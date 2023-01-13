Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul reacts to KSI knockout win: ‘I’m shivering with fear’
Social media influencer, KSI, lived up to his billing with a first-round knockout win earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at Misfits Boxing Series 004 live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, but Jake Paul still remains unimpressed. KSI, who was originally expected to...
MMAmania.com
Slap Fighter Disfigured At Las Vegas Finals
Dana White’s Power Slap League is set to debut this Weds. night (Jan. 18) on TBS and for those fans who aren’t sure what to expect from a sport where two opponents slap the s—t out of each other, may I introduce you to International bruiser Sorin Comsa, who survived 10 rounds of open-handed violence to win the RXF heavyweight title in Romania.
MMAmania.com
Latest UFC 286 fight card, PPV lineup for ‘Edwards vs. Usman 3’ on March 18 in London
Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPNN, ESPN+ (1:15 p.m. ET Prelims | 5 p.m. ET Main Card) 170 lbs.: UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman. *Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*. For more upcoming UFC events click here.
MMAmania.com
UFC 283 Fight Pass Prelims preview and predictions (Part I)
Rio de Janeiro hosts UFC’s first pay-per-view (PPV) of 2023 this Saturday when Glover Teixeira battles Jamahal Hill for the vacant Light Heavyweight title at Jeunesse Arena. In other title action, Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno duke it out for a fourth time with the Flyweight belt on the line, while Gilbert Burns battles Neil Magny and Jessica Andrade squares off with Lauren Murphy.
MMAmania.com
Referee Mario Yamasaki argues Dana White’s UFC ban was harsh: ‘I’m not that bad’
Longtime fans of the sport will remember MMA referee Mario Yamasaki, who had a well-deserved reputation as someone who had a habit of letting fights go too long. Even now you can still stumble upon Yamasaki Mortal Kombat memes, nearly five years after UFC president Dana White very publicly declared Yamasaki would never ref in the UFC again.
Baby Born Sporting a Tail That Ended in a Fleshy Ball Reminiscent of a Medieval Device at Its Tip
A Brazilian infant had doctors scratching their heads not so much by the fact that he was born with a real human tail but on account of the 1.5-inch-wide ball at the end of it that resembled a meaty medieval club.
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul dances on UFC’s Francis Ngannou grave: ‘They have to live with that every day’
Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou wanted more money to continue fighting inside the Octagon, especially when it came to a headlining showdown against ex-light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones. “The Predator” also wanted a new contract that afforded him the opportunity to compete in outside endeavors, like boxing.
MMAmania.com
Dana White reveals Heavyweight Jon Jones has signed new eight-fight contract
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight kingpin, Jon Jones, is finally headed back to the Octagon after a frustrating three-year layoff. And — perhaps making up for that swath of inactivity — has been inked to a long-term deal that will keep him a UFC fighter for the foreseeable future.
MMAmania.com
Here’s everything that happened at UFC Vegas 67 last night
The first card of 2023 is in the books and now we get to reflect on everything that was UFC Vegas 67 last night (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. While massive news kept breaking all night — including Francis Ngannou’s...
MMAmania.com
Pics: Israel Adesanya kicks off 2023 with new face tattoos — ‘The old version of you must die’
Israel Adesanya has been a busy man when it comes to adding to his growing collection of tattoos. The former UFC middleweight champion just got three new ink jobs on his neck and face, which he shared on his Instagram. The one that’s got most people talking is the tattoo...
MMAmania.com
UFC 283 ‘Countdown’ full video preview | Teixeira vs. Hill
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira collides with 205-pound knockout artist Jamahal Hill atop the UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (Jan. 21, 2023) at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Check out their “Countdown” video preview embedded above. LIVE!...
MMAmania.com
Aljamain Sterling suggests UFC book Cejudo vs. O’Malley for interim belt: ‘I’m not mad’
UFC 285, which will take place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., March 4, 2023, now has a massive headline fight: the return of Jon Jones, competing for the vacant Heavyweight title against former interim champion, Ciryl Gane. Now, we’re waiting to see whether a second title...
MMAmania.com
Second UFC fighter released, suspected of ‘substantial involvement’ in MMA betting scandal
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight Jeff Molina was slapped with a temporary suspension from combat sports just last month, giving Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) a little extra time to get its ducks in a row. “El Jefe” has not competed since decisioning Zhalgas Zhumagulov last June. At today’s...
MMAmania.com
Francis Ngannou’s coach explains UFC departure: ‘It wasn’t the money’
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced this past weekend (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) that Francis Ngannou was being stripped of his Heavyweight title and released by the promotion completely. And while we have heard UFC President Dana White’s take on the situation, we still haven’t heard Ngannou’s. That’s...
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Jalin Fuller sleeps opponent with scary ninja choke, referee responds way too late
Mixed martial arts (MMA) is a dangerous sport, and when there are incompetent referees, it makes it that much more dangerous. Unfortunately, that is exactly what happened this weekend (Fri., Jan. 13, 2023) at Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) 150. The regional event took place inside Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in...
MMAmania.com
Video: Watch UFC Vegas 67 post-fight press conference live stream
UFC Vegas 67 officially wrapped up last night (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, and fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners. On a night led by...
MMAmania.com
Enson Inoue shows off old PRIDE FC contract that ‘specifically excludes’ steroids from drug testing
PRIDE FC represented the wild wild west of mixed martial arts, a place where 250 pound Croatian special forces fighter Mirko Crocop might fight Minowaman, a 170 pound Japanese dude in a red speedo. Or 400 pound boxer Butterbean might grapple with 350 pound Zuluzhinho. There were a lot of...
MMAmania.com
UFC bettors go bananas, launch ‘Jones vs Ngannou’ odds on gambling rollercoaster
Some of those old-fashioned rollercoasters like The Cyclone at Coney Island need to slowly climb uphill via click-click-click before getting to the up-and-down thrills, other rides like Kingda Ka at Six Flags Great Adventure launch you from 0-128 mph in less than four seconds. MMA odds and betting lines are...
MMAmania.com
Video: Abdul Razak Alhassan absolutely loses his mind ripping Joaquin Buckley | UFC Vegas 67
Abdul Razak Alhassan — who kept his 100 percent finish rate intact at UFC Vegas 67 last night (Jan. 14, 2023) in Las Vegas, Nevada, thanks to spoiling the Octagon debut of Brazil’s Claudio Ribeiro — is not happy with his former opponent, Joaquin Buckley, whatsoever. Indeed,...
