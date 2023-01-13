ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul reacts to KSI knockout win: ‘I’m shivering with fear’

Social media influencer, KSI, lived up to his billing with a first-round knockout win earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at Misfits Boxing Series 004 live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, but Jake Paul still remains unimpressed. KSI, who was originally expected to...
MMAmania.com

Slap Fighter Disfigured At Las Vegas Finals

Dana White’s Power Slap League is set to debut this Weds. night (Jan. 18) on TBS and for those fans who aren’t sure what to expect from a sport where two opponents slap the s—t out of each other, may I introduce you to International bruiser Sorin Comsa, who survived 10 rounds of open-handed violence to win the RXF heavyweight title in Romania.
MMAmania.com

UFC 283 Fight Pass Prelims preview and predictions (Part I)

Rio de Janeiro hosts UFC’s first pay-per-view (PPV) of 2023 this Saturday when Glover Teixeira battles Jamahal Hill for the vacant Light Heavyweight title at Jeunesse Arena. In other title action, Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno duke it out for a fourth time with the Flyweight belt on the line, while Gilbert Burns battles Neil Magny and Jessica Andrade squares off with Lauren Murphy.
MMAmania.com

Referee Mario Yamasaki argues Dana White’s UFC ban was harsh: ‘I’m not that bad’

Longtime fans of the sport will remember MMA referee Mario Yamasaki, who had a well-deserved reputation as someone who had a habit of letting fights go too long. Even now you can still stumble upon Yamasaki Mortal Kombat memes, nearly five years after UFC president Dana White very publicly declared Yamasaki would never ref in the UFC again.
MMAmania.com

Here’s everything that happened at UFC Vegas 67 last night

The first card of 2023 is in the books and now we get to reflect on everything that was UFC Vegas 67 last night (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. While massive news kept breaking all night — including Francis Ngannou’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

UFC 283 ‘Countdown’ full video preview | Teixeira vs. Hill

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira collides with 205-pound knockout artist Jamahal Hill atop the UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (Jan. 21, 2023) at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Check out their “Countdown” video preview embedded above. LIVE!...
MMAmania.com

Francis Ngannou’s coach explains UFC departure: ‘It wasn’t the money’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced this past weekend (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) that Francis Ngannou was being stripped of his Heavyweight title and released by the promotion completely. And while we have heard UFC President Dana White’s take on the situation, we still haven’t heard Ngannou’s. That’s...
MMAmania.com

Video: Watch UFC Vegas 67 post-fight press conference live stream

UFC Vegas 67 officially wrapped up last night (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, and fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners. On a night led by...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy