the time of the violent assault. The chair of the House Administration Committee, California Democrat...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner

Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Once again, only Rand Paul seems concerned with stopping the government's reckless spending

America's government and spending unnecessarily go together like peas and carrots. It's a costly problem that has significantly increased the national debt and contributed to the country's record-breaking inflation. This year's omnibus bill only exacerbates this problem. Ever the fiscal hawk, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) once again looked to curb government spending and warned of the problems to come if nothing changed. Over the last two days, he introduced legislation to limit spending and also released his 2022 Festivus Report.
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
270K+
Followers
75K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy