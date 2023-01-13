Read full article on original website
Related
Lisa Marie Presley’s Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Breaks Silence on Her Death: ‘I Wish Things Had Been Different Between Us’
Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother is paying tribute to his “big sister” after her death. “Big sister … i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” Navarone Garibaldi — Priscilla Presley’s son with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi — penned via Instagram on Friday, January 13, one day […]
Idaho8.com
Selena Gomez responds to body shamers following Golden Globes appearance
Selena Gomez brushed off online body shamers following her red carpet appearance at the Golden Globes on Tuesday. The singer, producer and actress took to Instagram with her date, her little sister Gracie Teefey, to talk about body positivity. “I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself...
Idaho8.com
Meryl Streep to appear in Season 3 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’
Another legend is about to walk the halls of a certain murder-filled Manhattan apartment building. Meryl Streep is set to appear in the upcoming third season of “Only Murders in the Building,” Hulu confirmed to CNN on Tuesday. The casting news first surfaced on “Only Murders” star and...
Idaho8.com
Julianne Hough reflects on her most personal project yet
Just days ahead of her final set of off-Broadway shows last month, Julianne Hough met with CNN on a quiet tree-lined street in downtown Manhattan, close to where she now calls home. Over a cup of coffee, Hough reflected on her 15-plus years in the spotlight. Although she was still...
Idaho8.com
Channing Tatum says he might remake ‘Ghost’
“Ghost” might be coming back to life, thanks to Channing Tatum. The “Magic Mike” star revealed in a new Vanity Fair interview that his production company, Free Association, has the rights to the iconic Patrick Swayze film, and he is mulling a remake. The original 1990 movie...
Idaho8.com
Brendan Fraser picks up best actor at Critics Choice Awards
In what could be the first of many major pieces of hardware for him this award season, Brendan Fraser picked up best actor for his role in film festival darling “The Whale” at Sunday’s Critics Choice Awards. Fraser had some mighty competition for the award, including Golden...
Idaho8.com
Beyond nostalgia, ‘Night Court’ doesn’t make much of a case for sticking around
Revivals seldom come less ambitious than “Night Court,” which brings back multi-Emmy winner John Larroquette from the original series, in a show that does little to reflect the passage of time. There’s plenty of nostalgia in the concept and execution, which doesn’t make much of a case for sticking around beyond the premiere.
Comments / 0