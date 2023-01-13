ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

FanSided

UNC Basketball: “Bracketology” Update Two Months From Selection Sunday

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi currently projects the UNC basketball team to end up on the same seed line that they did a year ago. It may feel early to talk “Bracketology”, but Selection Sunday is already less than two months away. With a couple of months of basketball to play prior to the tournament, it is interesting to see where the UNC basketball team stands at this point.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

The worst shooting Duke team in 63 years?

Following four straight shooting performances falling short of the 40-percent mark, the 2022-23 Duke basketball team is shooting 43.1 percent from the field this season. If the season ended today, that would be the program's lowest field goal percentage since Vic Bubas' first team shot 41.6 percent ...
DURHAM, NC
FanSided

UNC Women’s Basketball: Destiny to win against NC State

The UNC women’s basketball program secured another top-25 victory on Sunday, as a fourth-quarter charge helped lead the Tar Heels over NC State. In front of a sold-out crowd at Carmichael Arena, the first three-quarters of the UNC women’s basketball contest against No. 11-ranked NC State was an offensive struggle between two of the best teams in the country.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

UNC basketball: Hubert Davis updates Armando Bacot's injury status

UNC basketball coach Hubert Davis has never doubted the ability of Armando Bacot, nor his veteran center's ability to be available for his team when they need him most. Still, suffice to say Davis didn't expect Bacot to be ready for Saturday's 80-59 win at Louisville and not only did he play, but the All-American candidate gave the Tar Heels 14 points and 16 rebounds over 25 minutes.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Durham basketball coach hopes to raise bone marrow awareness after cancer diagnosis

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — With several decades of coaching under his belt, basketball is staple in Ovester Grays’ life. Coach Grays had to re-evaluate that life in 2019. “I just started feeling really tired, had some weight loss, lymph nodes started to grow and get big. With different series of tests, I was diagnosed with a stage four lymphoma cancer,” Grays told CBS 17.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Masking in classrooms not required at this time as COVID-19 cases decline in Durham, at Duke

As COVID-19 cases decline in Durham, Duke will not require masking in classrooms at this time, per a Monday email from administrators. Last week Duke administrators announced that if Durham remained in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “high risk” classification for two consecutive weeks, Duke would return to mandatory masking inside classrooms.
DURHAM, NC
chathamjournal.com

A great black-owned barbecue in trouble

Chapel Hill, NC – Two years ago a Durham restaurant, Backyard Barbecue, gained national attention for being featured in “Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue” by Adrian Miller. Miller believes that the story of the American tradition of barbecue cannot be told without...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Amanda Lamb: Finality

RALEIGH, N.C. — Every time my kids leave to go back to school or work after the holidays, it feels a little more permanent. I remember with my oldest daughter, thinking about the fact that eventually summers would be spent away doing internships or taking classes, and of course we had the rare gift of the time during the pandemic when she did come home again. But clearly, that was a once in a lifetime moment. She now lives on her own in New York City and pops in for the occasional visit.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

National Hurricane Center watching non-tropical low in North Atlantic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Hurricane Center issued a special tropical weather outlook for the North Atlantic as it watches a non-tropical low pressure about 300 miles north of Bermuda. The disturbance is surrounded by cold air and is producing storm-force winds near frontal boundaries. Of course, this...
RALEIGH, NC
addictedtovacation.com

15+ Unique Day Trips Around Raleigh, North Carolina

Visiting Raleigh is fun because of the places to explore. Raleigh is more exciting because of its central location that allows you to see a lot in a short time. What are the best day trips to take around Raleigh?. Raleigh is the capital city of North Carolina. During your...
RALEIGH, NC
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

Crash on I-40 East in Durham closes 3 lanes

DURHAM, N.C. — A Tuesday afternoon crash on Interstate 40 East near exit 278 and North Carolina Highway 55 has closed three of the four lanes. WRAL News was told that a tractor trailer is down in a ditch, a pickup truck is badly damaged, and traffic is backed up for miles.
DURHAM, NC

