Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bryancountypatriot.com
Jess Calvin “J.C.” Brown
Jess Calvin “JC” Brown, Sr., 76, passed away on January 11, 2023. JC was born in Phoenix, Ariz., to Tommie and Juanita Brown. He attended Kingfisher public schools. He was a truck driver and worked in the oilfields. JC proudly served in The United States Army. He married...
bryancountypatriot.com
Melissa Streidl
The daughter of the late Jimmy Dion Renick and Linda (Banks) Renick, Melissa was born on November 25, 1969 in Ardmore, Okla., and passed away on January 14, 2023 at her Irving, Texas residence at the age of 53. She and Patrick Cameron Streidl were married on July 1, 2011...
bryancountypatriot.com
Parish 1807 Grill is relocating to Durant
A taste of ‘authentic New Orleans’ is making its way to Bryan County. Parish 1807 Grill is heading north of the Red River, relocating from Denison to downtown Durant. The restaurant serves Cajun Creole cuisine, including foods that a person might think of when thinking about visiting the city of New Orleans.
Comments / 0