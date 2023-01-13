ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayreville, NJ

Sayreville police release video of school assault incident

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Sayreville police released video to News 12 of an assault that happened outside of Sayreville War Memorial High School Thursday afternoon.

Sayreville police say that two students at the school got into a dispute. After school was let out, adult family members and associates of one of those students came to the school and involved themselves in the dispute, according to police.

One of those men appeared to brandish a knife and assaulted the other student, according to a video obtained by the police. The student was not hurt by the knife but did sustain some injuries from the assault.

After the assault, the men ran away from the area as police were called. At least four men have been arrested following the assault.

Christopher Edward Torres, 24, was charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit assault. David Martinez, 27, was charged with having possession of metal knuckles. Christopher Forlenza, 25, was charged with assault and conspiracy to commit assault. Jermemiah DiMedici, 19, was charged with assault and conspiracy to commit assault.

