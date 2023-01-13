Look: Nick Viall engaged to girlfriend Natalie Joy

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The Bachelor alum Nick Viall is engaged to be married.

Nick Viall (L) announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Natalie Joy. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

The 42-year-old television personality announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Natalie Joy, on Thursday.

Viall shared the news on Instagram alongside photos of himself and Joy celebrating. The photos include a closeup shot of Joy's engagement ring.

"For the rest of my life, it's you," Viall captioned the post.

Fellow Bachelor Nation stars Jason Tartick, Ali Fedotowsky and Ben Higgins were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Congrats to you both!" Fedotowsky wrote.

"Congratulations to the two of you!" Higgins said.

Viall proposed Thursday at Create Studios in Venice, Calif., according to E! News. The couple celebrated with family and friends following Viall's proposal.

Viall and Joy were first linked in 2020.

Viall previously appeared as a contestant in Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe 's seasons of The Bachelorette and starred in The Bachelor Season 21. He got engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi in his season of The Bachelor but split from Grimaldi in 2017.

He also appeared in Bachelor in Paradise Season 3.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com