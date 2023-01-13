Grown men told what to do , where to ride , what to ride and put their club before their family. No thanks. I dont need a gang or a patch to tell me I'm a man. Besides here in the states you have a team of feds that keep tabs on you , it's their only job. Might as well rent one of those signs to pull behind your bike that lights up with a arrow and message that says, look at me I'm a idiot. Whatever floats your boat
12 years. for murder. the guys dead. killer gets out in 12 years that's justice .?? he lives and other guy is dead forever....what's wrong with this picture ??
Motorcycle Clubs do a lot more for their communities than the civilian population is aware of.For example,every year before Christmas they hold toy drives. In most cases they work with the United States Marine Corps in the "Toys for Tots". Motorcycle Clubs also hold fund raiser for civilians that have lost their homes to fire & other disasters.They raise money for Cancer Centers across America. Yes it's true they at times clash with rival MC's & there are bad apples in the clubs. But there are a helluva lot more bad apples in the civilian population.
Comments / 211