Columbus groups buy Dublin-area affordable housing complex for $8 million
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) and a local nonprofit acquired an affordable housing complex on the city’s northwest side Tuesday for $8.1 million. In its latest move to chip away at central Ohio’s affordable housing shortage, CMHA joined the newly-formed nonprofit Columbus Housing Enterprise to purchase Copperleaf Apartments, a 108-unit […]
Longstanding Local Hardware Store in Ohio is Permanently Closing
JoAnn Store Closing in Ohio This Month
Motorcycle Ohio Course Registration Opens January 23
COLUMBUS — Ohioans who wish to learn what it takes to ride a motorcycle safely and responsibly can sign-up for rider courses online beginning Monday, Jan. 23. Training courses through Motorcycle Ohio begin as early as March and run through early November. The state has over 600,000 endorsed riders, making Ohio one of the largest states for total ridership. Education and public awareness are keys to making our roadways safer for all motorists.
Ohio looking at options to replace gas tax
(The Center Square) – Calling the gas tax an unsustainable way to fund transportation infrastructure, the Ohio Department of Transportation is studying its options. Using a $4 million federal grant, Ohio developed a website to seek public opinion on potential funding options. Those results will eventually be forwarded to the General Assembly later this year, according to a promotional video produced by ODOT. In the video, ODOT’s David Rose said...
City Of Powell Seeking Bids To Demolish Downtown Commercial Building
The City of Powell is advertising for bids to demolish the former carry out building at 35 North Liberty Street. The building is approximately one block north of the intersection of Liberty Street and Olentangy Street/Powell Road. The 4,800 square feet structure was built in 1984 and has been vacant...
MV municipal planning approves plan for Newark Road development
MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Municipal Planning Commission approved a plan that developers say is a strategic solution to meeting housing needs in the county. Scott Mallory and Gary Smith of Highland Real Estate (HRE) presented a revised comprehensive development plan to the commission on Thursday. They also addressed concerns that the site, known as Liberty Crossing, might contain archeological resources that should be preserved.
Box 65 Receives Tire Donation After Online Request
CIRCLEVILLE – Box 65 is a non-profit Scene Support Unit that consists of a all Volunteers unit. The unit supports the first responders in Pickaway and adjoining Counties during times of emergencies. Recently the unit reported that they were in need of new tires for one of their units....
United Way Executive Director Position Available
Summary: Responsible for visionary leadership, organizational accountability and building collaborations to advance United Way’s mission for Knox County. The Executive Director is the chief professional officer who administers, coordinates and directs the major aspects of organization policies, plan of work and long-term goals, as directed by the Board of Directors. The Executive Director will work in close concert with the Board and a variety of partners and constituents to develop, implement, evaluate, and maintain programs, services and activities which fulfill organization’s mission and goals. They are charged to drive key results in fundraising; to identify, cultivate and solicit prospective donors and key leaders of prospective new corporate partners; to leverage personal and professional contacts and relationships into fundraising opportunities; and to promote a culture of fundraising in the organization, both at the staff and board level. The Executive Director values networking and strives to leverage United Way’s breadth of community presence, relationships, and strategy.
Rapidly-expanding food chain opens new location in Ohio
A popular food chain recently opened another new location in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the popular bakery chain Crumbl Cookies opened its newest Ohio location in Huber Heights, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
Just How Big Will The Intel Impact Be? How About A New Columbus Airport?
Much has been written about the potential and transformative impact of Intel’s planned investment in silicon chip manufacturing in Ohio. Local governments, school districts, businesses, commuters, and residents have been speculating and planning. Not only does that include New Albany and Licking County, but other nearby locations – certainly including Delaware County, whose border is less than a mile from the site.
US-23 SR-22 On Ramp Intersection Will Undergo Construction This Year
PICKAWAY – A project that Circleville Mayor Don Mcllroy has been working on since the beginning of his Mayorship will soon come to fruition upgrades to the downtown intersection that connects Main street to US-23 and many other roads. This project involves many property owners, the Mayor said in...
Chamber welcomes Bradshaw Beauty to Galion
GALION—On Friday, January 13th the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Bradshaw Beauty LLC, located at 116 N. Liberty St, Galion. A range of beauty services are offered at Bradshaw Beauty, including lash lifts and tints, advanced skin treatments, chemical...
Ohio Wildlife Council Receives Proposals on 2023-24 Hunting Seasons
COLUMBUS, Ohio – January 13, 2023 – The Ohio Wildlife Council heard proposals on the 2023-24 small game, waterfowl, and wild turkey hunting seasons at its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Proposed 2023-24 dates...
Ohio store owner left scrambling to sell eggs after historic price hike
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — While grocery shopping has gotten more expensive for many in recent months, there's one item with a price that tends to stick out the most: eggs. Eggs are the latest item with a price that has skyrocketed, partly because of an avian flu outbreak as well as inflation. However, several farmers across northeast Ohio said that higher costs for feed, farm equipment and equipment repair have also contributed to the egg price hike.
Governor DeWine Announces Largest “Rainy Day” Fund in Ohio History
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced a historic increase in the balance of Ohio’s savings account. Today, the Ohio Office of Budget and Management transferred $727 million into the Ohio Budget Stabilization Fund, otherwise known as the “rainy day” fund, bringing the cash balance to nearly $3.5 billion. This funding reserve represents the largest balance for this fund in state history.
Jail Deputy Position Available
$21.57 – $28.98 Hourly. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for full-time Jail Division Deputies. The current wage scale is between $21.57 and $25.69 for applicants that are not OPOTA certified, and between $24.73 and $28.98 for applicants that are OPOTA certified. Benefits include insurance, retirement,...
Mount Vernon Police Register – Jan 17, 2023
(Information courtesy of The Mount Vernon Police Department) Units were dispatched to West Gambier Street in reference to a disturbance. A male subject was arrested and transported to jail. Nothing further at this time. January 13. An officer was dispatched to the Mount Vernon Police Department in reference to a...
Columbus, Ohio, to be new home for 100,000-sf esports arena
Up-and-coming esports stadium company Glytch has announced its plan to build a versatile esports arena in Columbus, Ohio. The project will be the second stadium built by the company in North America, following its first venture in Los Angeles, Calif. Glytch partnered with Populus, an experimental design firm aimed at...
‘Shocked more than anything else;’ Some Honda workers hundreds of dollars short after payroll error
ANNA — A huge payroll problem is leaving hundreds of Honda workers short in their paychecks. News Center 7′s Mike Campbell confirmed with workers they are missing hundreds of dollars with no idea when they will get that money. >>ORIGINAL STORY: Some Honda workers will get less in...
