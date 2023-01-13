Read full article on original website
Melissa Streidl
The daughter of the late Jimmy Dion Renick and Linda (Banks) Renick, Melissa was born on November 25, 1969 in Ardmore, Okla., and passed away on January 14, 2023 at her Irving, Texas residence at the age of 53. She and Patrick Cameron Streidl were married on July 1, 2011...
Parish 1807 Grill is relocating to Durant
A taste of ‘authentic New Orleans’ is making its way to Bryan County. Parish 1807 Grill is heading north of the Red River, relocating from Denison to downtown Durant. The restaurant serves Cajun Creole cuisine, including foods that a person might think of when thinking about visiting the city of New Orleans.
Fire department receives donation of tactical vests
DURANT – The Durant Fire Department recently received a gift of 11 ballistic vests from Brent Gordon, owner of Gordon Funeral Home. With the vests, the department also received Level 3A protective plate inserts. The donation was made following the active shooter hoax at Durant High School in December....
