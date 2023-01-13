Read full article on original website
Man trampled to death by cows in lunch-hour walk, inquest hears
A telecoms worker died after he and his wife were trampled by a herd of cows during a lunchtime walk in lockdown, an inquest has heard. Michael Holmes, 57, was fatally crushed and his wife Teresa is in a wheelchair following the incident near their home in Netherton, West Yorkshire.
‘People know we are on their side’: advisers help those locked out of welfare
It was three months ago that Samaira Riffat and her daughter, Eman, decided to start sleeping in the lounge of their two-bedroom terrace house in Bolton. “We can’t afford to heat more than one room,” said 21-year-old Eman on Thursday. “So, we moved a bed downstairs for mum, and I sleep on the sofa.”
Suffolk magnet fisherman shocked after dredging up revolver
A magnet fisherman said he was shocked to discover he had dredged up a gun dating back to the early 1900s. Brian Welburn, 43, found the US-made revolver at the bottom of the River Stour at Long Melford on the Essex/Suffolk border two weeks ago. Since then he has also...
Architecturally significant pool is 'deteriorating rapidly'
Residents campaigning for the restoration of Swindon's iconic Oasis Leisure Centre claim the site is deteriorating rapidly due to neglect. Save Oasis Swindon (SOS) said it was "in a disgusting state" due to fly-tipping and a lack of security. SevenCapital, which is responsible for the site, is awaiting approval for...
Beth Matthews: Blogger bought substance from Russia, inquest hears
Mental health blogger Beth Matthews bought the poisonous substance she ingested from Russia, an inquest has heard. While on a secure ward she was able to frequently visit a website that discussed suicide methods, jurors were told. Ms Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered the substance while at Priory Hospital Cheadle...
Cost of living: Five tips when asking for a pay rise
If you feel like you're not getting paid enough, you're probably not alone. While average wages have been increasing, they haven't been keeping up with the rising cost of living, which means many people are finding it harder to get by. Recent months have seen waves of strikes, with tens...
Woman who fled domestic violence given mouldy council flat
A woman who fled domestic violence and was moved into a damp and mouldy flat by the council has told of her fears her children would die. Amin [not her real name] who has two young children, said she had repeatedly complained to Birmingham City Council the flat was making them ill.
'Doctors discuss my daughter like she's nothing'
A doctor in Cambridge is spearheading a project to help to reform medical language that patients and their families can find upsetting. Ethicist Zoe Fritz said language that "casts doubt, belittles or blames patients" was long overdue for change. Sixteen-year-old Josselin Tilley from Wiltshire has charge syndrome that reduces her...
Voices: Nobody seeking medical advice deserves to be treated the way I was
I was on a set of scales in a nurse’s office, which is a fairly humiliating place to be at the best of times. However, if you have type 1 autoimmune diabetes, as I have had since the age of two, weight monitoring is necessary. What happened next was not necessary. The nurse started aggressively jabbing their finger at the number: “See? Can you see that? It is X. Can you see that? Look at it. Look. It is X.”Of course l could see it. I may have disabilities, but I don’t suffer from a visual impairment of any...
Transgender people lose NHS waiting times High Court case
A group of transgender people have lost their legal case against NHS England over waiting times to get seen by a gender specialist. The two trans adults and two trans children had tried to get the wait times - more than four years in one of their cases - deemed illegal.
Cost of living: The young people saving money by going sober
With the cost of living crisis, the price of alcohol has increased along with so many other products. It's prompted some to turn their backs on boozy weekends and nights out, opting for sobriety over spending. Student Grace Burton says she would spend up to £60 on a night out...
Troubled teen living in hospital due to lack of accommodation
A teenager with behavioural difficulties and mental health problems is "living" in a hospital children's ward because no suitable accommodation can be found, a judge has been told. A ruling from a family court hearing in Derby said there was no medical need for the child to be in hospital.
Met Police 'truly sorry' predatory officer wasn't removed
We're wrapping up our live coverage of David Carrick now, but you can continue to follow our news story here. Today's page was written by Marita Moloney, Gem O'Reilly, Alys Davies, Krystyna Gajda, Jack Burgess, along with Thomas Mackintosh and Helena Wilkinson at Southwark Crown Court. Its was edited by...
Macauley Owen: Family tribute after Anglesey farm death
The family of a 26-year-old man who died after an accident on a farm say they are "broken" by his death. Macauley Owen died in hospital on 6 January after he was seriously injured at Carreglefn, near Amlwch, Anglesey. "Words can't express the sorrow I feel from the loss of...
What Is Swedish Death Cleaning And Why Should You Do It?
Don't let the name scare you. Regardless of how it sounds, Swedish Death Cleaning is in great part about celebration. Here's how you can implement it.
