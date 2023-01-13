Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Eating one wild fish same as month of drinking tainted water: study
Eating one freshwater fish caught in a river or lake in the United States is the equivalent of drinking a month's worth of water contaminated with toxic "forever chemicals", new research said on Tuesday. The invisible chemicals called PFAS were first developed in the 1940s to resist water and heat,...
Phys.org
Underwater noise is a threat to marine life
Oceans are full of sound. Waves, earthquakes and calving icebergs all contribute to the underwater soundscape. But so do human activities, and this can be a problem for marine life as it can seriously affect their physiology, behavior, reproduction and even survival. Being able to produce and detect sound in...
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Baby Born Sporting a Tail That Ended in a Fleshy Ball Reminiscent of a Medieval Device at Its Tip
A Brazilian infant had doctors scratching their heads not so much by the fact that he was born with a real human tail but on account of the 1.5-inch-wide ball at the end of it that resembled a meaty medieval club.
Phys.org
New report shows alarming changes in the entire global water cycle
In 2022, a third La Niña year brought much rain to Australia and Southeast Asia and dry conditions to the other side of the Pacific. These patterns were expected, but behind these variations there are troubling signs the entire global water cycle is changing. Our research team watches the...
Phys.org
Native eastern fence lizards change their bodies and behavior in response to invasive red imported fire ants
An eastern fence lizard basking in the sun feels a small red ant walk over its back. Not hungry, it ignores the insect. Soon there are lots of ants crawling up its legs, biting the scales that usually protect it and inserting their stingers in its soft underlying flesh. Not...
Phys.org
Two thirds of reef sharks and rays risk extinction: Study
Nearly two thirds of the sharks and rays that live among the world's corals are threatened with extinction, according to new research published Tuesday, with a warning this could further imperil precious reefs. Coral reefs, which harbor at least a quarter of all marine animals and plants, are gravely menaced...
Just Enough Room Island, the worlds smallest inhabited island and the interesting story behind it
Just Enough Room Island which was formally known as Hub Island, was given its name by a family known as the Sizeland family in the 1950's. After building the small home and planting at least two trees on the property, their intentions were to purchase the land and use it as a vacation "getaway" home. They chose this relatively isolated island with the purpose of having a spot where they could enjoy some peace and tranquility, however this had an adverse affect, as the home and tree quickly brought intrigued and curious tourists to swarm the area.
Phys.org
Study finds blowing bubbles are among echidna's tricks to beat the heat
Curtin University research into how echidnas might respond to a warming climate has found clever techniques used by the animal to cope with heat, including blowing bubbles to wet its nose tip, with the moisture then evaporating and cooling its blood. Lead author Dr. Christine Cooper, from Curtin's School of...
Phys.org
Novel nanofiltration membrane shows high efficiency in acidic wastewater treatment
A research group led by Prof. Wan Yinhua from the Institute of Process Engineering (IPE) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has developed a novel catalytic template–assisted interfacial polymerization strategy to prepare a highly permeable acid-resistant nanofiltration (NF) membrane for acidic wastewater treatment. This type of membrane shows high...
Phys.org
Kenya's Rift Valley lakes are rising, putting thousands at risk. We now know why
The East African Rift Valley sits between the Afar Triangle in Ethiopia and Mozambique. Within it lie a series of freshwater and alkaline lakes organized like a string of pearls. The Kenyan lakes in the Rift have witnessed significant water level increases. Recent increases in lake areas range from 21%...
Phys.org
Newly discovered green comet expected to whiz by Earth
A rare, recently discovered comet with a greenish tint is expected to whiz by Earth over the next few weeks, but sky gazers may need binoculars or a small telescope to see it. "It will be going past the constellation Corona Borealis just before sunrise here in Toronto with Feb. 1st being the best day to view it," says York University Assistant Professor Elaina Hyde, director of the Allan I. Carswell Observatory in the Faculty of Science. "The Allan I. Carswell Observatory plans to target this interesting object with our one-meter telescope."
Phys.org
Increased atmospheric dust is masking greenhouse gases' warming effect, finds study
A new study shows that global atmospheric dust—microscopic airborne particles from desert dust storms—has a slight overall cooling effect on the planet that has hidden the full amount of warming caused by greenhouse gases. The UCLA research, published today in Nature Reviews Earth and Environment, found that the...
Phys.org
Critically endangered Yangtze finless porpoise shows signs of recovery
Over 50 billion tons of sand is mined every year—and it's pushing species to the brink of extinction. Researchers found that the Yangtze finless porpoise faced habitat loss and a reduced range as a result of the practice, but a suspension of sand mining offers hope that they could recover.
Phys.org
Looking back at the 2022 eruption that shook the world
One year ago, the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano erupted, causing widespread destruction to the Pacific Island Nation of Tonga, spewing volcanic material up to 58 km into the atmosphere. It brought a nearly 15 m tsunami that crashed ashore, destroying villages, and creating a sonic boom that rippled around the world—twice.
Phys.org
A mobile breakthrough for water environment monitoring: Novel colorimetric multi-channel sensor using a cell phone
Reliable colorimetric analysis technologies have been widely praised for their highly sensitive and selective responses towards various contaminants in environmental monitoring. In principle, the chromogenic agent selectively reacts with the target in water samples, and the colored product reflects the specific absorbance spectrum. Obeying the Lambert-Beer law, the absorbance is...
Phys.org
New tropical kelp forest discovered in the Galapagos Islands
María Altamirano, with the Department of Botany and Plant Physiology of the University of Malaga, is a member of the scientific team that collaborates for the Seamounts Project. This project led by the Charles Darwin Foundation (CDF) has discovered an extensive kelp forest on the summit of a seamount, at depths of ~ 50 m, in the south of the Galapagos Islands.
Phys.org
Living on the edge: Small mammals in threatened, biodiverse hotspot hold clues for conservation
Rapid deforestation in eastern Paraguay is changing the region's subtropical ecosystems, creating a fragmented landscape of forest remnants. Along the edges between the disappearing forests and new soy farms, species from both habitats collide in novel interactions. A study from DePaul University researcher Noé de la Sancha models new dimensions of biodiversity among small mammal populations, as a function of how far they dwell from the forest's edge. The research is published in the journal Diversity and Distributions.
Phys.org
Measuring the enduring grip strength of the brown-throated sloth
A small team of researchers from the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine, working with one colleague from the Cahuita Sloth Sanctuary in Costa Rica and another from Youngstown State University, has found that the brown-throated sloth has a powerful grip. In their paper published in the Journal of Zoology, the group describes how they measured the grip strength of several sloths and what they found by doing so.
