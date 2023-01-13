Summary: Responsible for visionary leadership, organizational accountability and building collaborations to advance United Way’s mission for Knox County. The Executive Director is the chief professional officer who administers, coordinates and directs the major aspects of organization policies, plan of work and long-term goals, as directed by the Board of Directors. The Executive Director will work in close concert with the Board and a variety of partners and constituents to develop, implement, evaluate, and maintain programs, services and activities which fulfill organization’s mission and goals. They are charged to drive key results in fundraising; to identify, cultivate and solicit prospective donors and key leaders of prospective new corporate partners; to leverage personal and professional contacts and relationships into fundraising opportunities; and to promote a culture of fundraising in the organization, both at the staff and board level. The Executive Director values networking and strives to leverage United Way’s breadth of community presence, relationships, and strategy.

