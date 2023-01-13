ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interesting Engineering

Comments / 11

Hector Quintana
4d ago

Do not buy product that will put lives in danger.The soldiers of the US Army have stated their case through evaluation, disapproval.

Reply
5
Phillip Hickey
4d ago

A whole of soldiers that tested the goggles in the field said they don't work as advertised and will get them killed.

Reply
4
Tom
3d ago

More money for the Microsoft Monopoly is the request!Why not consider alternatives and make them fight it out with the best value and best product for the best price? Why not thoroughly test it and fix issues before putting them on soldiers in harms way? Microsoft 365/DoD365, the now defunct JEDI contract, why is the government so in love with Microsoft!

Reply
2
Related
DOPE Quick Reads

His jet was found with 263 holes after a melee with Russian MiG-15s- SECNAV now upgrades his Silver Star to Navy Cross

The Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV), Carlos Del Toro, recently upgraded retired Navy Captain E. Royce Williams' Silver Star Medal to the Navy Cross. The upgrade results from a review of findings and numerous investigations into then-Lieutenant Williams' actions during the Korean War. Williams led three fighter planes against seven enemy Russian MiG-15s on Nov. 18, 1952. [i]
americanmilitarynews.com

PIC: Secret new US hypersonic spy jet unveiled; named ‘Mayhem’

The Pentagon has awarded a contract worth as much as $334 million to develop a new multi-purpose hypersonic air vehicle under a secretive program known as “Mayhem.”. The experimental Mayhem program is thought to be creating some kind of hypersonic aircraft capable of strikes as well as spying, also known as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), The War Zone reported.
OHIO STATE
Business Insider

China's navy is showing off a huge new ship designed to carry other warships around

The Chinese navy's new heavy-lift ship is ferrying other ships during trials as the People's Liberation Army ramps up its warship projection and rescue capability, state television reported. The Yinmahu, bearing the hull number 834, ran ship transport trials after travelling almost 1,000 nautical miles to several undisclosed locations recently,...
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is An Army Of 2.5 Million Chechens Preparing To Overthrow Vladimir Putin?

A video shared on Facebook claims an army of 2.5 million Chechens are preparing to overthrow Russian President Vladimir Putin. There are only around 1.5 million Chechens in Chechnya. Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya, is not leading an effort to overthrow Putin. Fact Check:. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu...
DOPE Quick Reads

After finding a deserted T-90M tank, the 'Defense of Ukraine' recently called on Russia to finally raise its white flag

Recently, Ukraine has produced photographs depicting the inside of the T-90M, Russia's most advanced tank. Mocking Russia, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense tweeted photos of the abandoned tank. The caption states that the tank has been found "in perfect condition," and asks the owner to contact the UAarmy, identifying themselves "by a sign: a white flag."
C. Heslop

Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans

AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
msn.com

Ukrainians Strike Back in Soledar Against Infamous Wagner Group Forcing Retreat

Russian mercenaries took great losses on January 12 after the Ukranian Boarder Guard “side by side with the Ukrainian Defense Forces” engaged in a massive resistance in Soledar, Donetsk, as they aim to “[deter] enemy attacks in the Bakhmut sector”, a nearby at-risk town. The name...
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
134K+
Followers
13K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy