cranberryeagle.com
Ohio man accused of multiple thefts from Home Depot
Cranberry Township police accused an Ohio man of 11 retail thefts from a Home Depot location last week, according to charging documents. The store is requesting more than $8,000 in restitution for the stolen items. John C. Purucker Jr., 69, of Youngstown, Ohio, was charged Friday with four counts of...
WFMJ.com
Police find blood, knife, machete at Boardman home, one arrested
One man faces charges after police found a knife and a machete in a blood spattered home along Western Reserve Road in Boardman. Brian Smith, 35, was arrested Thursday afternoon at an apartment above a business at East Western Reserve Road and Southern Boulevard. The arrest came shortly after police...
Police: Man accused of assaulting woman in Niles
Adkins was taken to the Trumbull County Jail.
Prosecutors ask to revoke bond of woman accused of stealing
Prosecutors Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court asked a judge to revoke the bond of a Sebring woman accused of stealing $3,000 worth of jewelry from a home in Smith Township.
Police arrest man, confiscate machete and knife during stabbing investigation
Police seized a machete and a knife during an investigation of a reported stabbing in Boardman on Thursday.
explore venango
Two Men Accused of Forcing Residents into Their Home by Gunpoint, Robbing Them
FRENCHCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two men are behind bars for allegedly forcing the residents of a Frenchcreek Township home by gunpoint and robbing them. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges on December 20, 2022, against 19-year-old Tyler George Burns, of Dillsburg, York County, and 26-year-old Mario Ramon Ambris Jr., of New Oxford, Adams County.
WFMJ.com
Liberty Police asking for help in identifying suspect in two hit and run crashes
Liberty Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect of two hit and run crashes in Liberty on Monday, January 16. Police released a photo of the man and truck they believe is responsible for smashing the window of a Kia Soul at a gas station on the corner of Belmont and Gypsy Avenue in Youngstown.
explore venango
Police Investigating Burglary Raymilton Road Residence
MINERAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a reported burglary at a residence in Mineral Township last week. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers were dispatched to a residence on Raymilton Road in Mineral Township, Venango County, for a reported burglary that occurred sometime between 12:00 a.m. on Monday, January 9, and 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Emlenton Man Refuses to Leave Motel Room With Unpaid Bill
CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Emlenton Man Refuses to Leave Motel Room With Unpaid Bill. Clarion-based State Police are investigating an incident of theft of services at Motel 6 on United Drive in Monroe Township, Clarion County. Police say a known...
WFMJ.com
Man sent to prison for firing shot as Marshals arrest him at Austintown hotel
A federal judge has ordered prison time for a man who authorities say fired a shot as U.S. Marshals were arresting him at an Austintown hotel. Michael Burns, 50, of Canton was sentenced last week to eight years in prison following his conviction on charges of assaulting, resisting, or impeding a federal officer, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
WFMJ.com
Two charged after police chase through Canfield gated community
The usual quiet of a gated community in Canfield was interrupted by the sound of a siren as police chased a Jeep through the neighborhood early Thursday. A Canfield Police Officer says he began following a Jeep that got into Hunter’s Woods main exit gate at around 1 a.m. Police say the Jeep was speeding, driving recklessly, going over a curb and nearly striking the gate.
Woman shot in vehicle in Youngstown
Youngstown police are investigating after a woman was shot in a car Sunday night.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown man gets prison time for using fake IDs at casinos
A Youngstown man will spend time in prison after allegedly using false identification at casinos along the east coast. According to the release, 38-year-old Robert Weaver III of Youngstown was handed a 10-month prison sentence followed by three years of supervised release. Weaver allegedly used fake IDs to get counterfeit...
venangoextra.com
Meadville man killed, 2 Titusville residents hurt in crash
A Meadville man was killed and two Titusville residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning at the intersection of Route 89 and Buells Corners Road in Rome Township, Crawford County. Corry state police said the crash occurred at about 9:25 a.m. Friday when John F. Graham, 33, of...
Victim identified in fatal shooting at Erie park
Update: According to the Erie County coroner, the 21-year-old victim has been identified as Noah King. King had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. The case has been ruled a homicide, and is the first homicide case in Erie County of the year. Erie Police have arrested a suspect after the fatal shooting of […]
Coroner: Man takes own life in standoff with police at Hempfield mobile home park
A man who was barricaded in a Hempfield mobile home park died by suicide Monday night, officials said, following a standoff with state police that left the community paralyzed for much of the day. Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson identified the man as Gerald A. Long Jr., 54, and said...
PSP locate missing Girard woman
Update: Pennsylvania State Police in Girard have announced Emily McBeth has been found safe. Pennsylvania State Police in Girard need your help locating a missing woman. 21-year-old Emily “Emma” McBeth was last seen leaving a residence in Elk Creek Township on Jan. 7 sometime after 10 p.m. Her direction of travel is not known. She […]
Vehicle slams into Butler Co. Eat'n Park
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A vehicle crashed into the side of the Eat'n Park location near the Clearview Mall in Butler County. Dispatchers tell KDKA that the crash occurred just after 6 a.m. on Monday.The driver of the vehicle was being evaluated by medics. It's unclear if they were injured or taken to the hospital. At least five employees were inside the restaurant at the time of the crash, a corporate spokesperson said. None were injured. There were no customers inside as the restaurant wasn't set to open until 7 a.m.The vehicle ended up nearly all the way into the building and the damage is significant.It's unclear how long repairs will take. But staff members started early this morning cleaning up the shattered glass and debris.They were hoping to open in time for lunch. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
Police networking nabs suspect accused in multiple thefts
It took police just 10 minutes to nab a theft suspect from Mercer after his picture was posted on Facebook.
Local sheriff’s deputy running for county sheriff
Monday evening, Anthony Tedesco formally made the announcement.
