UK weather: Town almost completely cut off by flood water amid heavy downpours
Aerial images show residential areas cut off as heavy downpours caused flooding around the country.The Met Office has yellow weather warnings for rain and wind in place for Thursday for South West England and Wales as the continuing downpours pose a risk of power cuts and fast-flowing floodwater.Parts of Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, were almost completely cut off by flood water after the River Severn burst its banks following days of torrential rain.The King Johns Court housing estate was marooned by water as well as the local pub The Boat House. Other parts of the historic town were also left under...
Eel spotted swimming through flooded Hastings town centre
A live eel was seen wriggling around in floodwater in Hastings after the seaside town became inundated with heavy rain.This video was filmed by Erika Rosina Lily Williams near Jempson’s Cafe on Wellington Place on Monday, 16 January.Priory Meadow Shopping Centre in the town was closed due to the flooding which was impacting homes in the area.Hastings Borough Council said multiple roads in the town were also shut as they became impassable amid the weather conditions.The Met Office has issued snow and ice warnings across England.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Motorists in Wales struggle through flooded road as torrential rain hits countryUK weather: Snow forecast as temperatures set to drop to -10C in Arctic blastFloodwater surrounds Gloucestershire’s Tewkesbury Abbey in stunning drone footage
Sheffield homes evacuated as burst pipe floods streets
Homes have been evacuated and schools closed after a burst water main caused flooding in Sheffield. Water burst through the road and gushed into houses in the Southey Green area after the pipe ruptured on Monday. Footage showed wheelie bins floating in gardens, while fast-flowing water left roads resembling rivers.
At least four dead after bus skids off road and plunges over bridge into raging river during heavy rain
FOUR people have died and others are missing after a bus plunged into a river while crossing a bridge. The accident happened in Spain's northwestern Galicia region near Vigo and the border with Portugal. The bus skidded off the road on the bridge for reasons that remain unclear and plunged...
Neighbours fury as wealthy couple given go-ahead to build 25ft underground tunnel in crumbling cliff
Neighbours have reacted with fury after a wealthy couple were granted permission to build an underground tunnel through a cliff to their private viewing platform despite fears the rock is 'fragile'.
Harry and Meghan’s hometown of Montecito evacuated due to extreme rain
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hometown of Montecito is under an evacuation order due to heavy rain after days of severe storms battered California. The Montecito Fire Department urged residents to immediately leave their homes on Monday after heavy rain deluged the area from the early hours, with worse to come this afternoon and evening. The fire department later tweeted that their website had crashed due to heavy traffic.The National Weather Service reported that at least eight inches of rain fell over 12 hours, with several more inches predicted as the storm system swept through the area of wooded...
Where the storm threats are headed next
The U.S. is facing tornado threats, heavy rain and winter weather. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes is tracking where the storm threats are headed next.
WATCH: Vehicles Breaking Through Ice & Sinking
"HEY, Vern, you think that ice is thick enough to drive on?'. 'Only one way to find out I guess. Let's get the new truck that you paid too much for and find out!'. There are times that you get that bad feeling and you should listen to it. Or...
Coastal CA Town Evacuated as Heavy Rainfall Threatens Mudslides on Deadly Anniversary
The small coastal town of Montecito, California -- home to celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Rob Lowe -- has been evacuated as a result of extensive flooding in the area and surrounding canyons after more than eight inches of rain fell in just 12 hours on Monday.
Should you leave water dripping during a deep freeze?
An arctic front moving in will drop temperatures across parts of the U.S. to dangerously low numbers over the next few days.
What should you do if your power goes out in freezing weather?
An arctic cold front will arrive in Colorado on Wednesday and bring extremely cold temperatures to the state.
Heavy flooding turns 60ft waterfall into lake
Stunning footage shows a 60ft deep waterfall transformed into a lake after heavy flooding.Hull Pot, one of England’s largest natural holes, was swamped with surging water as storms rolled through the Yorkshire dales on Tuesday (10 January).Runner Brian Stallwood, who filmed the clip, said he was shocked to find the cascade had disappeared, quipping: “Lake’ Hull Pot this evening - who nicked the waterfall?”Hull Pot, which measures 300ft (91m) long by 60ft (18m) wide, sits on the western side of Pen-y-ghent, one of the mountains that feature in the famed ‘three peaks’ challenge.The hole was actually formed from a collapsed cave, and it’s possible for walkers to get close to the waterfall and watch its impressive jet spurt down to the ground.And remarkably, following dry weather, the waterfall can even dry up completely.The flooding that caused the huge hole to fill up left several roads around the Yorkshire Dales impassable, with motorists reportedly becoming stranded in their cars.But the waters have since rescinded, with most rural roads now free from obstructions once more.
Shocking picture shows the hidden danger lurking beneath the floodwaters in Australia
People visiting a Whitsundays beach on Monday were horrified when they spotted a crocodile lurking in the waters.
Rail disruption warned after ‘huge’ landslip leaves track hanging
Major disruption is expected after a main railway line collapsed in a “huge” landslip which left one track hanging in mid-air.The 44-metre landslip happened on the embankment to the northeast of Hook station in Hampshire, on the line from London to Basingstoke.The damage has left only two of the four-track railway passable, with both these tracks designed for London-bound trains only.South Western Railway is advising customers to check before they travel and to plan alternative transport for journeys to or from the south or west of Basingstoke to London on Monday.Network Rail Wessex route director Mark Killick said: “This...
Can St George go back to being a desert now?
My wife's horses have had enough of this rain already. I've learned more than I ever wanted to know about horses over the last 20 years since they showed up at our house. One big thing I've learned is that horses don't need blankets. They are amazing animals and I've seen them get through below zero temps, 2 or 3 feet of snow and more.
Architecturally significant pool is 'deteriorating rapidly'
Residents campaigning for the restoration of Swindon's iconic Oasis Leisure Centre claim the site is deteriorating rapidly due to neglect. Save Oasis Swindon (SOS) said it was "in a disgusting state" due to fly-tipping and a lack of security. SevenCapital, which is responsible for the site, is awaiting approval for...
Cemfjord sinking: Inquiry held into crewmen's deaths
A fatal accident inquiry (FAI) has been held into the sinking of a ship in the Pentland Firth eight years ago. Eight crew died when the MV Cemfjord capsized in violent sea conditions in January 2015. The alarm was raised by the NorthLink ferry Hrossey, sailing to Aberdeen from the...
In Pictures: Heavy rain brings weekend washout for many
Downpours have affected parts of the UK, as the Met Office warned of chilly temperatures, heavy showers and strong winds.The forecaster issued a yellow warning for wind and rain, running until early on Sunday, across south-western parts of Scotland and the far north of Northern Ireland as gusts of up to 70mph could hit the coastline.In parts of England on Saturday, rivers burst their banks, with fields and roads flooded after the downpours.
Plan to turn street lights off for longer at night
Planners have proposed increasing the hours that Essex's street lights are switched off at night. About 70% of street lights in the county, excluding Southend and Thurrock, are switched off between 01:00 and 05:00 to save money and reduce carbon emissions. Lee Scott, Conservative cabinet member for highways maintenance and...
