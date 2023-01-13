Read full article on original website
Hector Quintana
4d ago
Do not buy product that will put lives in danger.The soldiers of the US Army have stated their case through evaluation, disapproval.
Phillip Hickey
4d ago
A whole of soldiers that tested the goggles in the field said they don't work as advertised and will get them killed.
Tom
3d ago
More money for the Microsoft Monopoly is the request!Why not consider alternatives and make them fight it out with the best value and best product for the best price? Why not thoroughly test it and fix issues before putting them on soldiers in harms way? Microsoft 365/DoD365, the now defunct JEDI contract, why is the government so in love with Microsoft!
The US Army's laser weapon platoon will be ready next month
The U.S. Army will field its first platoon of laser-powered weapons next month, Task & Purpose reported. Based on the Stryker vehicle platform, the weapon system dubbed Guardian consists of a 50-kilowatt laser system that can take down drones, rockets, and mortar. The changing face of warfare has seen the...
Ukraine's 100 A-10 Warthog request to defend against Russia got denied. Here's why
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov requested the U.S. for 100 of its A-10 Warthog ground attack jets just weeks after the Russian invasion in February this year, The Washington Post reported. The U.S. outright rejected this request to avoid escalating tensions between Moscow and Washington. The conflict in Ukraine which...
His jet was found with 263 holes after a melee with Russian MiG-15s- SECNAV now upgrades his Silver Star to Navy Cross
The Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV), Carlos Del Toro, recently upgraded retired Navy Captain E. Royce Williams' Silver Star Medal to the Navy Cross. The upgrade results from a review of findings and numerous investigations into then-Lieutenant Williams' actions during the Korean War. Williams led three fighter planes against seven enemy Russian MiG-15s on Nov. 18, 1952. [i]
americanmilitarynews.com
PIC: Secret new US hypersonic spy jet unveiled; named ‘Mayhem’
The Pentagon has awarded a contract worth as much as $334 million to develop a new multi-purpose hypersonic air vehicle under a secretive program known as “Mayhem.”. The experimental Mayhem program is thought to be creating some kind of hypersonic aircraft capable of strikes as well as spying, also known as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), The War Zone reported.
Business Insider
China's navy is showing off a huge new ship designed to carry other warships around
The Chinese navy's new heavy-lift ship is ferrying other ships during trials as the People's Liberation Army ramps up its warship projection and rescue capability, state television reported. The Yinmahu, bearing the hull number 834, ran ship transport trials after travelling almost 1,000 nautical miles to several undisclosed locations recently,...
After hypersonic missiles, US Air Force sets eye on air-breathing hypersonic jet
After the recent success of its hypersonic missile, the U.S. Air Force has not set its eyes on developing an air-breathing hypersonic aircraft. The U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has awarded the contract for the development of the system to Reston, Virginia-based Leidos, a company release said. The U.S....
NASA Chief Issues Warning About China Banning US Astronauts From Landing on the Moon
There is a new space race happening more than five decades after the United States beat Russia to become the first nation to ever put on a human on the moon. This time, the contenders are the U.S. and China. And if China wins, it could cause serious trouble for the rest of the world, according to NASA chief Bill Nelon.
msn.com
Chinese Military Officials Reportedly Concerned Over US Air Force's Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System
The Chinese military is reportedly alarmed by a new tactic being employed by the US Air Force. During a live-fire exercise over Norway, the service showcased the ability to deploy Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM) from cargo aircraft, such as the Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules, via the Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System.
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Is An Army Of 2.5 Million Chechens Preparing To Overthrow Vladimir Putin?
A video shared on Facebook claims an army of 2.5 million Chechens are preparing to overthrow Russian President Vladimir Putin. There are only around 1.5 million Chechens in Chechnya. Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya, is not leading an effort to overthrow Putin. Fact Check:. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu...
Bill Gates responds to skepticism about him owning 275,000 acres of farmland: 'There isn't some grand scheme involved'
Gates owns 275,000 acres of US farmland and says he bought them to "create more jobs." The US had 895 million acres of farmland in 2021, per the USDA.
U.S. Reacts to Vladimir Putin's 'Slip of the Tongue'
The Russian president called his invasion of Ukraine a "war" instead of a "special military operation," which was how the Kremlin previously described it.
Wounded Russians are being sent back to Ukraine with major injuries like punctured lungs and shrapnel still in their bodies, report says
Russian soldiers with shrapnel wounds and damaged lungs have been sent to fight in Ukraine without the approval of military doctors, per Agentstvo.
After finding a deserted T-90M tank, the 'Defense of Ukraine' recently called on Russia to finally raise its white flag
Recently, Ukraine has produced photographs depicting the inside of the T-90M, Russia's most advanced tank. Mocking Russia, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense tweeted photos of the abandoned tank. The caption states that the tank has been found "in perfect condition," and asks the owner to contact the UAarmy, identifying themselves "by a sign: a white flag."
Russians faced an alarming blow- New video reveals them scrambling and running to escape with their BMP-2 infantry tank
In a recent video resulting in zero casualties, reports indicate Ukraine has made a claim stating that it has,. Recaptured the Russian-occupied village of Dovhenke on its route to Izium, which is roughly 26 kilometers further north.
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
Striking video appears to show Ukrainian suicide drones destroying a column of Russian armored vehicles
Footage published by Ukraine shows a series of Russian armored vehicles getting hit by drones crashing into them, shown from the drone's perspective.
Russian Battalion Only Has 10 Tanks and 30 Soldiers Left: Ukraine
One expert told Newsweek that the report is "plausible" given that the unit took heavy losses at the start of the war.
Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans
AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
Russia's Warning To U.S.: Deescalate Or Face 'Consequences'
Russian official Alexander Darchiyev told Tass that the U.S. should "heed the voice of reason."
msn.com
Ukrainians Strike Back in Soledar Against Infamous Wagner Group Forcing Retreat
Russian mercenaries took great losses on January 12 after the Ukranian Boarder Guard “side by side with the Ukrainian Defense Forces” engaged in a massive resistance in Soledar, Donetsk, as they aim to “[deter] enemy attacks in the Bakhmut sector”, a nearby at-risk town. The name...
