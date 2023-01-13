ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
mybackyardnews.com

UNITED REGIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Welcome New Member J and K Janitorial and Cleaning Supplies and Equipment. Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Join us as we welcome new member J and K Janitorial and Cleaning Supplies and Equipment in Plainville MA. This janitorial and cleaning supplies company is a family-owned business that has served the New England market for over 40 years.
PLAINVILLE, MA
capecod.com

Massachusetts Moving to Next Phase of EV Expansion

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities has approved the next phase of its Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, another big step towards getting more EV’s on the road and meeting the state’s goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Eversource spokesperson Chris McKinnon said Phase...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
mybackyardnews.com

RIPTA REOPENS PHOTO ID SERVICE OFFICE

RIPTA to Reopen Photo Identification Office Beginning Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) announced that the Photo ID Office located inside the Kennedy Plaza Intermodal Transportation Center, will reopen on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The Photo ID Office, where passengers can process their reduced fare...
PROVIDENCE, RI
tewksburycarnation.org

Updated: Hanover Pulls Out of Ames Pond Project

40B development was opposed by neighbors; zoning was frozen, per Johnson. The Hanover Company has canceled its plan to purchase the property at 300 Ames Pond Drive and build a 300-unit 40B rental housing development on the site, according to Town Manager Richard Montuori. The company did not immediately respond...
HANOVER, MA
mybackyardnews.com

SUMMER CAMP SCHOLARSHIPS: AUDUBON SOCIETY OF RHODE ISLAND

SMITHFIELD, RI (January 17, 2023) – Audubon summer camps engage children in nature – all summer long. Kids get outside exploring fields, forests, ponds, streams, and the coast of Narragansett Bay. Campers enjoy hikes, live animal visits, ponding excursions, netting at the shore, messy crafts, games, and more!
BRISTOL, RI
communityadvocate.com

Businesses damaged in Boston Post Road East fire

MARLBOROUGH – Several businesses were impacted by a fire in Marlborough over the weekend. In the early morning hours of Jan. 15, the Marlborough Fire Department responded to a fire in a commercial structure at 42 Boston Post Road East. The initial alarm response included Engine 5, Engine 1,...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Uprise RI

One of Rhode Island’s top ‘slumlords’ receives a Sunday morning wake up call

About a dozen people approached the home of Anurag Sureka in an upscale neighborhood cul de sac in Walpole, Massachusetts on Sunday morning, holding signs that said, among other things, “Happy 20th Anniversary to Two of RI’s Top Slumlords” and “A Slumlord Lives Here.” They were there to deliver 25 or so letters, to Sureka from tenants, detailing the repairs their apartments need to meet the minimum acceptable requirements under the law. Anurag Sureka and his spouse are the owners of Pioneer Investments LLC, one of the leading evictors in Rhode Island. When organizers mailed the letters to the Walpole address, they were returned unopened.
WALPOLE, MA
communityadvocate.com

Amazon announces Prime Air drones at Westborough robotics facility

WESTBOROUGH – Media from across the state and globe gathered at the Amazon Robotics in Westborough in November as the company unveiled its Prime Air drones. The drone was unveiled as part of an event called “Delivering the Future” at the Westborough facility. “How do you get...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
mybackyardnews.com

JOIN THE FRIENDS OF EAST PROVIDENCE PUBLIC LIBRARIES

Friendship can be shown in many ways – through support, outreach and shared interests. The Friends of the East Providence Public Library provide all of this and more to the patrons and staff of Weaver Library, Riverside Library and Fuller Creative Learning Center, as well as to the larger community who participate in the many programs and events held at those locations.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
NECN

Why Are There So Many Mass. Women Missing Right Now?

Massachusetts has seen a string of mysteries involving women who have disappeared. Some of the most recent cases include new calls for help from Framingham and Brookfield, to a case that's lasted for months out of East Boston, to the disappearance of a mom in Cohasset that grabbed international headlines.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

SouthCoast Picks Locations for New Ames Stores

We updated you earlier this week about the potential comeback for discount chain retail store Ames. The former website for the Ames stores is publicly announcing that not only will the store make a comeback in 2023 and 2024, but is actively soliciting for suggestions about where their next stores should be.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
communityadvocate.com

Royal Plaza Trade Center to host fly fishing show

MARLBOROUGH – The 2023 edition of “The Fly Fishing Show” will begin its nationwide winter run Jan. 20-23 at the Royal Plaza Trade Center with everything for the fly-fishing angler – new products, seminars, classes, fly tying and fly casting demonstrations, theater presentations, lodges, vacation destinations.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
universalhub.com

The day the molasses tank exploded

Today is, of course, the anniversary of the Great Molasses Flood, when a poorly maintained tank of molasses on the North End waterfront exploded at 12:40 p.m. on an unseasonably warm January day, sending a viscous brown tsunami down Commercial Street, killing 21 people and several horses, destroying buildings and bending the elevated.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy