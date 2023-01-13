Read full article on original website
UNITED REGIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
Welcome New Member J and K Janitorial and Cleaning Supplies and Equipment. Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Join us as we welcome new member J and K Janitorial and Cleaning Supplies and Equipment in Plainville MA. This janitorial and cleaning supplies company is a family-owned business that has served the New England market for over 40 years.
capecod.com
Massachusetts Moving to Next Phase of EV Expansion
HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities has approved the next phase of its Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, another big step towards getting more EV’s on the road and meeting the state’s goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Eversource spokesperson Chris McKinnon said Phase...
Training for the trades: Local company aiming to prepare next generation of workers
Getting an electrician or plumber to make a house call these days is like winning the lottery. Experts expect the problem to get worse as today’s workers retire and fewer young people enter the trades. Local company Forge is attempting to turn the training model upside down in order...
ecori.org
As Avian Flu Concerns Drive Egg Shortages and High Prices, R.I. Farmers See Increase in Demand
Donald Baffoni, of Baffoni's Poultry Farm in Johnston, looks over part of the farm's flock. There are about 20,000 birds, which are raised for eggs and meat. (Mary Lhowe/ecoRI News) While an avian flu outbreak has led to the death of millions of birds nationally, triggering high egg prices and...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Massachusetts?
Abigail Johnson is an American businesswoman and billionaire from Massachusetts, who is the CEO and president of Fidelity Investments, one of the largest investment management companies in the world. She is also known for her philanthropy and her passion for finance and investing.
mybackyardnews.com
RIPTA REOPENS PHOTO ID SERVICE OFFICE
RIPTA to Reopen Photo Identification Office Beginning Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) announced that the Photo ID Office located inside the Kennedy Plaza Intermodal Transportation Center, will reopen on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The Photo ID Office, where passengers can process their reduced fare...
theberkshireedge.com
MassDOT: Creating passenger railway service to North Adams estimated to cost $1 billion
Berkshire County — The state’s Department of Transportation estimates that creating a proposed passenger rail service from North Adams to Boston would cost billions of dollars. At least two state representatives who attended MassDOT’s virtual meeting on Wednesday, January 11 believe that the project would be worth the money.
tewksburycarnation.org
Updated: Hanover Pulls Out of Ames Pond Project
40B development was opposed by neighbors; zoning was frozen, per Johnson. The Hanover Company has canceled its plan to purchase the property at 300 Ames Pond Drive and build a 300-unit 40B rental housing development on the site, according to Town Manager Richard Montuori. The company did not immediately respond...
mybackyardnews.com
SUMMER CAMP SCHOLARSHIPS: AUDUBON SOCIETY OF RHODE ISLAND
SMITHFIELD, RI (January 17, 2023) – Audubon summer camps engage children in nature – all summer long. Kids get outside exploring fields, forests, ponds, streams, and the coast of Narragansett Bay. Campers enjoy hikes, live animal visits, ponding excursions, netting at the shore, messy crafts, games, and more!
communityadvocate.com
Businesses damaged in Boston Post Road East fire
MARLBOROUGH – Several businesses were impacted by a fire in Marlborough over the weekend. In the early morning hours of Jan. 15, the Marlborough Fire Department responded to a fire in a commercial structure at 42 Boston Post Road East. The initial alarm response included Engine 5, Engine 1,...
Uprise RI
One of Rhode Island’s top ‘slumlords’ receives a Sunday morning wake up call
About a dozen people approached the home of Anurag Sureka in an upscale neighborhood cul de sac in Walpole, Massachusetts on Sunday morning, holding signs that said, among other things, “Happy 20th Anniversary to Two of RI’s Top Slumlords” and “A Slumlord Lives Here.” They were there to deliver 25 or so letters, to Sureka from tenants, detailing the repairs their apartments need to meet the minimum acceptable requirements under the law. Anurag Sureka and his spouse are the owners of Pioneer Investments LLC, one of the leading evictors in Rhode Island. When organizers mailed the letters to the Walpole address, they were returned unopened.
communityadvocate.com
Amazon announces Prime Air drones at Westborough robotics facility
WESTBOROUGH – Media from across the state and globe gathered at the Amazon Robotics in Westborough in November as the company unveiled its Prime Air drones. The drone was unveiled as part of an event called “Delivering the Future” at the Westborough facility. “How do you get...
Environmentalists Ask People ‘If You See These Eggs, Destroy Them’
If you are a fan of winter hiking, then environmental experts in Massachusetts and Rhode Island are looking for your help. Seems now is the time to eliminate the invasive spotted lantern flies (SLF) before they hatch and you can have a hand in it. The Rhode Island Department of...
mybackyardnews.com
JOIN THE FRIENDS OF EAST PROVIDENCE PUBLIC LIBRARIES
Friendship can be shown in many ways – through support, outreach and shared interests. The Friends of the East Providence Public Library provide all of this and more to the patrons and staff of Weaver Library, Riverside Library and Fuller Creative Learning Center, as well as to the larger community who participate in the many programs and events held at those locations.
Carscoops
Gas Station’s Premium Tank Accidentally Filled With Diesel Damages Multiple Cars In Boston
Several car owners were left with expensive repair bills after a Massachusetts gas station’s premium fuel tank was mistakenly filled with diesel last month. The incident occurred on December 21 when a tanker driver wrong-slotted his hose at the Speedway gas station in South Boston as he tried to top up the stations’s underground reservoir.
NECN
Why Are There So Many Mass. Women Missing Right Now?
Massachusetts has seen a string of mysteries involving women who have disappeared. Some of the most recent cases include new calls for help from Framingham and Brookfield, to a case that's lasted for months out of East Boston, to the disappearance of a mom in Cohasset that grabbed international headlines.
SouthCoast Picks Locations for New Ames Stores
We updated you earlier this week about the potential comeback for discount chain retail store Ames. The former website for the Ames stores is publicly announcing that not only will the store make a comeback in 2023 and 2024, but is actively soliciting for suggestions about where their next stores should be.
communityadvocate.com
Royal Plaza Trade Center to host fly fishing show
MARLBOROUGH – The 2023 edition of “The Fly Fishing Show” will begin its nationwide winter run Jan. 20-23 at the Royal Plaza Trade Center with everything for the fly-fishing angler – new products, seminars, classes, fly tying and fly casting demonstrations, theater presentations, lodges, vacation destinations.
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the 20 Best Cities to Live in the U.S.
It's always nice to get recognized for something on a national level. Despite Massachusetts size relative to other states in the country, it turns out that throughout the Bay State, we're home to not just one, but two of the the top 20 best cities to live in the U.S.
universalhub.com
The day the molasses tank exploded
Today is, of course, the anniversary of the Great Molasses Flood, when a poorly maintained tank of molasses on the North End waterfront exploded at 12:40 p.m. on an unseasonably warm January day, sending a viscous brown tsunami down Commercial Street, killing 21 people and several horses, destroying buildings and bending the elevated.
